If the 3 pm lower-league football is that sacred then I don't get why the Premier League still schedules so many games at that time slot. Even in Asia that's late and in the US the morning isn't exactly peak audience time. They should just have 2-3 games for the show and then spread the rest around like during 2020 and have more 8 pm Friday/Saturday games. The 12.30 kick-off covers Asia well regardless.
He's admitted it
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
The full quote sounds even worse:'He's brought a winner's mentality and there's no place to hide with winners like him'.So the suggestion here is he's brought a winning mentality that was perhaps lacking in the other players (and manager?), and that they'd all better step up now that Ronaldo's arrived.That's certainly how to use a new player to damn your current squad. It shows his lack of awareness as a man and motivator, and it's not what a top coach like Klopp would say. But then Solksjaer's not a top coach.
Hate to say it but these are good.
Not necessarily afraid but Ronaldo certainly makes them more lethal up front. For now, at least. I was surprised to see Ryan Giggs in the stands!
So let me get this straight. There was a massive media frenzy in this game due to who was involved. Arguably the biggest global interest in any game so far this season
and they didnt protest? Nothing. Not a sausage.Not only did they not protest, but one of the Glazers was sat in the directors box and there was no dissent, or chants or audible anti Glazer sentiments at all? And they wonder why nobody takes their green and gold and but we protested when we were winning the league shit seriously. It wasnt about the Glazers, it was only ever about us winning stuff. It was fairly obvious then, it is indisputable now.
Be afraid...?
Well, where's there's one sex pest...
