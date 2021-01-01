Trying to think of players whove actually left Dortmund and been a success. Lewandowski, aubameyang and gundogan are the 3 I can think of at the top of my head. The likes of kagawa, Mkhitaryan, gotze, hummels, dembele and sahin all flopped away from Dortmund. Lets hope sancho will be added to that list in the future but having watched some Dortmund games, he seems too good to fail. Probably wont see the best of him until theyve got a half decent manager in charge of them.
Hummels flopped? Wow.
It can be explained by a case by case review. Kagawa was good, but he went into a toxic club in decline that broke him. Sahin made a big move too soon and his fitness wasn't the best. Gotze and Dembele have/had severe fitness issues. Mkhi was above average as a PL player, but he wasn't Top 4 material, hence failed.
Lewa, Aubameyang, Hummels and Gundogan were genuine World Class players who did not have major fitness issues/got over their fitness issues, and made good moves for their careers, hence succeeded. It also shows that talent alone doesn't make a Top career. You need several things going for you to make it at that level.