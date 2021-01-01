« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 474 475 476 477 478 [479]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1211915 times)

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,012
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19120 on: Today at 06:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:27:33 pm
Shaw goes down holding his face when the guy accidentally head butts his tit.

All coming a bit untethered for Shaw, still early doors...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19121 on: Today at 06:48:44 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 06:22:38 pm
So Maradona played with average footballers in his title winning sides whether it be club and country?  :D

I'd take Messi over Maradona any day of the week.

Napoli won their first ever Seria A title in 1986/87 season. Maradona was absolutely central to that success. You'll not find too many household names in that squad. Now you go on to the players who played alongside Messi & you're talking of nearly a full team of world-class players. Messi's achievements in the game are vastly superior to Maradona's who let himself down with his off the field exploits, but for me anyway, Maradona's best was better than Messi's. He proved that in the 1986 World Cup where he was unstoppable right through the tournament. Something that Lionel Messi has never come close to emulating, despite playing in some very good Argentinian sides.
Logged

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,607
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19122 on: Today at 06:49:10 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:37:25 pm
He was at it a few times last night. Talking with his super serious face on, with pauses between each sentence to show how deeply he thinks about the game and how we should all hang on his every word.

He did concede that our first eleven is probably stil the best in the league and he seemed genuinely unnerved by that so at least thats something.


And you just know the prick will be hoping for another major injury or two to us like last year.  His glee at Virgil's absence last season was palpable.  He even got giddy when he went down in the recent Chelsea game. He knows that if we keep our first eleven fit and firing then we'll be champions.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,345
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19123 on: Today at 06:49:17 pm »
Best defensive right back in the league

:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,460
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19124 on: Today at 07:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 06:48:44 pm
Napoli won their first ever Seria A title in 1986/87 season. Maradona was absolutely central to that success. You'll not find too many household names in that squad. Now you go on to the players who played alongside Messi & you're talking of nearly a full team of world-class players. Messi's achievements in the game are vastly superior to Maradona's who let himself down with his off the field exploits, but for me anyway, Maradona's best was better than Messi's. He proved that in the 1986 World Cup where he was unstoppable right through the tournament. Something that Lionel Messi has never come close to emulating, despite playing in some very good Argentinian sides.

I didn't say Maradona wasn't central to the team's success, but the notion that he did it on his own is nonsense, he didn't play with pub players. For instance when Napoli won their 2nd league title with maradona, they conceded 21 goals in 30 matches, which was the same amount of goals conceded by Milan who had the likes of Baresi,Tassoti,Maldini, Di Bartolomei,etc.. playing for them.

Messi isn't the first player to play alongside world class players, there have been numerous players who have had that same privilege however they haven't come close to producing what he has [think of Real's galacticos in the early 2000s], but he's been instrumental to all of Barca's success in the last 12 years. Messi has scored 700 plus career goals, not because other players were carrying him, it's not as if he's a tap in merchant waiting in the six yard box, but because of his brilliance and incredibly consistency that only Ronaldo has matched in the same time span. His longevity is one of the reasons why I pick him over Maradona.

His goal-scoring numbers are unprecedented, but that aside his creativity on the ball has been incredible [look at his assists].  He's carried the recent Barca post Neymar,Xavi and Iniesta, and has been the biggest reason why they've won anything since. Hell, it took a sensational comeback of ours that kept him out of a final against Spurs, and he was largely the biggest reason why they played us in the semi-finals to begin with. The only reason they had any chance against us going into that semi-final, was because he was playing.

No player has done it all on his own consistently, no matter their quality, not Maradona, and certainly not Messi, but he's proven with his longevity, that he hasn't done what he has because of other world class players alone.

Ultimately it's personal preference, but the dismissal of Messi's obvious quality on the pitch because he played with great players is amusing.

« Last Edit: Today at 07:07:11 pm by deFacto please, you bastards »
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19125 on: Today at 07:03:18 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 06:20:00 pm
Does your wife know about this?

Shes not bothered,  she fancies Basel
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19126 on: Today at 07:39:42 pm »
Ronaldo will make them unbeatable.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19127 on: Today at 07:40:03 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:46:32 pm
:o

But seriously no chance

Something needs to be done about these pointless games

It's even worse in International qualifiers


Haha

Another one that underrates young boys. Likes them for years mate. Was hard tonight but then came huge in the end .
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,935
  • BoRac
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19128 on: Today at 07:40:11 pm »

:lmao

Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:46:32 pm
Something needs to be done about these pointless games

Yeah, teams like Utd shouldn't be allowed near this competition. ;)
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,036
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19129 on: Today at 07:40:39 pm »
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,610
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19130 on: Today at 07:41:08 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:46:32 pm
:o

But seriously no chance

Something needs to be done about these pointless games

It's even worse in International qualifiers

;D
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19131 on: Today at 07:41:13 pm »
Best assist you'll see all season that from Lingard. Inspired
Logged

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,607
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19132 on: Today at 07:41:15 pm »
Hahahaha .... how's ya Ronaldo wankfest going now, ya scruffy twats!
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19133 on: Today at 07:42:04 pm »
That's exactly why some people weren't bothered about the Ronaldo signing, it's not that he's shite or won't score, he will, loads, it's just that he can't cover them having a crap midfield, he can't make Varane good again, he can't make Bissaka good at football, he can't bring back a decent version of De Gea, he can't make them well coached etc etc. They are exactly the same as last season and will get exactly the same result, in the top 4, nowhere near the title and no trophies. And they were second best long before the red card there before it gets mentioned.

I don't get how anyone could watch the way us, City or even Chelsea can control and dominate a game then tip these to win anything, they are shite.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,460
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19134 on: Today at 07:44:05 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:42:04 pm
That's exactly why some people weren't bothered about the Ronaldo signing, it's not that he's shite or won't score, he will, loads, it's just that he can't cover them having a crap midfield, he can't make Varane good again, he can't make Bissaka good at football, he can't bring back a decent version of De Gea, he can't make them well coached etc etc. They are exactly the same as last season and will get exactly the same result, in the top 4, nowhere near the title and no trophies. And they were second best long before the red card there before it gets mentioned.

I don't get how anyone could watch the way us, City or even Chelsea can control and dominate a game then tip these to win anything, they are shite.

This, over and over and over again.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,593
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19135 on: Today at 07:44:19 pm »
Theyre organising another protest over on Redcafe.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,455
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19136 on: Today at 07:44:45 pm »
He wouldn't have been sent off if that was a PL game
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19137 on: Today at 07:45:09 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 07:44:19 pm
Theyre organising another protest over on Redcafe.
#GlazersOut  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,402
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19138 on: Today at 07:46:37 pm »
Quote from: MancEunuchian on September 12, 2021, 02:25:57 am
;D Looking forward to following this thread this season
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19139 on: Today at 07:47:37 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September 11, 2021, 05:14:28 pm
Hate to say it but these are good.
I'm sorry lads. They are still shite.
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,799
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19140 on: Today at 07:48:59 pm »
Never change Ole.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,402
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19141 on: Today at 07:49:41 pm »
Quote from: SP on Today at 07:48:59 pm
Never change Ole.

Is that directed at Ole himself, or the Glazers?
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19142 on: Today at 07:50:45 pm »
I had a nap and missed the entirety amazing spectacle of the annual clusterfuck Ole European masterclass against European minnows.

Gutted.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Pages: 1 ... 474 475 476 477 478 [479]   Go Up
« previous next »
 