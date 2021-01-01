« previous next »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17600 on: Yesterday at 09:56:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:53:31 pm
Well, they still haven't addressed their midfield and their striker problem, and with Ole at the wheel, they will struggle to get into the top 3 ...

As long as teams don't shit the bed against them like last season, fans back in the ground should help with that
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17601 on: Yesterday at 11:12:30 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:56:43 pm
As long as teams don't shit the bed against them like last season, fans back in the ground should help with that

especially there own i think. still questions marks over whether some of them can handle the pressure of playing in front of their own fans.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17602 on: Yesterday at 11:22:09 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:12:30 pm
especially there own i think. still questions marks over whether some of them can handle the pressure of playing in front of their own fans.

I agree. The refs, their key players last season, may crumble under the pressure of a live crowd. Giving pens after the final whistle,  for stamps on the defender, tripping yourself and falling etc is all fine and dandy in an empty stadium, but much more difficult in front of a raucous crowd, even a small away bunch.
Also the acoustics of a full stadium will affect the pitch, echo and reverb on the Bruno screams, I m afraid and make them less effective penalty getters.

The new rules re: bar for penalties necessitate a period of retraining for the new dive techniques to be taught to Sir Marcus and co. Also, Sancho's diving style may not be on the same wavelength as the rest of his team and will take time to see the full power of synchronized diving.

But if the fans are patient and stick with Ole, am sure he'll bring dive penalty back to the peak.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17603 on: Today at 03:16:20 am »
Are we getting enough joy from Pogba running down his contract again AND being on paper the midfielder they so desperately need, while in reality having such a poor commitment and professionalism to be unplayable in midfield?  Because its fun. I enjoy McFred having another year but even funnier is the way Pogbas ghost is cluttering things up for at least another season.

My version of drinking Scott Malkinsons tears is checking redcafe where two circular conversations are prevalent

1. Ole- hes not that bad. Hes pretty good!  No, I dont remember qualifying from our champions league group but hey, 2nd, we pushed them all the way, and well be there or thereabouts come May

2. Pogba- the only puzzle piece missing is a superstar midfielder. One who can create while also controlling a match. Ideally this player would be committed to the club beyond the end of this sentence, and show basic professionalism. So Pogba at LW and new signing needed and we are sorted yea
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17604 on: Today at 08:38:27 am »
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 03:16:20 am
Are we getting enough joy from Pogba running down his contract again AND being on paper the midfielder they so desperately need, while in reality having such a poor commitment and professionalism to be unplayable in midfield?  Because its fun. I enjoy McFred having another year but even funnier is the way Pogbas ghost is cluttering things up for at least another season.

My version of drinking Scott Malkinsons tears is checking redcafe where two circular conversations are prevalent

1. Ole- hes not that bad. Hes pretty good!  No, I dont remember qualifying from our champions league group but hey, 2nd, we pushed them all the way, and well be there or thereabouts come May

2. Pogba- the only puzzle piece missing is a superstar midfielder. One who can create while also controlling a match. Ideally this player would be committed to the club beyond the end of this sentence, and show basic professionalism. So Pogba at LW and new signing needed and we are sorted yea

This is always where they go wrong though, this "superstar" shite.

They laughed at us with Hendo and Gini, too workmanlike, no creativity, no sparkle but we challenged for two seasons then won everything over the next two.

Four years of commitment, blood, sweat, tears, graft and total professionism to get to the very top.

They saw it through very painful eyes yet they still need a "superstar".

Fucking entitlist dickheads 😂

I hope Leeds twat them all over the park today!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17605 on: Today at 09:30:12 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:38:27 am
This is always where they go wrong though, this "superstar" shite.

They laughed at us with Hendo and Gini, too workmanlike, no creativity, no sparkle but we challenged for two seasons then won everything over the next two.

Four years of commitment, blood, sweat, tears, graft and total professionism to get to the very top.

They saw it through very painful eyes yet they still need a "superstar".

Fucking entitlist dickheads 😂

I hope Leeds twat them all over the park today!

I've got my dough on. 5/1? Great bet
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17606 on: Today at 02:38:12 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 03:16:20 am
Are we getting enough joy from Pogba running down his contract again AND being on paper the midfielder they so desperately need, while in reality having such a poor commitment and professionalism to be unplayable in midfield?  Because its fun. I enjoy McFred having another year but even funnier is the way Pogbas ghost is cluttering things up for at least another season.

My version of drinking Scott Malkinsons tears is checking redcafe where two circular conversations are prevalent

1. Ole- hes not that bad. Hes pretty good!  No, I dont remember qualifying from our champions league group but hey, 2nd, we pushed them all the way, and well be there or thereabouts come May

2. Pogba- the only puzzle piece missing is a superstar midfielder. One who can create while also controlling a match. Ideally this player would be committed to the club beyond the end of this sentence, and show basic professionalism. So Pogba at LW and new signing needed and we are sorted yea
This aged well. We back 8)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17607 on: Today at 02:41:41 pm »
Quote from: MancEunuchian on Today at 02:38:12 pm
This aged well. We back 8)

Well, there you go.

