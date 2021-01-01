« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 481 482 483 484 485 [486]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1224303 times)

Offline palimpsest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19400 on: Yesterday at 10:49:10 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 06:12:57 pm
I am and what made it even funnier was the commentator. "Oh no, what a terrible end to the match." I thought it was an excellent end your biased c*nt.

Noticed that comment too. Do you know who the commentator was?
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,675
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19401 on: Yesterday at 10:51:01 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 10:49:10 pm
Noticed that comment too. Do you know who the commentator was?

Fletch wasn't it, he's usually the one kissing utds arse
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,104
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19402 on: Yesterday at 10:54:35 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 10:49:10 pm
Noticed that comment too. Do you know who the commentator was?

Think it was Darren Fletcher on BT, not the former manc player who looked like he was permanently wearing a scream mask but the shite commentator who is usually seen in the Fletch & Macca double act :puke2
Logged

Offline The 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,143
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19403 on: Today at 12:02:29 am »
Worryingly after winning the transfer market cup off Everton and redcafe getting all deluded again thinking they were going win the league , The journos are noticing how shit Oleh is, won't help us if they sack him, could do with the plastic looking fella scoring a few goals against dross and feeding the delusions.
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,839
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19404 on: Today at 12:16:17 am »
The good thing is those journos get drowned out by the gobshite ones and shite pundits who are desperate for the mancs to be good again.  ;D
Logged

Offline Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,542
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19405 on: Today at 12:21:33 am »
knives are out for Oleh again! Corner turned and all that..
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,291
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19406 on: Today at 12:26:08 am »
Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand and Roy Keane will keep him in a job. Plus with Sir Alex still lurking in the background, they'd never push the eject button on someone from the boy's club.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,847
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19407 on: Today at 12:33:18 am »
You'll never win anything with Young Boys






Wan Bissaka seems like a good lad, poor tackle but when he was sent off he was more bothered about the injured player than himself
« Last Edit: Today at 12:42:14 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,091
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19408 on: Today at 01:35:12 am »
They were so giddy at halftime of our game today - weren't they.....too bad so sad.
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,445
  • YNWA
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19409 on: Today at 01:43:25 am »
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 10:49:10 pm
Noticed that comment too. Do you know who the commentator was?

Yeah as the other lads have said I believe it was "Fletch" as it was BT sport. Kinda shocking when you think about it. "Oh no it's a terrible end to the game". Think about that for a second and imagine it's any other club. How do questions not get asked?
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,846
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19410 on: Today at 07:13:01 am »
Ole's completely safe for this season. He'd have to completely nosedive to be in any bit of danger. The Glazers have no interest in hiring a new manager.
Logged

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19411 on: Today at 07:36:11 am »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:43:25 am
Yeah as the other lads have said I believe it was "Fletch" as it was BT sport. Kinda shocking when you think about it. "Oh no it's a terrible end to the game". Think about that for a second and imagine it's any other club. How do questions not get asked?



Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,413
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19412 on: Today at 08:36:29 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:26:08 am
Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand and Roy Keane will keep him in a job. Plus with Sir Alex still lurking in the background, they'd never push the eject button on someone from the boy's club.

My understanding is it was Ferguson who made the Ronaldo deal happen. He's deffo still pulling a few strings over there
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19413 on: Today at 09:01:17 am »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:43:25 am
Yeah as the other lads have said I believe it was "Fletch" as it was BT sport. Kinda shocking when you think about it. "Oh no it's a terrible end to the game". Think about that for a second and imagine it's any other club. How do questions not get asked?

Its just what BT do. They presume that everyone watching wants the English teams to win, which is just weird. Like last season when we lost to Real Madrid and they kept announcing "good news in Manchester" as City were beating Dortmund.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 528
  • Rarely rattled
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19414 on: Today at 10:20:23 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:01:17 am
Its just what BT do. They presume that everyone watching wants the English teams to win, which is just weird. Like last season when we lost to Real Madrid and they kept announcing "good news in Manchester" as City were beating Dortmund.

