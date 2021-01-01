United's problems stem from Pogba being completely unreliable. He's got the footballing equivalent of bipolar disorder. Until United sign someone like Kante to do his running for him as he does for France, they'll struggle.



United's problems don't stem at all from Pogba.They stem from them having spent a fortune on him when they had prior experience of him, and still not recognizing - what, 4 seasons on? - despite his repeated demonstrations that he is not only completely unreliable as you rightly say but moreover, on his day, which is often enough to be notable, quite willing and capable of being one of the very worst top-rated players of all time.The guy is an arse of a player, and either they can't see it, or are too scared to try and put it right.So idiots or cowards.Fucking rich idiots or fucking rich cowardsI hope they give him a new contract, with a Desperation Clause, which means he can do what the fuck he wants forever and they keep on paying.Hope the waste of space rinses them into bankruptcy.I'm looking forward to the film The Demise of the Mancs.Morgan Freeman as Paul Pogba:"In soccer, you walk out into the arena and for 90 minutes you give everything you've got, and hope at the finish your enemy is destroyed. That's the normal way. But for me things were never so easy. Trophies, glory, headlines, sponsorship, the adulation of billions of supporters around the world? These things are good, you can certainly sleep well with all these things. But are they enough? I sat in the famous dressing-room at Old Trafford, and looked at my team-mates, and I can say yes, for my team-mates these things were enough. But for me, Paul Pogba, football was not about destroying the opposition, it was about destroying my own club, from the inside. Every haircut, every instagram post, every misplaced pass were all directed at that ultimate aim, and this is my story, and consequently the story of a club once bigger than Accrington Stanley ..."