Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17920 on: Today at 05:37:29 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 05:35:58 am
Phil Jones apparently being lined up for a loan to the Championship!

Hilarious. The stuff that was written about him by the Man Utd suck-ups was preposterous at the time but it reads like the ravings of mad men now.

But the majesty of Barça's play from the rear of the pitch made it seem an especially smart move to hand Blackburn Rovers £17m for a young defender who might match the mobility and elegance of Gerard Piqué.

At least we are finally getting an answer to this

Jones brings another question: where should he play, given his versatility?

In the Championship as it turns out

https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/football/blog/2011/oct/06/england-phil-jones
Fairly sure Kenny wanted to sign him.
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17921 on: Today at 05:38:29 am »
Couldnt resist one more.

But Ferguson said: "Jones, arguably the way he is looking, could be our best ever player. I think Jones may be one of the best players we have ever had, not matter where we play him. At 21 years of age, he is going to be a phenomenal player. I think he can play anywhere on the pitch.

Good old Sir Alex. Great eye for a player
Online rob1966

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17922 on: Today at 07:05:15 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:37:29 am
Fairly sure Kenny wanted to sign him.

I'm sure he did as well, we dodged a bullet there.
Offline Fromola

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17923 on: Today at 07:19:05 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:45:03 pm
I think i hate Neville more now than i did when he was a player.

Which is nearly mathematically impossible, but there you go. Screechy voiced pompous little twat thinks being rich means hes smart.

His ego is out of control now. Should have been sacked last season for inciting a riot.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17924 on: Today at 07:44:11 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 09:40:04 pm
He 'looked closely' and failed to see anything.

Just sums up how shite the referees have always been in this country. Get rid. They are absolute bollocks.

You might as well stick a rabbit on the pitch in a nice ltitle black shirt with a little whistle around its neck - you certainly wouldn't get a worse performance than those useless bastards.

While undoubtedly true, the absolute bullshit that this twat and Jenas and MOTD have been peddling this weekend is outright lies. They are literally lying to the national media and not one person in that media seems to call them out. They are watching someone get assaulted and thrown to the ground and pushed in the back at force and smiling as they tell us Bruno having his sock brushed is worse. Its Trump levels of bullshit.
Offline Nick110581

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17925 on: Today at 08:24:34 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:45:03 pm
I think i hate Neville more now than i did when he was a player.

Which is nearly mathematically impossible, but there you go. Screechy voiced pompous little twat thinks being rich means hes smart.

His analysis has never been that good & hes always been overrated.

Saying United need to sign Kane when their current Manager sold Lakaku who he claims will fire Chelsea to the title is odd.

Plus that contradicts his thoughts on the ESL and greed.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17926 on: Today at 08:58:02 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:24:34 am
His analysis has never been that good & hes always been overrated.

Saying United need to sign Kane when their current Manager sold Lakaku who he claims will fire Chelsea to the title is odd.

Plus that contradicts his thoughts on the ESL and greed.


The problem he has is that when he first got onto the scene, he did more fact-based rather than anacdotal analysis and it was interesting. But he can't help himself. If he was even-handed, unbiased and unopinionated then I have no doubt he'd be a top pundit. But he's massively biased (Which Sky might have pushed him into to market a 'rivalry' with Carragher) and just has to keep getting onto his soap box which isn't a bad thing if, again, he was unbiased and made even-handed points. But he'll have a go at 'money in the game' and the new league and 'overpriced footballers' before going on in the next sentence that United should be buying three new players for £500M
Offline royhendo

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17927 on: Today at 09:30:42 am »
It's brilliant. Long live Neville in this current analyst role - the longer people think Solskjaer needs to stay in that position the better.
Online fucking appalled

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17928 on: Today at 09:31:41 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:30:42 am
It's brilliant. Long live Neville in this current analyst role - the longer people think Solskjaer needs to stay in that position the better.

Careful with that sort of talk, you'll get some eyerolls with 'Glad they're still winning' when they go on a bit of a run at some point this season.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17929 on: Today at 09:46:21 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:30:42 am
It's brilliant. Long live Neville in this current analyst role - the longer people think Solskjaer needs to stay in that position the better.

