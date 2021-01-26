« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 432 433 434 435 436 [437]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1101306 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,104
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17440 on: Yesterday at 07:57:31 pm »
Quote from: VyvyanBasterd on Yesterday at 07:54:26 pm
The clip was on the season review video. It shows a few players (Vidic, Nani, O'Shea, Anderson, Fletcher, Brown and VDS) singing along to the song with the fans. Fletcher, Brown and VDS clearly stop and don't sing the "without killing anyone" part. Anderson, Nani and Vidic, who clearly don't know the words carry on singing. The only one that carries on singing while possible knowing the next words is O'Shea. The idea that the players as a whole were singing the sing is absurd and misleading.

Here is the clip - https://streamable.com/funae4
Thats not the only clip out there. Ferdinand surrounded by Scholes, Giggs, Rooney and couple of others in another group.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,636
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17441 on: Yesterday at 07:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:32:00 pm
£42 million is a hefty fee for a player with 1 year left on his deal.

Still, money is no object to Man Utd when it comes to transfers, and it no doubt improves them!

Together with wages and signing on fee, its over £150m for a five year deal.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,636
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17442 on: Yesterday at 08:02:27 pm »
Quote from: VyvyanBasterd on Yesterday at 07:54:26 pm
The clip was on the season review video. It shows a few players (Vidic, Nani, O'Shea, Anderson, Fletcher, Brown and VDS) singing along to the song with the fans. Fletcher, Brown and VDS clearly stop and don't sing the "without killing anyone" part. Anderson, Nani and Vidic, who clearly don't know the words carry on singing. The only one that carries on singing while possible knowing the next words is O'Shea. The idea that the players as a whole were singing the sing is absurd and misleading.

Here is the clip - https://streamable.com/funae4

How could they continue singing if they didnt already know the words?

Ive seen the clip of Ferdinand et al singing it too.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,974
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17443 on: Yesterday at 08:13:15 pm »
I watched Ferdinand sing it myself.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,095
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17444 on: Yesterday at 08:23:36 pm »
Another smell of my fart
by Janis Joplin

You're out on the streets drinking big
And baby, deep down in your heart, I guess you know that it ain't right
Never, never, never, never, never, never hear me when I fart on you at night
Wayne, and i fart all the time
But each time I tell myself that I, well I can't stand the smell
But you when pass out in my chair, I'll drop trou once again

I said come on, come on, come on, come on and take it
Take another little smell of my shit now, baby
Taste it, taste another little bit of my farts now, darling, yeah
Have another little smell of my fart now, baby
Well, you know your viral, wayne, cause you passed out too soon
oh yes indeed

https://youtu.be/UcreNyLjIhs
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:26:52 pm by Bobinhood »
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,666
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17445 on: Yesterday at 08:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 08:13:15 pm
I watched Ferdinand sing it myself.

As have I
Logged
Believer

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17446 on: Yesterday at 09:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:15:06 pm
I take it we wont see many Glazer protests this year.

Buy them some toys and they shut up. Prats.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,472
  • RedOrDead
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17447 on: Yesterday at 09:52:37 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:15:06 pm
I take it we wont see many Glazer protests this year.

Wait till after a few bad results. The Norwich scarves will be right back out
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17448 on: Yesterday at 09:55:06 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 07:34:52 pm
Signing a few decent players these feckers😞

They are, they appear excellent signings, but other than decent players there are 3 things you can't win a league without I reckon. A top class keeper, a top class manager and luck. 1 out of 3 aint bad.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,860
  • 11,053ft up
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17449 on: Yesterday at 09:59:44 pm »
Yeah, I'll have to say sorry to North London (and Leicester) but there is clearly a top 4 now with us, both Manchester teams and Chelsea.  Not that one of those other 3 couldn't pull it off but almost everything will have to go right for them and a lot has to go wrong for one of the others just for top 4 let alone actually winning the league.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,860
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17450 on: Yesterday at 10:02:58 pm »
Quote from: VyvyanBasterd on Yesterday at 07:54:26 pm
The clip was on the season review video. It shows a few players (Vidic, Nani, O'Shea, Anderson, Fletcher, Brown and VDS) singing along to the song with the fans. Fletcher, Brown and VDS clearly stop and don't sing the "without killing anyone" part. Anderson, Nani and Vidic, who clearly don't know the words carry on singing. The only one that carries on singing while possible knowing the next words is O'Shea. The idea that the players as a whole were singing the sing is absurd and misleading.

Here is the clip - https://streamable.com/funae4

Talking out of your fucking arse. There is/was another video showing some of their players singing it. I clearly remember Ferdinand leading the charge the utter c*nt.
Logged

Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17451 on: Yesterday at 10:06:19 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 06:04:14 am
Crazy they've outspent fucking Real Madrid and City combined since 2018. Absolutely wild.


And do not forget they needed Leicester City to completely shit the bed in the last 10 match days to make it back into the CL. Their collapse this last season was small compared to the season before.
Logged

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,542
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17452 on: Yesterday at 10:06:58 pm »
Since he took permanent charge in March 2019 he's outspent everyone in the league...

Manchester United (£400m) Manchester City (£298m), Chelsea (£262m), Tottenham (£255m) Arsenal (£243m) and Liverpool (£119m)

BTW  ridiculous where we are on that list considering we became both European and Premier league champions in that time.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,651
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17453 on: Yesterday at 10:34:52 pm »
Surely they will need to balance the books?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17454 on: Yesterday at 10:38:19 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:02:58 pm
Talking out of your fucking arse. There is/was another video showing some of their players singing it. I clearly remember Ferdinand leading the charge the utter c*nt.