It's a British commentator, on a British TV channel, commentating on a British team. Factor in the audience will have been predominately United fans, or neutral, and it's a totally innocuous thing to say.

Anyone wanting to hear "There you go you useless twats!" isn't really getting commercial, main stream TV.
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,291
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19415 on: Today at 11:43:07 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:36:29 am
My understanding is it was Ferguson who made the Ronaldo deal happen. He's deffo still pulling a few strings over there

I get he's a legend. But I find it a bit weird he's still in the background and having pulling strings. Would kinda be like Kenny doing something similar for us.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,998
  • Indefatigability
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19416 on: Today at 11:57:35 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 11:43:07 am
I get he's a legend. But I find it a bit weird he's still in the background and having pulling strings. Would kinda be like Kenny doing something similar for us.
Moreover, its emblematic of the lack of authentic leadership at the top of the club - both in terms of team management and at boardroom level. When Rodgers was at Liverpool, one of his biggest obstacle to team development was the fact he wasnt particularly well-regarded across the football world. He wasnt a draw. Solskjaer is faced with this problem. He doesnt carry gravitas or presence. Hes too grateful.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,157
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19417 on: Today at 12:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 11:43:07 am
I get he's a legend. But I find it a bit weird he's still in the background and having pulling strings. Would kinda be like Kenny doing something similar for us.

Been saying it ever since OGS was appointed - Mr Ferguson is actually the manager, OGS is just a front
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 528
  • Rarely rattled
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19418 on: Today at 12:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:13:36 pm
Been saying it ever since OGS was appointed - Mr Ferguson is actually the manager, OGS is just a front

Your spelling's terrible.  :D
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,324
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19419 on: Today at 12:25:44 pm »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,740
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19420 on: Today at 12:26:17 pm »
Despite Ronaldo scoring 3 goals in 2 games, they were the most inconsequential ones.

Scored 2 against Newcastle that they won by 4-1.
Scored 1 against Young Boys where they lost.

In my opinion he can keep scoring if his team keeps losing.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,085
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19421 on: Today at 12:29:10 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:26:17 pm
Despite Ronaldo scoring 3 goals in 2 games, they were the most inconsequential ones.

Scored 2 against Newcastle that they won by 4-1.
Scored 1 against Young Boys where they lost.

In my opinion he can keep scoring if his team keeps losing.

He scored the first two against Newcastle.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19422 on: Today at 12:35:20 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:20:23 am
It's a British commentator, on a British TV channel, commentating on a British team. Factor in the audience will have been predominately United fans, or neutral, and it's a totally innocuous thing to say.

Anyone wanting to hear "There you go you useless twats!" isn't really getting commercial, main stream TV.

Well obviously, but that's the other end of the spectrum isn't it? The middle-ground and professional thing to do is stay neutral, tell us what the goal means to United, "it's a terrible end of the game for Manchester United", and what it means to Young Boys. No one would take an issue with that; no one watching the team they support is asking for the commentary team to also support them.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19423 on: Today at 12:59:57 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:13:36 pm
Been saying it ever since OGS was appointed - Mr Ferguson is actually the manager, OGS is just a front

The difference is Liverpool have lots of managerial legends and whilst Kenny will hold a special place in the hearts of the club and its supporters for obvious reasons, the club has moved on from him in a managerial sense and is achieving similar heights of success without Kennys involvement in the on the pitch side of things.

The Mancs have had Busby and Ferguson, so only Ferguson in anything like recent times, and ever since he fucked off theyve spent every waking minute desperately trying to cling on to the dominance that they enjoyed in the 90s and 00s, desperately trying to convince anyone whose listening that theyre still that same club, which is a big part of the reason as to why they threw a hundred million at Pogba, or 500k a week on Ronaldo.