Might as well give them the title now. Save our players from injury and we'll just play Cup matches to keep fit.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17608 on: Today at 02:43:07 pm »
Quote from: MancEunuchian on Today at 02:38:12 pm
This aged well. We back 8)

Quote from: MancEunuchian on June 30, 2020, 09:27:56 pm
We are back  8)

This is the sort of quality content we're all here for.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17609 on: Today at 02:43:22 pm »
Quote from: MancEunuchian on Today at 02:38:12 pm
This aged well. We back 8)

You having the open top bus parade this week then?

That is if you've had a day off assaulting stewards, police, journalists, camera men, passers by, hotel staff?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17610 on: Today at 02:50:45 pm »
And that concludes Leeds United's seasonal tonking at Old Trafford. Ole's at the Wheel etc.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17611 on: Today at 02:59:51 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 02:43:22 pm
You having the open top bus parade this week then?

That is if you've had a day off assaulting stewards, police, journalists, camera men, passers by, hotel staff?

Too true.

#Glazersout!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17612 on: Today at 03:04:33 pm »
If it doesn't work this time riot and try again!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17613 on: Today at 03:07:34 pm »
HaHa   United are back they say.   I see the boomerang is getting lobbed about again by this lot. 
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17614 on: Today at 03:07:45 pm »
Quote from: MancEunuchian on Today at 02:38:12 pm
This aged well. We back 8)

A bit too early to say that.  ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17615 on: Today at 03:09:17 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:07:45 pm
A bit too early to say that.  ;D
let him have his premature ejaculation before he gets chance to reach for his tissues,   leave him with the mess.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17616 on: Today at 03:10:08 pm »
Quote from: MancEunuchian on Today at 02:38:12 pm
This aged well. We back 8)
seen more back on a rasher of bacon lad
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17617 on: Today at 03:26:45 pm »
They're definitely back, Ole's doin' his fing, man. How long until the Norwich scarves are back? I give it until January when they're playing catchup to us and City ad struggling in Europe
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17618 on: Today at 03:30:05 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:07:45 pm
A bit too early to say that.  ;D

Not sure. Getting the same vibes when Moyes won his first game of the season 4-1 with them. They won the league that season too if I recall correctly.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17619 on: Today at 03:38:48 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 09:30:12 am
I've got my dough on. 5/1? Great bet

Impressive.
Though usually people write it as 5-1. Otherwise it looks like you are quoting odds.
Do you do lottery numbers too? ;)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17620 on: Today at 03:42:47 pm »
The amount of fawning over them on Talksport was cringe worthy as i drove home this afternoon.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17621 on: Today at 03:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 03:42:47 pm
The amount of fawning over them on Talksport was cringe worthy as i drove home this afternoon.
Great, the higher the expectations the harder the fall.  Will make it all the more sweeter
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17622 on: Today at 03:57:05 pm »
You cannot deny that it was a good start to the season. Morale will be high going into next week. A good start, nothing more nothing less.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17623 on: Today at 04:20:29 pm »
Quote from: MancEunuchian on Today at 02:38:12 pm
This aged well. We back 8)

Oh indeed!  I think Im having to swallow a bitter pill and acknowledge that extending Ole was the right move.  Maguire showed great pace on a couple key interceptions, De Gea commanded his box well, Fred scored!  I think Im afraid, very very afraid
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17624 on: Today at 04:55:50 pm »
Ah look an over confident manc after the whole of one game.... Life is complete again 🙄
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17625 on: Today at 04:58:03 pm »
Won't be long

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17626 on: Today at 05:11:51 pm »
Ha Ha Ole is back with his over inflated sense of satisfaction after todays result i see.   The Real United are back apparently.....
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17627 on: Today at 05:15:31 pm »
Apparently Varane wanted the number 4 shirt and Phil Jones refused to give it up. Wonderful hahahaahahaha.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17628 on: Today at 05:20:13 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 04:58:03 pm
Won't be long


You spotted Cantona!!!!!! Great job!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17629 on: Today at 05:24:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:38:48 pm
Impressive.
Though usually people write it as 5-1. Otherwise it looks like you are quoting odds.
Do you do lottery numbers too?

 :thumbup
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17630 on: Today at 06:25:44 pm »
Wouldn't read too much into the result today: https://understat.com/match/16377 Just looks like some fantastic finishing rather than creating a shitload.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17631 on: Today at 06:26:12 pm »
Quote from: MancEunuchian on Today at 02:38:12 pm
This aged well. We back 8)

:lmao

It says a lot that you decided to come on here straight away.

Cantona will be back next.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17632 on: Today at 06:26:42 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 05:15:31 pm
Apparently Varane wanted the number 4 shirt and Phil Jones refused to give it up. Wonderful hahahaahahaha.

 :lmao

Wow, he has a contract till 2023. Stealing a living.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17633 on: Today at 06:31:10 pm »
Beckenbauer reincarnate refusing to give up his number to Varane? I would hope so.
