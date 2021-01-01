So let me get this straight. There was a massive media frenzy in this game due to who was involved. Arguably the biggest global interest in any game so far this season and they didnt protest? Nothing. Not a sausage.



Not only did they not protest, but one of the Glazers was sat in the directors box and there was no dissent, or chants or audible anti Glazer sentiments at all? And they wonder why nobody takes their green and gold and but we protested when we were winning the league shit seriously. It wasnt about the Glazers, it was only ever about us winning stuff. It was fairly obvious then, it is indisputable now.