Manchester United havent moved on from Ferguson, theyve clung onto the memory of his tenure like Trump shouting stop the count because despite the insane amounts of money spent and bravado shown since he left, they have, at best, maintained theyre standing as one of Englands top clubs but not one of its best teams, theyve made poor choice after poor choice in a recruitment sense (both on the field, off it and in the dugout) to the point that theyve given a blank check book to the man that relegated Cardiff because hes yet another reminder of the successful days of yore.

The reality is that whilst Manchester United will remain a powerhouse of a football club in terms of size and finances for some time to come, their  presence in terms of influence on the pitch traditionally always sat a rung below Liverpool, Milan, Madrid etc and Fergusons eventual retirement and Uniteds subsequent decline is more of a return to the mean than a it is a blip and their club and supporters are still unable to understand that.

Keeping Ferguson around is the only way they know how to keep those days which are long since gone in their current psyche. Long may it continue because it prevents them from moving on and developing something fresh and new, which they have the resources to do but of course that would mean the understanding of a new development plan and the realisation that they wont be in the hunt for the title for a bit which doesnt compute with the loons down the East Lancs. The irony of course being that every season they waste trying to be the galacticos of the North West is another season where theyll be nowhere near the top honours, but throwing 100 million at the issue every summer and the press dubbing them title challengers because theyre near to the top in November is usually enough to throw the thick twats off the scent.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,716
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19424 on: Today at 01:05:49 pm »
^
You've definitely got their number there.

I just love how they can't see it or refuse to see it. Long may that continue.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,998
  • Indefatigability
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19425 on: Today at 01:09:24 pm »
Yep. One manager has won United the league in the past 52 years.

Ferguson was an anomaly rather than part of a rich lineage of winners.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19426 on: Today at 01:11:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:35:12 am
They were so giddy at halftime of our game today - weren't they.....too bad so sad.
On my work whatsapp group, you should have seen the state of them. Made the come back and Hendo's fantastic goal even sweeter.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,039
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19427 on: Today at 01:15:00 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 04:22:26 pm
For anyone on here under 25 - those silver box things were replaced by Netflix, Spotify, PayPal and your iPhone.

Don't ever complain about anything ever - you've had it easy compared to us old'uns.

The Sharp MZ80K was a cracking computer of its time.

Not as good as the Atari 8-bits or Commodore 64, but still very decent.
Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,960
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19428 on: Today at 01:55:42 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 11:43:07 am
I get he's a legend. But I find it a bit weird he's still in the background and having pulling strings. Would kinda be like Kenny doing something similar for us.
I think it depends if Ronaldo and him kept in touch. You can imagine a lot of our lads looking up to klopp for advice when they move on. And klopp being ready to give it.   If Ferguson and Ronaldo had that relationship, I don't see the problem .
If however fergie got on the blower and said that Tolkien faced twat isnt lasting the season and the board have lined up X , then that's a different matter altogether...
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,039
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19429 on: Today at 02:02:58 pm »
Before the match yesterday I was having a quick pint in the John Brodie and they had the highlights of the Manc match on.

I'm sure there was a Manc fan in there because when I was laughing my head off at how shite they were, he kept glaring at me and thumping his glass down on the table.

Little shithead :D
Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19430 on: Today at 02:04:41 pm »
Ronaldo to be player-manager by the end of the season. He's already up on the touchline screaming instructions. Oleh of course don't have what it takes to tell him to fuck off back to the bench  :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,323
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19431 on: Today at 02:20:47 pm »
Apparently poor Ronnie had to move mansions because the sheep at the first one got up waaay too early and, gallingly, were much better organized on defense than the first team. No official word yet on their stance on dessert but rumor has it this was probably really the major issue. Constantly scarfing clover and fallen pears and apples, Ronnie just lost it at one point and testicle wafted the whole herd while blasting a little old school Ged at them "Eat the grass, whose eating the Fucking grass?". Then later in the barn the bitter head shaking and clear disgust betrayed by his quick selfie film posted immediately on Tik-tok with the title "These fucking sheep, man!" -it was pretty apparent there was no way back.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.
Pages: 1 ... 481 482 483 484 485 [486]   Go Up
« previous next »
 