Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1220946 times)

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19360 on: Today at 02:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:37:04 pm
;D
You're right. It's disrespectful from me to be talking about replacing him when as you say his managerial credentials have been tacitly approved by the fact that the best player on the planet has signed for him.
🤣🤣🤣
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19361 on: Today at 02:45:20 pm »
Jonathan Liew in the Guardian...ouch!

Quote
Solskjær sought to turn the spotlight on the 32-year-old referee for failing to award a penalty to Ronaldo early in the second half. Sometimes you get it with young refs, he said, nonchalantly. While there are certain areas in which Solskjær can legitimately be challenged, when it comes to people being promoted into important footballing roles with only the most negligible experience, it is probably best to defer to his judgment.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19362 on: Today at 02:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:45:20 pm
Jonathan Liew in the Guardian...ouch!


So he's mad he didn't get a pen for one of the most blatant dives in the history of football?

Guess he's so used to PL refs giving his team every single pen they shout for, it must be quite a shock to his system when a ref says no to him.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19363 on: Today at 02:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:53:39 pm
So he's mad he didn't get a pen for one of the most blatant dives in the history of football?

Guess he's so used to PL refs giving his team every single pen they shout for, it must be quite a shock to his system when a ref says no to him.

The histrionics from the ego were comical, worse than Fernandes and that is saying something.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19364 on: Today at 03:26:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:55:07 pm
The histrionics from the ego were comical, worse than Fernandes and that is saying something.

Yeah,i think Squires captures the essence of his character pretty well in his latest comic strip based on what i've seen and read of him.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19365 on: Today at 03:57:44 pm »
Quote
This, even gave Greenwood the night off in spite of him having a whole two weeks off during the international break.

If only we had competent owners who'd tell him his job is to pick the best team and not try to be everyone's mate and give them a game when he can.

Part of me wishes he'd bench AWB for a stupid red card that cost us the match, but I fully expect him to be starting against West Ham at the weekend.


There you go. It's the Glazers' fault.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19366 on: Today at 04:00:58 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:57:44 pm
There you go. It's the Glazers' fault.

They should protest or something.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19367 on: Today at 04:03:06 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:36:57 am
:lmao That is class. Especially the part in bold

Spat my tea out reading that. :lmao
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19368 on: Today at 04:05:45 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:57:44 pm
There you go. It's the Glazers' fault.
So, they want owners who will dictate to the manager about who to pick?

Why bother employing a manager at all then? Just find yourself a sheikh who fancies himself as a football manager and he can do both jobs.

Just imagine the uproar from them if Glazer was dictating to Oleh. They'd be rioting and wrecking their own ground, abusing pundits and assaulting their own stewards again.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19369 on: Today at 04:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:03:37 pm
They are lucky Antonio will be missing for their game at the weekend. He makes the kind of runs they don't seem to know how to defend.

So, any kind of run then? :lmao
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19370 on: Today at 04:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:45:20 pm
Jonathan Liew in the Guardian...ouch!

You have to applaud the irreverence that with laser-guided precision, absolutely skewers Solskjær and United for what they are. Throw in the Squires cartoon yesterday (with added Ronaldo) and its joyous that employees of the once-Manchester Guardian are really calling this puffed up joke off a club out.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19371 on: Today at 04:19:35 pm »
Utd fans absolutely slamming Jadon Sancho after a grand total of 4 games ::) ::)
Comparisons to Mkhitaryan and Kagawa.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19372 on: Today at 04:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:20:46 am
2-C28-B2-BE-B5-EF-4791-8-E01-39-CD3-E589289" border="0
For anyone on here under 25 - those silver box things were replaced by Netflix, Spotify, PayPal and your iPhone.

Don't ever complain about anything ever - you've had it easy compared to us old'uns.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19373 on: Today at 04:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:20:46 am
2-C28-B2-BE-B5-EF-4791-8-E01-39-CD3-E589289" border="0


They still had that fax machine in 2015 when they were selling de Gea to Madrid.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19374 on: Today at 04:42:11 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 04:19:35 pm
Utd fans absolutely slamming Jadon Sancho after a grand total of 4 games ::) ::)
Comparisons to Mkhitaryan and Kagawa.

Promising, strong, fast, attacking... it's like his name is Depay!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19375 on: Today at 04:47:46 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 04:19:35 pm
Utd fans absolutely slamming Jadon Sancho after a grand total of 4 games ::) ::)
Comparisons to Mkhitaryan and Kagawa.

Great, he doesn't fit there. Hope he does a Di Maria, leaves them and has a great career elsewhere.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19376 on: Today at 04:49:17 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 04:19:35 pm
Utd fans absolutely slamming Jadon Sancho after a grand total of 4 games ::) ::)
Comparisons to Mkhitaryan and Kagawa.

Trying to think of players whove actually left Dortmund and been a success. Lewandowski, aubameyang and gundogan are the 3 I can think of at the top of my head. The likes of kagawa, Mkhitaryan, gotze, hummels, dembele and sahin all flopped away from Dortmund. Lets hope sancho will be added to that list in the future but having watched some Dortmund games, he seems too good to fail. Probably wont see the best of him until theyve got a half decent manager in charge of them.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19377 on: Today at 04:57:15 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 04:49:17 pm
Trying to think of players whove actually left Dortmund and been a success. Lewandowski, aubameyang and gundogan are the 3 I can think of at the top of my head. The likes of kagawa, Mkhitaryan, gotze, hummels, dembele and sahin all flopped away from Dortmund. Lets hope sancho will be added to that list in the future but having watched some Dortmund games, he seems too good to fail. Probably wont see the best of him until theyve got a half decent manager in charge of them.

Hummels flopped? Wow.

It can be explained by a case by case review. Kagawa was good, but he went into a toxic club in decline that broke him. Sahin made a big move too soon and his fitness wasn't the best. Gotze and Dembele have/had severe fitness issues. Mkhi was above average as a PL player, but he wasn't Top 4 material, hence failed.

Lewa, Aubameyang, Hummels and Gundogan were genuine World Class players who did not have major fitness issues/got over their fitness issues, and made good moves for their careers, hence succeeded. It also shows that talent alone doesn't make a Top career. You need several things going for you to make it at that level.
« Reply #19378 on: Today at 05:00:00 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:57:15 pm
Hummels flopped? Wow.
Yeah, thought that was a very poor shout
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19379 on: Today at 05:06:03 pm »
I fear Ronaldo's arrival will herald the departure of Ole. :(

The expectations will lead to a renewed scrutiny of the acolyte's managerial credentials. When United inevitably fail to kick on, questions over his ability will be asked.  Not the occasional mutterings we have now, but genuine speculation as to whether he is capable of getting the best out of these players.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19380 on: Today at 05:07:11 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 04:19:35 pm
Utd fans absolutely slamming Jadon Sancho after a grand total of 4 games ::) ::)
Comparisons to Mkhitaryan and Kagawa.
Sancho could have stayed put for another season at Dortmund, and potentially joined us next summer, with all the Klopp hugs you could ever need, but he chose to be coached by a Gollum tribute act who doesn't know his arse from his elbow.
