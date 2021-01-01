Are we getting enough joy from Pogba running down his contract again AND being on paper the midfielder they so desperately need, while in reality having such a poor commitment and professionalism to be unplayable in midfield? Because its fun. I enjoy McFred having another year but even funnier is the way Pogbas ghost is cluttering things up for at least another season.



My version of drinking Scott Malkinsons tears is checking redcafe where two circular conversations are prevalent



1. Ole- hes not that bad. Hes pretty good! No, I dont remember qualifying from our champions league group but hey, 2nd, we pushed them all the way, and well be there or thereabouts come May



2. Pogba- the only puzzle piece missing is a superstar midfielder. One who can create while also controlling a match. Ideally this player would be committed to the club beyond the end of this sentence, and show basic professionalism. So Pogba at LW and new signing needed and we are sorted yea

