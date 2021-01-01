« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 479 480 481 482 483 [484]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1218721 times)

Online BigCDump

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 312
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19320 on: Today at 10:30:12 am »
Those things used to be ridiculously heavy. And sharp (no pun intended) corners too so if you mishandled one you were getting a cut.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,409
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19321 on: Today at 10:30:13 am »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19322 on: Today at 10:30:54 am »
Genuine question, are United closer to the champions league than Juventus were when Ronaldo signed?

Because that's what a lot of my friends are telling me but, if anything, Juventus went backwards in the competition with Ronaldo involved.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,054
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19323 on: Today at 10:41:22 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 10:30:54 am
Genuine question, are United closer to the champions league than Juventus were when Ronaldo signed?

Because that's what a lot of my friends are telling me but, if anything, Juventus went backwards in the competition with Ronaldo involved.

They've not been beyond the quarter finals in a decade and have lost 6 of their last 9 CL games (including against Young Boys and İstanbul Başakşehir)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,296
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19324 on: Today at 10:47:09 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 10:30:54 am
Genuine question, are United closer to the champions league than Juventus were when Ronaldo signed?

Because that's what a lot of my friends are telling me but, if anything, Juventus went backwards in the competition with Ronaldo involved.

depends on who you ask  ;D

Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,952
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19325 on: Today at 10:57:20 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:24:52 am
It is because of Ronaldo. Look how he turned Juventus from nearly men in Europe to champions; oh wait.

Young Boys didn't show the same fear that many English teams do. They played their game and went at United; overran their midfield which is hardly a surprise given the gigantic gaps that are left when United loses possession. They'll get tonked at some stage playing like that; Wolves could have scored a hatful for example.

I also noted the difference between Euro refs and English ones. United would have got one of the Ronaldo dive for a penalty or Wank Bissaka red card their way in the Premier League. Amazing what happens when the officiating doesn't go in their favour eh?

Let's see if some English teams can see that United have been found out and repeat the game plan.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,197
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19326 on: Today at 10:58:02 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 10:30:54 am
Genuine question, are United closer to the champions league than Juventus were when Ronaldo signed?

Because that's what a lot of my friends are telling me but, if anything, Juventus went backwards in the competition with Ronaldo involved.

I'd say they're closer to a Barcelona style tonking with him more than they are winning the thing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 479 480 481 482 483 [484]   Go Up
« previous next »
 