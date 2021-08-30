Still laughing that Juan Mata is still on thier books.



james is probably a good signing for leeds, he fits their mold of getting them up the pitch quick with the ball, just needs to leave the finishing to someone else - the price is stupid tho, leeds could have easily got that down another 5 million at least im sure, utd needed to offload players on the attack side, can't believe leeds spunked that much and didn't call their bluffutds window is good from the perspective of the quality level coming in - varane no brainer improves their starting 11 immediately in an area of weakness, sancho has a very high ceiling and is high quality already and fills a needed postiion for them, ronaldo isn't so straightforward, so many variables it's a hard one to call, he can raise the game of the side by his mere presence alone or could do the exact opposite over time if things don't go according to plan, he will add goals but at the expense of others and keeps their most promising player away from his prime spotvarane is the biggest signing for them imo and there's one huge weakness that needed fixing that they've totally not bothered with - a defensive mid, the biggest problem position they have hasn't been addressed at all and if fred is their answer, expect their midfield to get dominated thru the season, expect lack of service to the front line which in itself curtails their new signings in attacki think i read/heard somewhere he is expected to be brought into the coaching team on retirement, if true, they may as well have done it now as they dont have enough games for players in that position as it is, he just isn't going to get game time (or shouldn't if they pick him over donny, which thinking about it, prob ole will cos he's blind to what donny can do, lad should've got out of that place, ruining his career)