If the 3 pm lower-league football is that sacred then I don't get why the Premier League still schedules so many games at that time slot. Even in Asia that's late and in the US the morning isn't exactly peak audience time. They should just have 2-3 games for the show and then spread the rest around like during 2020 and have more 8 pm Friday/Saturday games. The 12.30 kick-off covers Asia well regardless.



You can have a separate debate about whether the 3pm slot should be kept or not. But "Ronaldo is back!" is no reason to scrap it. He isn't bigger than football, football shouldn't change to suit him... and it's weird seeing some United fans act as though he is bigger than their club!