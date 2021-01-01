« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 468 469 470 471 472 [473]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1197814 times)

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,446
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18880 on: Today at 03:16:24 pm »
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,199
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18881 on: Today at 03:19:24 pm »
Matip>Matic
Logged

Online Cu Chulainn

  • "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,232
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18882 on: Today at 03:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:45:20 pm
If the 3 pm lower-league football is that sacred then I don't get why the Premier League still schedules so many games at that time slot. Even in Asia that's late and in the US the morning isn't exactly peak audience time. They should just have 2-3 games for the show and then spread the rest around like during 2020 and have more 8 pm Friday/Saturday games. The 12.30 kick-off covers Asia well regardless.
You can have a separate debate about whether the 3pm slot should be kept or not. But "Ronaldo is back!" is no reason to scrap it. He isn't bigger than football, football shouldn't change to suit him... and it's weird seeing some United fans act as though he is bigger than their club!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 468 469 470 471 472 [473]   Go Up
« previous next »
 