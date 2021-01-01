« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 425 426 427 428 429 [430]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1078872 times)

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,550
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17160 on: Today at 09:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 09:36:45 am
It's incredible the narrative they have built up in the media about them not having 2 pennies to rub together under the Glazers. They look like they could spend another 150m this summer and yet you'd swear they has Stoke City's budget.

They have a decent squad there now but as long as they have a piss poor manager i'm okay with that.

same with arsenal, plenty of wailing and crying and complaining from fanbases on Twitter, and a couple shitty protests, and it becomes fact. Both will be spending plenty yet again this summer. If Man Utd add the 4 positions they seem to be filling - theyll likely end up spending around 200 mill.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17161 on: Today at 11:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:27:28 pm
same with arsenal, plenty of wailing and crying and complaining from fanbases on Twitter, and a couple shitty protests, and it becomes fact. Both will be spending plenty yet again this summer. If Man Utd add the 4 positions they seem to be filling - theyll likely end up spending around 200 mill.

This in a literal pandemic with no matchday income. Their cryarsing is such a farce its laughable.
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17162 on: Today at 11:42:18 pm »
Also would not surprise me if this lot drops like a stone this year. All the pressure is on Ole now and I could see him crack if he gets off to a bad start. There is nothing more to hide behind its do or die time for him.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,028
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17163 on: Today at 11:45:49 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:42:18 pm
Also would not surprise me if this lot drops like a stone this year. All the pressure is on Ole now and I could see him crack if he gets off to a bad start. There is nothing more to hide behind its do or die time for him.

I remember how we all thought we would kick on after a previous good season. It's the hope that kills you.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 425 426 427 428 429 [430]   Go Up
« previous next »
 