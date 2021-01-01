Been saying it ever since OGS was appointed - Mr Ferguson is actually the manager, OGS is just a front



The difference is Liverpool have lots of managerial legends and whilst Kenny will hold a special place in the hearts of the club and its supporters for obvious reasons, the club has moved on from him in a managerial sense and is achieving similar heights of success without Kennys involvement in the on the pitch side of things.The Mancs have had Busby and Ferguson, so only Ferguson in anything like recent times, and ever since he fucked off theyve spent every waking minute desperately trying to cling on to the dominance that they enjoyed in the 90s and 00s, desperately trying to convince anyone whose listening that theyre still that same club, which is a big part of the reason as to why they threw a hundred million at Pogba, or 500k a week on Ronaldo.Manchester United havent moved on from Ferguson, theyve clung onto the memory of his tenure like Trump shouting stop the count because despite the insane amounts of money spent and bravado shown since he left, they have, at best, maintained theyre standing as one of Englands top clubs but not one of its best teams, theyve made poor choice after poor choice in a recruitment sense (both on the field, off it and in the dugout) to the point that theyve given a blank check book to the man that relegated Cardiff because hes yet another reminder of the successful days of yore.The reality is that whilst Manchester United will remain a powerhouse of a football club in terms of size and finances for some time to come, their presence in terms of influence on the pitch traditionally always sat a rung below Liverpool, Milan, Madrid etc and Fergusons eventual retirement and Uniteds subsequent decline is more of a return to the mean than a it is a blip and their club and supporters are still unable to understand that.Keeping Ferguson around is the only way they know how to keep those days which are long since gone in their current psyche. Long may it continue because it prevents them from moving on and developing something fresh and new, which they have the resources to do but of course that would mean the understanding of a new development plan and the realisation that they wont be in the hunt for the title for a bit which doesnt compute with the loons down the East Lancs. The irony of course being that every season they waste trying to be the galacticos of the North West is another season where theyll be nowhere near the top honours, but throwing 100 million at the issue every summer and the press dubbing them title challengers because theyre near to the top in November is usually enough to throw the thick twats off the scent.