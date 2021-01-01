Genuine question, are United closer to the champions league than Juventus were when Ronaldo signed?Because that's what a lot of my friends are telling me but, if anything, Juventus went backwards in the competition with Ronaldo involved.
It is because of Ronaldo. Look how he turned Juventus from nearly men in Europe to champions; oh wait.Young Boys didn't show the same fear that many English teams do. They played their game and went at United; overran their midfield which is hardly a surprise given the gigantic gaps that are left when United loses possession. They'll get tonked at some stage playing like that; Wolves could have scored a hatful for example. I also noted the difference between Euro refs and English ones. United would have got one of the Ronaldo dive for a penalty or Wank Bissaka red card their way in the Premier League. Amazing what happens when the officiating doesn't go in their favour eh?
