Napoli won their first ever Seria A title in 1986/87 season. Maradona was absolutely central to that success. You'll not find too many household names in that squad. Now you go on to the players who played alongside Messi & you're talking of nearly a full team of world-class players. Messi's achievements in the game are vastly superior to Maradona's who let himself down with his off the field exploits, but for me anyway, Maradona's best was better than Messi's. He proved that in the 1986 World Cup where he was unstoppable right through the tournament. Something that Lionel Messi has never come close to emulating, despite playing in some very good Argentinian sides.



I didn't say Maradona wasn't central to the team's success, but the notion that he did it on his own is nonsense, he didn't play with pub players. For instance when Napoli won their 2nd league title with maradona, they conceded 21 goals in 30 matches, which was the same amount of goals conceded by Milan who had the likes of Baresi,Tassoti,Maldini, Di Bartolomei,etc.. playing for them.Messi isn't the first player to play alongside world class players, there have been numerous players who have had that same privilege however they haven't come close to producing what he has [think of Real's galacticos in the early 2000s], but he's been instrumental to all of Barca's success in the last 12 years. Messi has scored 700 plus career goals, not because other players were carrying him, it's not as if he's a tap in merchant waiting in the six yard box, but because of his brilliance and incredibly consistency that only Ronaldo has matched in the same time span. His longevity is one of the reasons why I pick him over Maradona.His goal-scoring numbers are unprecedented, but that aside his creativity on the ball has been incredible [look at his assists]. He's carried the recent Barca post Neymar,Xavi and Iniesta, and has been the biggest reason why they've won anything since. Hell, it took a sensational comeback of ours that kept him out of a final against Spurs, and he was largely the biggest reason why they played us in the semi-finals to begin with. The only reason they had any chance against us going into that semi-final, was because he was playing.No player has done it all on his own consistently, no matter their quality, not Maradona, and certainly not Messi, but he's proven with his longevity, that he hasn't done what he has because of other world class players alone.Ultimately it's personal preference, but the dismissal of Messi's obvious quality on the pitch because he played with great players is amusing.