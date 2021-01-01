Trying to think of players whove actually left Dortmund and been a success. Lewandowski, aubameyang and gundogan are the 3 I can think of at the top of my head. The likes of kagawa, Mkhitaryan, gotze, hummels, dembele and sahin all flopped away from Dortmund. Lets hope sancho will be added to that list in the future but having watched some Dortmund games, he seems too good to fail. Probably wont see the best of him until theyve got a half decent manager in charge of them.



Hummels flopped? Wow.It can be explained by a case by case review. Kagawa was good, but he went into a toxic club in decline that broke him. Sahin made a big move too soon and his fitness wasn't the best. Gotze and Dembele have/had severe fitness issues. Mkhi was above average as a PL player, but he wasn't Top 4 material, hence failed.Lewa, Aubameyang, Hummels and Gundogan were genuine World Class players who did not have major fitness issues/got over their fitness issues, and made good moves for their careers, hence succeeded. It also shows that talent alone doesn't make a Top career. You need several things going for you to make it at that level.