Comes on,provides a video that few could find and then tries to call us all absurd and bullshitters  ;D

All after the link to that manc cesspit had proven what we have all been saying for years,that was just a coincidence though,a quirk of timing,kind of like how his account only recently started posting.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17455 on: Yesterday at 10:38:57 pm »
Varane has been poor for a while now. was terrible v chelsea in the champions league and in the euros also.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,860
  • 11,053ft up
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17456 on: Yesterday at 10:42:26 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:34:52 pm
Surely they will need to balance the books?

With amortization accounting practices I don't really think they will.  Though it sounds like they won't add anyone else until Pogba or Lingard is sold.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17457 on: Yesterday at 11:02:21 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:42:26 pm
With amortization accounting practices I don't really think they will.  Though it sounds like they won't add anyone else until Pogba or Lingard is sold.

Especially when you consider their marketing dept is insane - they are by far the biggest earners in the Premier League *still* 8 years after their last real success.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,621
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17458 on: Today at 07:54:55 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:34:52 pm
Surely they will need to balance the books?

They are a big club with money to spend. Why do they have to?
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,104
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17459 on: Today at 07:56:21 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:54:55 am
They are a big club with money to spend. Why do they have to?
Eff Eff Pee? Yeah, its still sort of a thing. On paper at least.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,666
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17460 on: Today at 08:10:56 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:56:21 am
Eff Eff Pee? Yeah, its still sort of a thing. On paper at least.

I think the point is that they earn shitloads in commercial revenue so dont necessarily need to sell players
Logged
Believer

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,104
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17461 on: Today at 08:15:53 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 08:10:56 am
I think the point is that they earn shitloads in commercial revenue so dont necessarily need to sell players
Could say the same thing about us.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,621
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17462 on: Today at 08:20:29 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:56:21 am
Eff Eff Pee? Yeah, its still sort of a thing. On paper at least.

They have spent 110m so far. In terms of their revenue, its hardly that much.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,104
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17463 on: Today at 08:23:22 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:20:29 am
They have spent 110m so far. In terms of their revenue, its hardly that much.
Is their commercial revenue that much greater than ours? Seem to recall that even pre-COVID, we had closed the gap massively.

I think the point is, regardless, they are a much more financially wasteful club than us. Dead wood like De Gea, Juan Mata, Phil Jones, probably still subsidising Alexis Sanchez wages etc. They also have a crumbling stadium not to mention massive debt but earn enough for that not to be an issue. Its still not great management of an organisation but keeps the owners in silk PJs and around transfer windows, the supporting orcs happy.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:27:01 am by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17464 on: Today at 08:28:09 am »
Trying to buy the league I see. Ole has to win a big trophy this season, no excuses.

Them buying good players is not good news because if Ole screws up, they can hire a manager that'll get the best out of them like Chelsea.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,621
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17465 on: Today at 08:28:15 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:23:22 am
Is their commercial revenue that much greater than ours? Seem to recall that even pre-COVID, we had closed the gap massively.

I think the point is, regardless, they are a much more financially wasteful club than us. Dead wood like De Gea, Juan Mata, Phil Jones, probably still subsidising Alexis Sanchez wages etc. They also have a crumbling stadium not to mention massive debt but earn enough for that not to be an issue. Its still not great management of an organisation but keeps the owners in silk PJs and around transfer windows, the supporting orcs happy.

Not getting into a debate about us but they have been earning more than us for a long while so they should be in a better financial position.

Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17466 on: Today at 08:32:12 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:23:22 am
Is their commercial revenue that much greater than ours? Seem to recall that even pre-COVID, we had closed the gap massively.

I think the point is, regardless, they are a much more financially wasteful club than us. Dead wood like De Gea, Juan Mata, Phil Jones, probably still subsidising Alexis Sanchez wages etc. They also have a crumbling stadium not to mention massive debt but earn enough for that not to be an issue. Its still not great management of an organisation but keeps the owners in silk PJs and around transfer windows, the supporting orcs happy.

According to this a they still had a little bit larger revenue than us despite no CL,the gap is closing but it's still there.

https://financefootball.com/2021/01/26/top-20-football-clubs-by-revenue-2021/
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,104
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17467 on: Today at 08:34:36 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:28:15 am
Not getting into a debate about us but they have been earning more than us for a long while so they should be in a better financial position.
Not necessarily, especially given the different circumstances I outlined above. They may still rake in a bit more than us, but they are irresponsible with it. The notion they can just spend without impunity, like City, is highly debatable.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,104
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17468 on: Today at 08:36:02 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:32:12 am
According to this a they still had a little bit larger revenue than us despite no CL,the gap is closing but it's still there.

https://financefootball.com/2021/01/26/top-20-football-clubs-by-revenue-2021/
And that gap is getting smaller and smaller, season by season.

Look at that report though, with Barcelona topping the list. Yet look at the utter financial shitshow they are now in despite their commercial revenue.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,636
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17469 on: Today at 08:41:34 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:36:02 am
And that gap is getting smaller and smaller, season by season.

Look at that report though, with Barcelona topping the list. Yet look at the utter financial shitshow they are now in despite their commercial revenue.

Exactly. A club could have £2bn of revenue, but if they spend £2.1bn before transfers then they wont have any leeway for transfers. Its about profitability.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18
Pages: 1 ... 432 433 434 435 436 [437]   Go Up
« previous next »
 