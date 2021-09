They have a very good side, and are pretty much guaranteed to do well with the players they have. The only limiting factor for them is Ole. Heís not a good manager. Which is why Iím confident they wonít win the league or CL this year.



They donít. They have some very good players, some good players, a good deal of decent but over rated players and some utter shite.I donít think itís fair to give Solskjaer all the credit. Theyíve got two pretty clowny goalkeepers, proper shit right back, some proper lumoxy CBs, a fat shit at LB who will be fuming now he canít have his daily apple crumble, a mind bogglingly shit selection of CMs for a supposed top side, a couple of hopelessly selfish and lazy attacking mids, some good but over hyped young attackers and a complete narcissist up top. Last season for them was the sort of perfect storm that saw Leicester win the league and yet these couldnít even mount a title challenge after theyíd already won it in January and hilariously lost the Europa. Theyíre as much of a laughing stock now as they have been since the hard shoulder shitter fucked off and left them in the shit.