It's incredible the narrative they have built up in the media about them not having 2 pennies to rub together under the Glazers. They look like they could spend another 150m this summer and yet you'd swear they has Stoke City's budget. They have a decent squad there now but as long as they have a piss poor manager i'm okay with that.
same with arsenal, plenty of wailing and crying and complaining from fanbases on Twitter, and a couple shitty protests, and it becomes fact. Both will be spending plenty yet again this summer. If Man Utd add the 4 positions they seem to be filling - theyll likely end up spending around 200 mill.
Also would not surprise me if this lot drops like a stone this year. All the pressure is on Ole now and I could see him crack if he gets off to a bad start. There is nothing more to hide behind its do or die time for him.
Page created in 0.071 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]