I can't think of a biger hypocrite in the media than Neville.....and no one ever points it out and he is allowed to continue with it. Let me think:
- Preaches about money, greedy owners, super leagues then in the next tweet - lets sign Sancho, Varane and Kane
- Cancel the league, null and void it. Except when Utd were doing well, the you have to play the games
- You have to give managers time, sack his own manager after a few weeks
- When Liverpool finished second, it wasn't enough, no one remembers second. When Utd finish second, its an achievement, its about how you finish second
He's just a mouth, a slabber