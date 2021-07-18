Is this for certain? That would be the case if the court was in the UK, but in Greece? Especially after Brexit?



The European Arrest Warrant has been replaced by effectively the same agreement Norway has with the EU.Basically, if/when they summons him and he says nah, they can have him extradited (rope around his head and dragged?). Only exceptions are if double criminality applies (an offence only in one of the relevant jurisdictions, so it doesnt) or if his lawyers request UK refuses on grounds of proportionality, the grounds being the standard custodial sentence for the offences if found guilty are less than 12 months. Given hes up for assault AND bribery of a police officer/official (think there was another charge), this will be difficult to obtain youd think given the latter.If hed accepted the charges and apologised, at the time I remember the prosecutor said its very likely hed have been let off, but after 18 months (by the time it comes to retrial) and his refusal to do so, not to mention his excruciating Albanian-blaming Sky interview the minute he landed back, they would be well within their rights to make an example of him. Stupid fucker. Of course, they may well be political pressure applied, and you can imagine the Fat Wanker and the Wicked Witch will try to intervene (like Trump with the Harry Dunn/Sacoolas case) using tourism as a threat, but still, this isnt going away.