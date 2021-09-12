« previous next »
Offline tonysleft

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19000 on: Yesterday at 09:12:56 pm »
horrible to see that happen to Elliott today. I get the same feeling watching him that I do of Greenwood and Foden - an absolute cert to make it

maybe to make a final point to those i haven't personal messaged regarding ronaldo - i would never seek to diminish such a crime as this. but i do seek to clarify that certain people who are now demanding answers in quoted responses of me regarding his alleged actions really did not seem to care at all before he returned to united.  and I wonder why answers are demanded of me to his actions on that basis



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:20:34 pm by tonysleft »
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19001 on: Today at 01:05:04 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:49:09 am
Happy that your red brethren chose not to take the opportunity to protest the Glazers ownerships whilst one of them was sat in the directors box?  Seemed like an opportunity too good to be missed if you ask me.  I guess United fans concern over the future of their club is not as important as catching a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Glazers know it too, the game with the most media interest so far this season and with world watching, you could have had 90 minutes of making your point to the worlds media, of making it uncomfortable for a man you supposedly all want out of your club.  But instead he goes along and gets to sit there smiling and  laughing inside as he knew you lot were going to be too busy sitting there in your official Manchester United Ronaldo 7 merchandise, and looking starry eyed at the pitch, to worry about the owners. 

They treat you like mugs because you are mugs.

What do you expect of a club that has operated close to the edge of a moral vacuum since Busby left, Docherty, Giggs, Yorke & Bosnich, Best, Rooney, Edwards.......

They wheel out a weary looking Bobby Charlton on a regular basis to boost the moral fibre of the club
Offline -Willo-

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19002 on: Today at 07:43:08 am »
They look good going forward but they don't half concede some chances, for that reason I can't see them winning most of the H2H's with the other big 3 so ultimately they should fall short.

Thank fuck we got Fabinho instead of them a few years ago, wasn't it between us and them?
Online Red_Mist

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19003 on: Today at 08:11:33 am »
Shite timing for me, this Ronaldo wankfest. I had to endure a family gathering of the in-laws at ours on Saturday. Father-in-law and brother-in-law are both rabid Man Utd supporters. As are their other halves and the niece and the nephew. All of them. All stuffed into my living room, drinking my beer, watching that cringe fest on match of the day and singingfucking singing!

The second their match came on, I just slipped out with a not watching this shite and went to do the washing up, much to their irritation. Then when I knew it was safe, sauntered back in and asked how the protest against the owner who had turned up had gone? Did they all wear green and gold? Bet that showed him. Pathetic club, pathetic supporters. Oops! Wife glaring.

Their celebratory mood slowly fizzled out after that and was replaced by a slightly awkward atmosphere. Felt great. Job done! ;D
Online NarutoReds

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19004 on: Today at 08:31:12 am »
+ Michael Owen delivers his verdict on 'superhuman' Cristiano Ronaldo after second Manchester United debut
- Manchester Evening News, Michael Owen Interview.

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has described Cristiano Ronaldo as being "superhuman" after marking his return to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon with a brace in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

For former United ace Owen, he could not help but wax lyrical about the former Juventus man following the full-time whistle.

Owen told the Premier League's website : "He is 36, and I know a lot of people will be screaming at the tele saying: 'Yes, but he is probably the equivalent of a 28-year-old'.

"He is superhuman, isn't he? You just watch him... and I don't care if you support Manchester United or you don't, you can't help but just smile when he scores a goal or is interviewed. It is just so good for football to see somebody like that."

-- Michael Owen --

- manchestereveningnews.co.uk
- https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/manchester-united-michael-owen-ronaldo-21548465

