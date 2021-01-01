His analysis has never been that good & hes always been overrated.



Saying United need to sign Kane when their current Manager sold Lakaku who he claims will fire Chelsea to the title is odd.



Plus that contradicts his thoughts on the ESL and greed.



The problem he has is that when he first got onto the scene, he did more fact-based rather than anacdotal analysis and it was interesting. But he can't help himself. If he was even-handed, unbiased and unopinionated then I have no doubt he'd be a top pundit. But he's massively biased (Which Sky might have pushed him into to market a 'rivalry' with Carragher) and just has to keep getting onto his soap box which isn't a bad thing if, again, he was unbiased and made even-handed points. But he'll have a go at 'money in the game' and the new league and 'overpriced footballers' before going on in the next sentence that United should be buying three new players for £500M