I hope you can live with yourself Roy when they go above us in November having played a game more.
Offline Fromola

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17930 on: Today at 09:57:57 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:24:34 am
His analysis has never been that good & hes always been overrated.

Saying United need to sign Kane when their current Manager sold Lakaku who he claims will fire Chelsea to the title is odd.

Plus that contradicts his thoughts on the ESL and greed.

His judgement is awful and he was a dreadful manager. He's just good at those impassioned bitesize monologues that play well on social media, whhen circulated on video clips. The problem with those monologues now is they're predicated on his biases, so you're essentially watching fan media.
Online The Test

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17931 on: Today at 10:05:10 am »
Listening to Carragher is generally distasteful but at least he called out nevilles utter nonsense on Monday night. Compare Utd to City and Chelsea, not a team thats spend close to half a billion less than them and is still miles ahead.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17932 on: Today at 10:07:50 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 05:38:29 am
Couldnt resist one more.

But Ferguson said: "Jones, arguably the way he is looking, could be our best ever player. I think Jones may be one of the best players we have ever had, not matter where we play him. At 21 years of age, he is going to be a phenomenal player. I think he can play anywhere on the pitch.

Good old Sir Alex. Great eye for a player



Even slithering on his belly, trying to tackle with his head.

Online rob1966

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17933 on: Today at 10:12:59 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:30:42 am
It's brilliant. Long live Neville in this current analyst role - the longer people think Solskjaer needs to stay in that position the better.

Add Rio to that, need the Smaegol cheerleaders to be on the same page.
Offline Zee_26

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17934 on: Today at 10:19:08 am »
Sorry if I've missed it if someone else has posted it, but isn't this Neville shitting the bed because City are spending huge money on players who in the past would be certainties for United? It's a bit reminiscent of his panic when we started winning things under Klopp. 
Online rob1966

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17935 on: Today at 10:30:54 am »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 10:19:08 am
Sorry if I've missed it if someone else has posted it, but isn't this Neville shitting the bed because City are spending huge money on players who in the past would be certainties for United? It's a bit reminiscent of his panic when we started winning things under Klopp. 

Yep - they are fast becoming a destination players don't want to go to and it's scaring the shit out of him ;D
Online Elzar

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17936 on: Today at 10:35:26 am »
Gary Neville unable to understand why a team that's spent 100million on transfers won't sign another player for 150million. Perfectly summing up why he will forever be a failed manager.

Storm the gates, get the Americans out.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17937 on: Today at 11:00:02 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:35:26 am

Storm the gates, get the Americans out.

That's in the diary for 24th October and not a moment sooner because reasons.
Online Ray K

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17938 on: Today at 11:20:16 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:30:42 am
It's brilliant. Long live Neville in this current analyst role - the longer people think Solskjaer needs to stay in that position the better.
He's now complaining about them not spending £150m on Harry Kane, and says they'd get 95 points if they did.

If only there was a striker probably better than Kane, certainly more durable, who went for almost £100m this summer, and had been on United's books before being sold by *checks notes* Ole. Oh.

BTW, the most points in a 38 game season that any Ferguson side got was 91. 
Online fucking appalled

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17939 on: Today at 11:28:10 am »
If anyone else wants a laugh:

Quote
Will Varane and Sancho be enough for United to have that same impact?

GN: My gut feeling is no, they wont have the same impact as Van Dijk and Alisson to get United up to that 90-95 points that will be needed to win the league.

"I think they will still be short. Chelsea, weve seen what theyve done with Lukaku. Weve seen that Van Dijk is coming back for Liverpool, we know Manchester City have got Grealish and are in for Kane. If they get Kane, I think there is a massive problem for United.

Im struggling to understand why United arent going that extra step in this transfer window. Sancho was £70m but that was last years money.

"In regards to United, theyve always gone after the best English or British player in the Premier League, historically.

"Why is Martial, James, Lingard, youre talking about offloading wages there and potentially getting a transfer fee in, why are they not going in for Harry Kane this week?

"I think if Kane went to United, they could get up to 90-95 points. They still need to replace Cavani and Martial next summer. Martial isnt going to do it, Cavani only has one-year left.

"Theyre going to have to buy a centre-forward at some point, why not get the man now and give Ole the impetus he needs to get to that points total. I dont think he can with just Sancho and Varane.

