Pogba guaranteed to leave on a free next summer surely? And presumably to the one of the CL merry-go-round teams like PSG, or to Inter or Juve depending on where they discover their next lump of cash.



See I dont really like Pogba. Comes across as as much of a child as Lingard, its no coincidence those two pioneered the '9 year old in a playground' celebration. Looks like he has the talent to be a top player with none of the ability to do the basics.But....He's had that clubs pants down so many times its almost legendary. Absolute ball ache to even get him there in the first place. Then he leaves on a free after making them think he'd stay. THEN rejoins them for a world record fee. Spends five seasons strolling about the pitch on insane wages. Wins a solitary Europa League and League Cup in his time there. And is now running his contract down againI wouldnt be surprised if he joins PSG on a free and then United re-sign him in his 30s for £100 million again.