My heart goes out to Dennis Law and his family - my dad had Alzheimerís and vascular dementia. But I do rail against the way the condition is depicted - itís not always hellish - my dad spent a lot of high quality time with the people he loved most and was quite often lucid and not only aware of what was going on but able to laugh about it all. I donít think Dennis takes himself too seriously - I hope not at least.



Anyway - heart goes out to them all.