How realistic is it for United to get Kane, do they have enough already?

JC: It seems that whenever I listen to Gary or to Roy [Keane], any Manchester United fan, the answer is always to go and spend £100m on someone.

"That is always the answer, go and blitz the transfer market. Youre talking about Chelsea going after Lukaku, he scored on his debut yesterday, and all of a sudden its Chelsea are going to win the league.

"United finished above them last season, they bought Varane and Sancho. I dont get this feeling of Manchester United cant compete.

"If Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp or even Thomas Tuchel had Uniteds squad, I feel they could win the league, I really believe that. Youre comparing Liverpool and Manchester United, yeah its a similar sort of trajectory, Solskjaer has done a really good job, but why dont you compare it to Man City and Chelsea?

"Liverpool didnt have the revenue to go and compete for the league right away, theres no way Tuchel goes into Chelsea and they accept hell have three or four years spending that sort of money, and Manchester United have spent the money City have done, spent the money Chelsea have done, so this thing of building, yes, but I dont think Manchester United not winning the league this year, finishing third or fourth, that cant be acceptable.

GN: What youre saying about if Pep was there, if Jurgen Klopp was there, if Tuchel was there, Manchester United brought in two world-class managers in Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho and it failed miserably, it didnt work. Theyve tried the world-class manager route and it hasnt worked. Im not saying it wont work if they tried another one

JC: My point is, with the squad that is there, you never want to say that Manchester United could win the league but that squad there is £50m plus in almost every position.

GN: Manchester United have spent fortunes under the two previous managers who were world-class, who were renowned names, and it didnt work. The club are adopting a different policy, theyre going down a different route. United will lose Cavani and Martial in the next 12 months, theyll only have Mason Greenwood as a centre-forward, Rashford is off the left, so they do need a centre-forward in the next 12 months.

JC: Whats lacking at Manchester United to really go for the league? Is it the team, is it the squad or is it the manager?

GN: I think with the manager, you can argue that he has to prove himself quickly. I still believe that the Europa League final was a bad one, thats going to hang a little bit if something doesnt go right this season, but I think Ole deserves another 12, 18 months, with building.

"United have tried the quickfire hit-job with Jose Mourinho, it hasnt worked. Louis van Gaal, going for a different style of play, it hasnt worked and its failed miserably.

"Theyre going for someone who is taking it back to their roots, he needs to be given a chance to do it. I think United will need a centre-forward in the next 12 months, the guy is available now if you pay £150m, theyve got Martial, James and Mata and Lingard, we could do without them at the club.

"I think personally that Kane would be a differentiator. Im just asking the question as to why theyre not in for them.

Is there an expectancy at the top of the club to be winning trophies?

GN : Of course there is an expectancy to be winning trophies, of course there is, to be number one.

JC: What is success this season for Manchester United?

GN: They have to challenge for the title but I genuinely think that if City go and get Kane, what Chelsea have done with Lukaku, with Van Dijk returning for Liverpool, they need that something different.

JC: Youve got Sancho who was one of the stars of the Bundesliga. Youve got a guy coming in at centre-back who has won four Champions League titles. Youre talking about what other teams are doing

GN: What Im saying to you is youve still got to react. Your team of say 2007/08 with Mascherano, Alonso, Gerrard, yourself, Hyypia, it was a great team but if the other teams are signing better players, youve still got to go again. You took the mickey out of me a couple of weeks ago when I said that Manchester United can improve this season and go from second to fourth because the other teams have gone up Why are you laughing at me?
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17940 on: Today at 12:35:40 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:20:16 am
He's now complaining about them not spending £150m on Harry Kane



Nah, he's only asking the question why they're not signing him.

 ;D
Online Crimson

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17941 on: Today at 12:43:55 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:28:10 am
If anyone else wants a laugh:

"Theyre going for someone who is taking it back to their roots, he needs to be given a chance to do it. I think United will need a centre-forward in the next 12 months, the guy is available now if you pay £150m (...)"

Yea, Ole is taking United back to their roots by splashing 150 million on a new striker  :odd
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17942 on: Today at 01:17:12 pm »
For Neville seems like signing of Varane and Sancho wasn't enough, he also wants Kane. I really hope they go for Kane. The whole Kane package probably would cost more than 300mil.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17943 on: Today at 02:13:47 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:17:12 pm
For Neville seems like signing of Varane and Sancho wasn't enough, he also wants Kane. I really hope they go for Kane. The whole Kane package probably would cost more than 300mil.


