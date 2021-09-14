They have a very good side, and are pretty much guaranteed to do well with the players they have. The only limiting factor for them is Ole. Hes not a good manager. Which is why Im confident they wont win the league or CL this year.



They dont. They have some very good players, some good players, a good deal of decent but over rated players and some utter shite.I dont think its fair to give Solskjaer all the credit. Theyve got two pretty clowny goalkeepers, proper shit right back, some proper lumoxy CBs, a fat shit at LB who will be fuming now he cant have his daily apple crumble, a mind bogglingly shit selection of CMs for a supposed top side, a couple of hopelessly selfish and lazy attacking mids, some good but over hyped young attackers and a complete narcissist up top. Last season for them was the sort of perfect storm that saw Leicester win the league and yet these couldnt even mount a title challenge after theyd already won it in January and hilariously lost the Europa. Theyre as much of a laughing stock now as they have been since the hard shoulder shitter fucked off and left them in the shit.