Seen loads of ďHe canít do that to Sir Alex/It would break Fergieís heartĒ. As if Alex Ferguson is some sort of fragile old dear whoís only ever seen disappointment and is barely hanging on, instead of a hardened ex football manager who has seen it all, has had no problem bombing people out/refusing to sell people to certain clubs for the benefit of his side, or even just out of sheer spite.



Iíd be pretty sure Ferguson doesnít give a shite. Heís certainly not looking at a photo of Ronaldo heís just pulled out of his wallet and weeping.



It shows a staggering lack of awareness from them.I mean come on. It's patently obvious, and pretty much always has been, that the only things Ronaldo loves are his own planet-sized ego and the money it takes to fuel it. He couldn't give a flying one about Man United or Ferguson. They were just useful stepping stones on his personal journey.Also, as you stated. Ferguson might be a grumpy, spiteful twat, but I seriously doubt he is that precious or even gives a crap what Ronaldo does with the twilight of his career.