I know this is wrong of me, but I hope whoever ends up signing Kane his ankles fully disintegrate soon after. I hope his collapse in form makes Torres' seem a mere blip.
Online Elzar

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17944 on: Today at 02:46:47 pm »
Quote
Man Utd news Rio Ferdinand slams Phil Jones waste of time

"Hes had too many injuries I was in the same team as Phil Jones, he came from Blackburn as a young kid, everyone was saying he was going to be this great player.

"Huge potential but injuries have absolutely annihilated his career and then confidence issues at certain times as well.

"Hes never been able to fully establish himself in the team. Whether its injuries, lack of form, lack of confidence.

"I think he shouldve gone ages ago. He shouldve gone before Chris Smalling went. Find a new club and play some football."

Jones last signed a contract in February 2019, a decision from United which still confuses Ferdinand.

He added: "I am baffled at how hes still been given a new deal at the club given his past few years at the club. It just doesnt make sense to me how you get a new deal.

"I remember back in the day youd have to do some absolute graft to get a new deal.

"Youd have to be putting in performances, youd have to be a vital member of the team. Phil Jones isnt that.

"Hes done well. Listen, good luck to him if you can get it. Staying at Man United is a great gig, but I look at him as a person, are you really going to be happy sitting there all these years."

Ferdinand says he would not talk to Jones if he was a team-mate of his and compared his situation to former Chelsea defender Winston Bogarde.

"There are players who are happy to just sit at clubs and not play and just chill," he continued.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17945 on: Today at 02:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:46:47 pm

Ah, so a lecture on morals, ethics and motivation coming from a drug test avoiding prick who (allegedly) repeatedly cheated on his cancer-stricken wife and led the Moscow pitchside chorus of three times, without killing anyone.
Online Ray K

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17946 on: Today at 03:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:46:47 pm

It was particularly devious for Phil Jones to point a gun at Ed Woodward's head and demand a new contract.  I agree with Rio that there should be no onus on the mancs to actually honour the contract, what with the whole gun to the head thing. I definitely wouldn't talk to a teammate who did this.
Offline afc turkish

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17947 on: Today at 03:29:05 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:27:13 pm
It was particularly devious for Phil Jones to point a gun at Ed Woodward's head and demand a new contract.  I agree with Rio that there should be no onus on the mancs to actually honour the contract, what with the whole gun to the head thing. I definitely wouldn't talk to a teammate who did this.

Wait, so Jones headed a gun instead of the ball? Was down on all fours again?
Online Red Berry

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17948 on: Today at 03:35:49 pm »
What's he even on about? Jones not cementing a place in the team? Does he not remember this?

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/AnvHx4GWyvY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/AnvHx4GWyvY</a>
Offline Fromola

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17949 on: Today at 03:44:24 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 10:19:08 am
Sorry if I've missed it if someone else has posted it, but isn't this Neville shitting the bed because City are spending huge money on players who in the past would be certainties for United? It's a bit reminiscent of his panic when we started winning things under Klopp.

Well he's the one constantly defending City over FFP because he wants Salford free to buy their way up the leagues.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17950 on: Today at 04:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:44:24 pm
Well he's the one constantly defending City over FFP because he wants Salford free to buy their way up the leagues.
Definitely wants a piece of the PL pie with Salford. Greedy inbred c*nt.
Online slaphead

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17951 on: Today at 04:30:59 pm »
I can't think of a biger hypocrite in the media than Neville.....and no one ever points it out and he is allowed to continue with it. Let me think:
- Preaches about money, greedy owners, super leagues then in the next tweet -  lets sign Sancho, Varane and Kane
- Cancel the league, null and void it. Except when Utd were doing well, the you have to play the games
- You have to give managers time, sack his own manager after a few weeks
- When Liverpool finished second, it wasn't enough, no one remembers second. When Utd finish second, its an achievement, its about how you finish second

He's just a mouth, a slabber
 
Online Crimson

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17952 on: Today at 04:43:45 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:30:59 pm
He's just a mouth, a slabber

He's a c*nt.
