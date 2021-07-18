« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 425 426 427 428 429 [430]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1082089 times)

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,092
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17160 on: July 18, 2021, 09:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on July 18, 2021, 09:36:45 am
It's incredible the narrative they have built up in the media about them not having 2 pennies to rub together under the Glazers. They look like they could spend another 150m this summer and yet you'd swear they has Stoke City's budget.

They have a decent squad there now but as long as they have a piss poor manager i'm okay with that.

same with arsenal, plenty of wailing and crying and complaining from fanbases on Twitter, and a couple shitty protests, and it becomes fact. Both will be spending plenty yet again this summer. If Man Utd add the 4 positions they seem to be filling - theyll likely end up spending around 200 mill.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17161 on: July 18, 2021, 11:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 18, 2021, 09:27:28 pm
same with arsenal, plenty of wailing and crying and complaining from fanbases on Twitter, and a couple shitty protests, and it becomes fact. Both will be spending plenty yet again this summer. If Man Utd add the 4 positions they seem to be filling - theyll likely end up spending around 200 mill.

This in a literal pandemic with no matchday income. Their cryarsing is such a farce its laughable.
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17162 on: July 18, 2021, 11:42:18 pm »
Also would not surprise me if this lot drops like a stone this year. All the pressure is on Ole now and I could see him crack if he gets off to a bad start. There is nothing more to hide behind its do or die time for him.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,450
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17163 on: July 18, 2021, 11:45:49 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on July 18, 2021, 11:42:18 pm
Also would not surprise me if this lot drops like a stone this year. All the pressure is on Ole now and I could see him crack if he gets off to a bad start. There is nothing more to hide behind its do or die time for him.

I remember how we all thought we would kick on after a previous good season. It's the hope that kills you.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,075
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17164 on: July 19, 2021, 02:13:32 am »
The moment i'm most looking forward to is when all the manc fans in the world suddenly realize Fernandes is terribly shit, and then they are all going to look around a bit at each other and all think "how is it that we ever thought he was wonderfully good?" and nobody will have any kind of coherent answer and they will all feel a great shame in their hearts.

 ;D
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,561
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17165 on: July 19, 2021, 02:33:15 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on July 19, 2021, 02:13:32 am
The moment i'm most looking forward to is when all the manc fans in the world suddenly realize Fernandes is terribly shit, and then they are all going to look around a bit at each other and all think "how is it that we ever thought he was wonderfully good?" and nobody will have any kind of coherent answer and they will all feel a great shame in their hearts.

 ;D

The amount of penalties theyve won, and thus hes scored, has been ridiculous. If they revert to a normal number of penalties, thats 10+ goals they lose. 
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17166 on: July 19, 2021, 08:10:14 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on July 19, 2021, 02:13:32 am
The moment i'm most looking forward to is when all the manc fans in the world suddenly realize Fernandes is terribly shit, and then they are all going to look around a bit at each other and all think "how is it that we ever thought he was wonderfully good?" and nobody will have any kind of coherent answer and they will all feel a great shame in their hearts.

 ;D

That will never happen. VAR is still on their side, looking to help them out of a bad patch should they need it.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,032
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17167 on: July 19, 2021, 08:29:57 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 13, 2021, 10:23:31 pm
Rashford to undergo shoulder surgery which would rule him out of the next 2-3 months of football

There is a joke to be made that he sustained it holding up the entire country against horrible racists and c*nts in government but from a football point if view it's a big loss to them going into a new season

Seems like United want a second opinion and not do any surgery.

Going to be a big gamble if they put it off and then he needs it further down the line.
Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,536
  • A manc
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17168 on: July 19, 2021, 10:43:52 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on July 19, 2021, 02:13:32 am
The moment i'm most looking forward to is when all the manc fans in the world suddenly realize Fernandes is terribly shit, and then they are all going to look around a bit at each other and all think "how is it that we ever thought he was wonderfully good?" and nobody will have any kind of coherent answer and they will all feel a great shame in their hearts.

