Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18600 on: Today at 12:15:50 am »
Ah Larsson what a brilliant likeable player.

Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 09:52:54 pm
Ha ha, no fukin way!
There is talk everton came in with a 40m bid..
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18601 on: Today at 08:14:19 am »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on August 29, 2021, 07:07:52 pm
To add to that...utterly astonished with Neville last night saying that they will challenge for the title this year and liverpool will not 😂 completely deluded

Gary Neville is every bit as thick as his moron brother Phil he just has a more polished delivery and the general public have been brow beaten into conflating ability to use a large iPad with the ability to analyse and talk about football with intelligence.

August 2019: "Man Utd will win the league before Liverpool... Salah will leave I can guarantee it"
https://www.benchwarmers.ie/watch-man-utd-will-win-the-league-before-liverpool-gary-neville-rant/211733/

This is a week before Liverpool begin the most comprehensive title win in the history of English football  perhaps all of European football  by winning 25 of their first 26 games, wrapping up the league title with 7 rounds of games to go, but with enough points to win the league already accumulated with 9 games left to go.

The lad is a poisonous dullard.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18602 on: Today at 08:45:08 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 08:54:47 pm
Without fans. There's an asterisk there for me. There were no aways. Just neutral

Like Everton winning away at Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs for the first time in donkeys years. Means fuck all.

They had a shit home record last season. This season it'll flip back. They'll win most at home and lose a few away.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18603 on: Today at 09:54:56 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:14:19 am

The lad is a poisonous dullard.
I prefer his former teammate Jaap Stams description of him.

Busy c*nt. Complains about everything in general and nothing in particular.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18604 on: Today at 09:56:06 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:54:56 am
I prefer his former teammate Jaap Stams description of him.

Busy c*nt. Complains about everything in general and nothing in particular.

Such a good summation ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18605 on: Today at 11:32:35 am »
kinda disgraceful that Cavani has to give up his jersey number  ::)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18606 on: Today at 12:07:03 pm »
Laughed out loud at that announcement.

The Sky Sports News set up is so plastic it's like an out-take from the Lego Movie.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18607 on: Today at 12:16:17 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:07:03 pm
Laughed out loud at that announcement.

The Sky Sports News set up is so plastic it's like an out-take from the Lego Movie.

Everything is awesome awful
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18608 on: Today at 12:19:19 pm »
If anything the larger the home stadium that's empty, the greater of a burden I feel it becomes to the home team. It really becomes a ghost town then.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18609 on: Today at 12:52:48 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 08:42:34 pm
30 mill for Dan James? Is Edwards moonlighting up the M62?

they have had Leeds there, but I feel like Bielsa will coach him well. They're pretty decently stacked in the attacking department.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18610 on: Today at 01:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 08:42:34 pm
30 mill for Dan James? Is Edwards moonlighting up the M62?

Bizarre. Didn't MU only pay about 15m for him? Plus he'd be on extortionate wages now because that's how MU rolls. Maybe Beanz convinced everyone that Manc benchwarmers are in fact footballing geniuses misunderstood by the managerial boy wonder.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18611 on: Today at 01:44:51 pm »
So is James the sacrificial lamb to give Cavani his international number and Ronaldo the 7? :lmao
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18612 on: Today at 02:08:28 pm »
James was always a strange signing that didn't make sense. Top clubs in England usually get bailed out by nutters running mid-table or bottom clubs desperate to stay up though and this is further proof of that.

Wouldn't surprise me if FSG and the accountants still are laughing at Bournemouth and Sheffield United for example  :wave Really silly money spent by those clubs on some players who had a few Liverpool appearances without making a fuss under their belts. Those clubs definitely didn't do their recruits any favours either by splashing so much money on them just by 'having played some games for a big club'.

For James it won't be any different. Leeds fans won't have much patience if an ex-Manc goes there and fails to deliver.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18613 on: Today at 02:34:17 pm »
The new Lee Sharpe, similarly shite
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18614 on: Today at 03:49:42 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 01:18:06 am
'Two footed tackle in the box by Daniel James on Trincao. No VAR interference':-

https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/pe2x36/two_footed_tackle_in_the_box_by_daniel_james_on


Didn't watch the game - but wow; nothing at all for that 'challenge'? (apologies if already discussed elsewhere)


Just seen this. At the very least, that should be a penalty, no?

Together with VAR not interfering with Pogba, as they did 24 hours earlier to turn Xhaka's yellow into red (again, very minimal contact) -- it seems normal service resumed as far as Utd getting the 50/50 decisions
« Last Edit: Today at 03:53:15 pm by HomesickRed »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18615 on: Today at 04:34:05 pm »
United seem to get a load of shifty decisions, so I never count them out of any one off game.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18616 on: Today at 04:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on August 29, 2021, 07:07:52 pm
To add to that...utterly astonished with Neville last night saying that they will challenge for the title this year and liverpool will not 😂 completely deluded

Of course they'll challenge for the title, how could they not with Ronaldo on board, but so will we.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18617 on: Today at 04:39:36 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 03:49:42 pm
Just seen this. At the very least, that should be a penalty, no?

Together with VAR not interfering with Pogba, as they did 24 hours earlier to turn Xhaka's yellow into red (again, very minimal contact) -- it seems normal service resumed as far as Utd getting the 50/50 decisions

[ONGOING]

;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18618 on: Today at 04:50:59 pm »
BBC Sport has a video on their website captioned: 'Watch Daniel James' best Premier League goals.'

Hasn't he scored like only 5 goals for Man Utd ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18619 on: Today at 05:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:50:59 pm
BBC Sport has a video on their website captioned: 'Watch Daniel James' best Premier League goals.'

Hasn't he scored like only 5 goals for Man Utd ;D

Keep an eye out for Watch the best times Daniel James tracked back 80 yards to no avail. Its a belter.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18620 on: Today at 05:13:24 pm »
'Watch Daniel James run around the world like Forrest Gump'
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18621 on: Today at 05:53:34 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:04:02 pm
Keep an eye out for Watch the best times Daniel James tracked back 80 yards to no avail. Its a belter.

Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:13:24 pm
'Watch Daniel James run around the world like Forrest Gump'

Oh yeah, forgot about those ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18622 on: Today at 09:07:01 pm »
SSN all day on about the "number 7 shirt" saga.

Apparently to change squad numbers after a season has already started and players have been registered with that number would require special dispensation from the league that's never been given before.

I wonder how plucky little underdogs Manchester United will pull this off? After all it's never been given to any team before, such preferential treatment.
