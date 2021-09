Looking forward to following this thread this season



Happy that your red brethren chose not to take the opportunity to protest the Glazers ownerships whilst one of them was sat in the directors box? Seemed like an opportunity too good to be missed if you ask me. I guess United fans concern over the future of their club is not as important as catching a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo.The Glazers know it too, the game with the most media interest so far this season and with world watching, you could have had 90 minutes of making your point to the world’s media, of making it uncomfortable for a man you supposedly all want out of your club. But instead he goes along and gets to sit there smiling and laughing inside as he knew you lot were going to be too busy sitting there in your official Manchester United “Ronaldo 7” merchandise, and looking starry eyed at the pitch, to worry about the owners.They treat you like mugs because you are mugs.