 ;D
He's definitely not shit but he's not world class either. a lot of fans already having this debate. most agree that his output dwarfs pogba's but pogba's all-round talent and certainly his passing ability dwarfs Brunos
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,552
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17169 on: July 19, 2021, 10:48:47 am »
Is pogba staying, or are they spending the money already?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,059
  • * * * * * *
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17170 on: July 19, 2021, 11:22:24 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on July 19, 2021, 02:13:32 am
The moment i'm most looking forward to is when all the manc fans in the world suddenly realize Fernandes is terribly shit, and then they are all going to look around a bit at each other and all think "how is it that we ever thought he was wonderfully good?" and nobody will have any kind of coherent answer and they will all feel a great shame in their hearts.

 ;D
That also goes for Ole.  Man U are currently in the "Evans years": a safe pair of hands who knows the traditions of the club, couldn't be criticised by the fanbase, talented squad, reclaimed "identity", absolutely no tactical know-how whatsoever, but doing enough to keep them competitive without actually winning anything of importance.
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17171 on: July 19, 2021, 11:53:53 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on July 19, 2021, 10:43:52 am
He's definitely not shit but he's not world class either. a lot of fans already having this debate. most agree that his output dwarfs pogba's but pogba's all-round talent and certainly his passing ability dwarfs Brunos

I would be worried as a manc if you let Pogba go. When he is in form you play well. When he is off form you lot are fairly ordinary.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,932
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17172 on: July 19, 2021, 12:06:21 pm »
Yeah I can't see their penalty numbers dropping massively, not necessarily due to corruption but because refereeing in this country is flawed and some teams clearly practice ways of taking advantage of that. Vardy has been pulling the same dive since they won the league and referees still fall for it every time.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,918
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17173 on: July 19, 2021, 12:06:35 pm »
Varane a very expensive cover option for when Maguire is employing his skills in a Greek prison laundry.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,868
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17174 on: July 19, 2021, 12:36:00 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on July 19, 2021, 12:06:35 pm
Varane a very expensive cover option for when Maguire is employing his skills in a Greek prison laundry.

What's the latest on that btw, is there a date set for his trial?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,918
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17175 on: July 19, 2021, 01:00:53 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 19, 2021, 12:36:00 pm
What's the latest on that btw, is there a date set for his trial?
Early 2022 due to court backlog apparently.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,868
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17176 on: July 19, 2021, 02:13:28 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on July 19, 2021, 01:00:53 pm
Early 2022 due to court backlog apparently.

:thumbup

So he'll likely get summoned mid-season then you'd think.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,536
  • A manc
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17177 on: July 19, 2021, 02:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on July 19, 2021, 11:53:53 am
I would be worried as a manc if you let Pogba go. When he is in form you play well. When he is off form you lot are fairly ordinary.
Yeah he's a brilliantly talented player. it's very frustrating to see him have average games after you see him have a good run of form where it looks like there's nothing he can't do. but he has a lot of average games.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,918
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17178 on: July 19, 2021, 09:35:47 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on July 19, 2021, 02:23:07 pm
Yeah he's a brilliantly talented player. it's very frustrating to see him have average games after you see him have a good run of form where it looks like there's nothing he can't do. but he has a lot of average games.
Whats the ratio though? Id say its very unfavourable overall. Average is being kind. Lazy disinterested passenger who wants to be anywhere else, is closer to the truth.

By the way, hows your avatar Phil Jones doing these days? Still putting out the training cones for 150k a week?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,167
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17179 on: July 19, 2021, 10:45:52 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 19, 2021, 02:13:28 pm
:thumbup

So he'll likely get summoned mid-season then you'd think.
I'm sure he'd be represented, but won't go there himself.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,918
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17180 on: Yesterday at 01:06:19 am »
Quote from: farawayred on July 19, 2021, 10:45:52 pm
I'm sure he'd be represented, but won't go there himself.
If hes summonsed, which seems almost certain given the charges, hell have to appear in person.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,167
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17181 on: Yesterday at 03:34:45 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 01:06:19 am
If hes summonsed, which seems almost certain given the charges, hell have to appear in person.
Is this for certain? That would be the case if the court was in the UK, but in Greece? Especially after Brexit?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,918
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17182 on: Yesterday at 07:34:40 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 03:34:45 am
Is this for certain? That would be the case if the court was in the UK, but in Greece? Especially after Brexit?
The European Arrest Warrant has been replaced by effectively the same agreement Norway has with the EU.

