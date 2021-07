But Ole's not clueless his signings are better than the two titans of management who preceded him



prob not ever good enough to beat Pep and Klopp to a title but he's definitely got qualities to have survived this long in the job



he's good enough to keep you where you are but not good enough to take you where you want to be, and as long as that's the case, we're all happy. If you had the same ambition as you did under Ferguson, you would have offered a kings ransom to Conte this summer.