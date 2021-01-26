Another smell of my fartby Janis JoplinYou're out on the streets drinking bigAnd baby, deep down in your heart, I guess you know that it ain't rightNever, never, never, never, never, never hear me when I fart on you at nightWayne, and i fart all the timeBut each time I tell myself that I, well I can't stand the smellBut you when pass out in my chair, I'll drop trou once againI said come on, come on, come on, come on and take itTake another little smell of my shit now, babyTaste it, taste another little bit of my farts now, darling, yeahHave another little smell of my fart now, babyWell, you know your viral, wayne, cause you passed out too soonoh yes indeed