Basically, if/when they summons him and he says nah, they can have him extradited (rope around his head and dragged?). Only exceptions are if double criminality applies (an offence only in one of the relevant jurisdictions, so it doesnt) or if his lawyers request UK refuses on grounds of proportionality, the grounds being the standard custodial sentence for the offences if found guilty are less than 12 months. Given hes up for assault AND bribery of a police officer/official (think there was another charge), this will be difficult to obtain youd think given the latter.

If hed accepted the charges and apologised, at the time I remember the prosecutor said its very likely hed have been let off, but after 18 months (by the time it comes to retrial) and his refusal to do so, not to mention his excruciating Albanian-blaming Sky interview the minute he landed back, they would be well within their rights to make an example of him. Stupid fucker. Of course, they may well be political pressure applied, and you can imagine the Fat Wanker and  the Wicked Witch will try to intervene (like Trump with the Harry Dunn/Sacoolas case) using tourism as a threat, but still, this isnt going away.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,462
  • Scrubbers
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17183 on: Yesterday at 09:21:38 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:34:40 am
The European Arrest Warrant has been replaced by effectively the same agreement Norway has with the EU.

Basically, if/when they summons him and he says nah, they can have him extradited (rope around his head and dragged?).

Like this?

Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,918
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17184 on: Yesterday at 09:41:16 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 09:21:38 am
Like this?


Far too obvious a reference wasnt it ;)
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,171
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17185 on: Yesterday at 09:59:36 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 09:21:38 am
Like this?


Moves like him... Looks like him...
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,167
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17186 on: Today at 03:52:48 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:34:40 am
The European Arrest Warrant has been replaced by effectively the same agreement Norway has with the EU.

Basically, if/when they summons him and he says nah, they can have him extradited (rope around his head and dragged?). Only exceptions are if double criminality applies (an offence only in one of the relevant jurisdictions, so it doesnt) or if his lawyers request UK refuses on grounds of proportionality, the grounds being the standard custodial sentence for the offences if found guilty are less than 12 months. Given hes up for assault AND bribery of a police officer/official (think there was another charge), this will be difficult to obtain youd think given the latter.

If hed accepted the charges and apologised, at the time I remember the prosecutor said its very likely hed have been let off, but after 18 months (by the time it comes to retrial) and his refusal to do so, not to mention his excruciating Albanian-blaming Sky interview the minute he landed back, they would be well within their rights to make an example of him. Stupid fucker. Of course, they may well be political pressure applied, and you can imagine the Fat Wanker and  the Wicked Witch will try to intervene (like Trump with the Harry Dunn/Sacoolas case) using tourism as a threat, but still, this isnt going away.
Thanks for the explanation, mate, had no clue...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,561
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17187 on: Today at 04:13:44 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:34:40 am
The European Arrest Warrant has been replaced by effectively the same agreement Norway has with the EU.

Basically, if/when they summons him and he says nah, they can have him extradited (rope around his head and dragged?). Only exceptions are if double criminality applies (an offence only in one of the relevant jurisdictions, so it doesnt) or if his lawyers request UK refuses on grounds of proportionality, the grounds being the standard custodial sentence for the offences if found guilty are less than 12 months. Given hes up for assault AND bribery of a police officer/official (think there was another charge), this will be difficult to obtain youd think given the latter.

If hed accepted the charges and apologised, at the time I remember the prosecutor said its very likely hed have been let off, but after 18 months (by the time it comes to retrial) and his refusal to do so, not to mention his excruciating Albanian-blaming Sky interview the minute he landed back, they would be well within their rights to make an example of him. Stupid fucker. Of course, they may well be political pressure applied, and you can imagine the Fat Wanker and  the Wicked Witch will try to intervene (like Trump with the Harry Dunn/Sacoolas case) using tourism as a threat, but still, this isnt going away.

The injection story sounds ridiculous. Someone was carrying a needle with a full syringe waiting to inject someone? Its hard enough injecting yourself. Did they do any toxicology tests to confirm the story or was it something concocted quickly to deflect blame?

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18
Pages: 1 ... 425 426 427 428 429 [430]   Go Up
« previous next »
 