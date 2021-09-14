« previous next »
United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19200 on: Today at 09:08:00 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:02:40 pm
Disgusted looks at team mates bonus?

will earn millions for that one alone.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19201 on: Today at 09:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:07:56 pm
Dust off the Norwich scarves.


I'm guessing #Oleout #Contein is trending right about now?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19202 on: Today at 09:08:33 pm »
I've been out so didn't watch anything. What's this I'm hearing about Ole apologising to Ronaldo after pulling him off in front of Young Boys at the Wankdorf?

(No way that's not been done already)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19203 on: Today at 09:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Copenred on Today at 08:50:02 pm
You have to be either very arrogant or very stupid to keep on both Pogba and Ronaldo when playing 10 against 11.

Norwegians aren't renowned for being arrogant.

Are you letting us in on some Scandinavian in-house humour? 
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19204 on: Today at 09:10:49 pm »
Do I not like that
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19205 on: Today at 09:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:53:46 pm
Dont care how ya try an dress em up. Theyre shite.  ;D

They smell like the taste of piss for a start

Mancs or Sprouts?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19206 on: Today at 09:12:28 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 09:10:49 pm
Do I not like that

Got your green and gold scarf at the ready?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19207 on: Today at 09:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:00:43 pm
They have a very good side, and are pretty much guaranteed to do well with the players they have. The only limiting factor for them is Ole. Hes not a good manager. Which is why Im confident they wont win the league or CL this year.

Their side has huge weaknesses at RB, midfield and GK too.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19208 on: Today at 09:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:00:43 pm
They have a very good side, and are pretty much guaranteed to do well with the players they have. The only limiting factor for them is Ole. Hes not a good manager. Which is why Im confident they wont win the league or CL this year.

They haven't a hope in hell of the league unless ourselves, City and Chelsea fall to pieces or have an injury crisis like we did last season. They have a great squad and should easily get 4th even with Ole in charge. Given the money they've spent 4th is an embarrassment
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19209 on: Today at 09:14:32 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:55:40 pm
.
Young Boys 2 - 1 Manchester Utd

Ronaldo goal for Manchester Utd on 13' - https://streamwo.com/7eqmmL1 & https://streamable.com/ml0ae8
Wan-Bissaka straight red card against Young Boys on 35' - https://streamwo.com/CIKXcSg & https://juststream.live/WinemakersSmothersGasholder
Ronaldo penalty appeal vs Young Boys on 55' - https://streamable.com/82x352 & https://juststream.live/UnjustlyParseUnbend
Ngamaleu equalising goal for Young Boys on 66' - https://streamwo.com/2dXl9OI & https://juststream.live/CoronationContentingWatchtowers
Siebatcheu goal for Young Boys on 90+5' - https://streamwo.com/RjEWJ0V & https://juststream.live/PrattledGiantsLeanness

'a commentary for the ages' re Young Boys winning goal. 'Roll the tape...' - https://twitter.com/Andyfoy77/status/1437849422474395653?s=20  :lmao :lmao :lmao

^ Match Highlights : https://ourmatch.me/14-09-2021-young-boys-vs-manchester-united


Forgot Wagner was managing Young Boys...

Just glorious, the whole thing...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19210 on: Today at 09:18:21 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:55:40 pm
.
Young Boys 2 - 1 Manchester Utd

Ronaldo goal for Manchester Utd on 13' - https://streamwo.com/7eqmmL1 & https://streamable.com/ml0ae8
Wan-Bissaka straight red card against Young Boys on 35' - https://streamwo.com/CIKXcSg & https://juststream.live/WinemakersSmothersGasholder
Ronaldo penalty appeal vs Young Boys on 55' - https://streamable.com/82x352 & https://juststream.live/UnjustlyParseUnbend
Ngamaleu equalising goal for Young Boys on 66' - https://streamwo.com/2dXl9OI & https://juststream.live/CoronationContentingWatchtowers
Siebatcheu goal for Young Boys on 90+5' - https://streamwo.com/RjEWJ0V & https://juststream.live/PrattledGiantsLeanness

'a commentary for the ages' re Young Boys winning goal. 'Roll the tape...' - https://twitter.com/Andyfoy77/status/1437849422474395653?s=20  :lmao :lmao :lmao

^ Match Highlights : https://ourmatch.me/14-09-2021-young-boys-vs-manchester-united

Thanks,

That match was simply a game of Men versus Boys.
 :o
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19211 on: Today at 09:19:53 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 09:10:49 pm
Do I not like that

Ooooooh it's protest time isn't it? Storm the pitch again break some chairs, disrupt the games, maybe the glaziers will buy you messi to shut you supporters up.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19212 on: Today at 09:19:55 pm »
Quote from: Copenred on Today at 08:50:02 pm
You have to be either very arrogant or very stupid to keep on both Pogba and Ronaldo when playing 10 against 11.


Or scared to death of denting their egos.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19213 on: Today at 09:19:58 pm »
Where's that twat that comes in here after a win for these lot saying we're back? Very quiet tonight.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19214 on: Today at 09:21:30 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:00:43 pm
They have a very good side, and are pretty much guaranteed to do well with the players they have. The only limiting factor for them is Ole. Hes not a good manager. Which is why Im confident they wont win the league or CL this year.

They dont. They have some very good players, some good players, a good deal of decent but over rated players and some utter shite.

I dont think its fair to give Solskjaer all the credit. Theyve got two pretty clowny goalkeepers, proper shit right back, some proper lumoxy CBs, a fat shit at LB who will be fuming now he cant have his daily apple crumble, a mind bogglingly shit selection of CMs for a supposed top side, a couple of hopelessly selfish and lazy attacking mids, some good but over hyped young attackers and a complete narcissist up top. Last season for them was the sort of perfect storm that saw Leicester win the league and yet these couldnt even mount a title challenge after theyd already won it in January and hilariously lost the Europa. Theyre as much of a laughing stock now as they have been since the hard shoulder shitter fucked off and left them in the shit.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19215 on: Today at 09:21:43 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:55:40 pm
.
Young Boys 2 - 1 Manchester Utd

Ronaldo goal for Manchester Utd on 13' - https://streamwo.com/7eqmmL1 & https://streamable.com/ml0ae8
Wan-Bissaka straight red card against Young Boys on 35' - https://streamwo.com/CIKXcSg & https://juststream.live/WinemakersSmothersGasholder
Ronaldo penalty appeal vs Young Boys on 55' - https://streamable.com/82x352 & https://juststream.live/UnjustlyParseUnbend
Ngamaleu equalising goal for Young Boys on 66' - https://streamwo.com/2dXl9OI & https://juststream.live/CoronationContentingWatchtowers
Siebatcheu goal for Young Boys on 90+5' - https://streamwo.com/RjEWJ0V & https://juststream.live/PrattledGiantsLeanness

'a commentary for the ages' re Young Boys winning goal. 'Roll the tape...' - https://twitter.com/Andyfoy77/status/1437849422474395653?s=20  :lmao :lmao :lmao

^ Match Highlights : https://ourmatch.me/14-09-2021-young-boys-vs-manchester-united


Thank god for European refs, ref's in the premier league would have bottled Wan-Bissaka's red card, & let him off.
