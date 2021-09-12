Shite timing for me, this Ronaldo wankfest. I had to endure a family gathering of the in-laws at ours on Saturday. Father-in-law and brother-in-law are both rabid Man Utd supporters. As are their other halves and the niece and the nephew. All of them. All stuffed into my living room, drinking my beer, watching that cringe fest on match of the day and singing fucking singing!The second their match came on, I just slipped out with a not watching this shite and went to do the washing up, much to their irritation. Then when I knew it was safe, sauntered back in and asked how the protest against the owner who had turned up had gone? Did they all wear green and gold? Bet that showed him. Pathetic club, pathetic supporters. Oops! Wife glaring.Their celebratory mood slowly fizzled out after that and was replaced by a slightly awkward atmosphere. Felt great. Job done!