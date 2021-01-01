« previous next »
United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18880 on: Today at 03:16:24 pm
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18881 on: Today at 03:20:11 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:45:20 pm
If the 3 pm lower-league football is that sacred then I don't get why the Premier League still schedules so many games at that time slot. Even in Asia that's late and in the US the morning isn't exactly peak audience time. They should just have 2-3 games for the show and then spread the rest around like during 2020 and have more 8 pm Friday/Saturday games. The 12.30 kick-off covers Asia well regardless.
You can have a separate debate about whether the 3pm slot should be kept or not. But "Ronaldo is back!" is no reason to scrap it. He isn't bigger than football, football shouldn't change to suit him... and it's weird seeing some United fans act as though he is bigger than their club!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18882 on: Today at 04:15:43 pm
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18883 on: Today at 04:17:46 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 03:10:39 pm
He's admitted it
Fair enough. But as this thread got locked for a while . I'd assumed that was the legal area we were treading warily in .
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18884 on: Today at 04:20:18 pm
Ronaldo wouldve driven straight into the training ground and parked Fergusons spot as Ole smiled with a grimace
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18885 on: Today at 04:29:49 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 02:06:20 pm
The full quote sounds even worse:

'He's brought a winner's mentality and there's no place to hide with winners like him'.

So the suggestion here is he's brought a winning mentality that was perhaps lacking in the other players (and manager?), and that they'd all better step up now that Ronaldo's arrived.

That's certainly how to use a new player to damn your current squad. It shows his lack of awareness as a man and motivator, and it's not what a top coach like Klopp would say. But then Solksjaer's not a top coach.
That's a shocking and damning quote.

So, the self-proclaimed ''biggest club in the world'' ( :boring) that has spent hundreds and hundreds of millions have admitted that they have not had a winning mentality and have needed to bring in a 36 year-old ex-player in the twilight of his career in order to instill some of said mentality into their overpaid, over-hyped team and manager. Only now this ageing ex-player has turned up for his final big payday do the rest need to step up. Wow! how damning is that.  :o
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18886 on: Today at 04:41:33 pm
corner turned
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18887 on: Today at 05:09:43 pm
Have to put up with the media, and their fans, wanking themselves into a frenzy for the next 5 games, really - Young Boys, West Ham, West Ham, Villa, Villarreal

Then its - Everton, Leicester, Atalanta, Liverpool, Spurs, Atalanta, City.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18888 on: Today at 05:10:31 pm
Didn't watch their match but saw this:

Gender justice group Level Up flew a plane over Old Trafford on Saturday in protest of Cristiano Ronaldo's second debut for Manchester United in their Premier League game against Newcastle United in support of the woman who brought a rape case against him.

A banner with "#Believe Kathryn Mayorga" -- the name of the woman who accused Ronaldo of rape in a case that was dismissed and who has since taken a civil suit against him -- trailed from the plane.

"We flew a plane over the Man United football ground and our message is simple: Believe Kathryn Mayorga," Level Up wrote on Twitter.

"Let's say NO to the culture of silence around abuse from the football community. Pledge your solidarity with Kathryn & survivors."
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18889 on: Today at 05:14:28 pm
Hate to say it but these are good.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18890 on: Today at 05:14:56 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:14:28 pm
Hate to say it but these are good.
Be afraid...?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18891 on: Today at 05:18:23 pm
So let me get this straight.  There was a massive media frenzy in this game due to who was involved. Arguably the biggest global interest in any game so far this seasonand they didnt protest?  Nothing. Not a sausage.

Not only did they not protest, but one of the Glazers was sat in the directors box and there was no dissent, or chants or audible anti Glazer sentiments at all?  And they wonder why nobody takes their green and gold and but we protested when we were winning the league shit seriously.  It wasnt about the Glazers, it was only ever about us winning stuff. It was fairly obvious then, it is indisputable now.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18892 on: Today at 05:19:43 pm
Not necessarily afraid but Ronaldo certainly makes them more lethal up front. For now, at least. I was surprised to see Ryan Giggs in the stands!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18893 on: Today at 05:30:12 pm
Perfect opportunity for them to protest the glaziers and not a peep out of them, except "we're gonna win the league" and "Ole' ole' ole' ole'"

Huh it's like they only really care about signings and winning.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18894 on: Today at 05:31:25 pm
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 05:19:43 pm
Not necessarily afraid but Ronaldo certainly makes them more lethal up front. For now, at least. I was surprised to see Ryan Giggs in the stands!

Why? It's clear they don't care about what women have to say
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18895 on: Today at 05:33:50 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:18:23 pm
So let me get this straight.  There was a massive media frenzy in this game due to who was involved. Arguably the biggest global interest in any game so far this seasonand they didnt protest?  Nothing. Not a sausage.

Not only did they not protest, but one of the Glazers was sat in the directors box and there was no dissent, or chants or audible anti Glazer sentiments at all?  And they wonder why nobody takes their green and gold and but we protested when we were winning the league shit seriously.  It wasnt about the Glazers, it was only ever about us winning stuff. It was fairly obvious then, it is indisputable now.

But United fans stormed the barricades of the ESL and unleashed the People's Republic of Something or Other for a day or two until the board bought them some shiny new toys.

There were even some on here who were hero worshipping their revolutionary ardour.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18896 on: Today at 05:35:21 pm
Managed to keep myself busy all day (for obvious reasons) but I understand he scored a couple of tap ins so unfortunately the Ronaldo Bonerfest in the media will continue for now.

They still ain't winning the league.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18897 on: Today at 05:37:27 pm
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 05:19:43 pm
Not necessarily afraid but Ronaldo certainly makes them more lethal up front. For now, at least. I was surprised to see Ryan Giggs in the stands!
Well, where's there's one sex pest...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18898 on: Today at 05:43:55 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 05:14:56 pm
Be afraid...?

At all but it's annoying.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18899 on: Today at 06:09:30 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 05:37:27 pm
Well, where's there's one sex pest...

Difference between the front and back pages of this mornings newspapers

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/blogs-the-papers-58524541

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/gossip

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18900 on: Today at 06:19:46 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:18:23 pm
So let me get this straight.  There was a massive media frenzy in this game due to who was involved. Arguably the biggest global interest in any game so far this seasonand they didnt protest?  Nothing. Not a sausage.

Not only did they not protest, but one of the Glazers was sat in the directors box and there was no dissent, or chants or audible anti Glazer sentiments at all?  And they wonder why nobody takes their green and gold and but we protested when we were winning the league shit seriously.  It wasnt about the Glazers, it was only ever about us winning stuff. It was fairly obvious then, it is indisputable now.
And to think that some on here were actually sucked in by it all and supported the Manc's actions at the time.

It was glaringly obvious at the time that it was all about Liverpool and Abu Dhabi putting them in the shade and them wanting to have a oil baron of their own. All it's taken to buy them off is Glazer stepping up with the chequebook. All 'principles' abandoned at the wave of the chequebook. Their 'protest about greed' was pacified when their own greed was fed and watered.
