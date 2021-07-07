« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 424 425 426 427 428 [429]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1078508 times)

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,162
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17120 on: July 7, 2021, 01:58:05 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July  5, 2021, 01:41:57 pm
GF's Dad and brother managed to ring up and get a ST there this morning. No waiting list or anything like that and is apparently cheaper than what they were paying 11 years ago when they last had STs there.

I suspect you or even I, may have been had there.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,697
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17121 on: July 7, 2021, 02:46:47 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July  5, 2021, 01:41:57 pm
GF's Dad and brother managed to ring up and get a ST there this morning.

How's she handling the breakup?
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,899
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17122 on: July 7, 2021, 09:48:14 am »
When is Maguires Greek retrial for assault and bribery listed for again?

First available date youd imagine. So tomorrow then.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,034
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17123 on: July 13, 2021, 10:23:31 pm »
Rashford to undergo shoulder surgery which would rule him out of the next 2-3 months of football

There is a joke to be made that he sustained it holding up the entire country against horrible racists and c*nts in government but from a football point if view it's a big loss to them going into a new season
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,007
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17124 on: July 13, 2021, 10:38:42 pm »
So did United and England know about this injury likely needing surgery? If so, why on earth was he at the Euros? I'd be fuming if that was one of ours.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,263
  • YNWA
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17125 on: July 13, 2021, 10:39:08 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on July  7, 2021, 02:46:47 am
How's she handling the breakup?

Haha, it was a tense situation when she introduced me to her family  ;D
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17126 on: July 13, 2021, 10:42:15 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 13, 2021, 10:38:42 pm
So did United and England know about this injury likely needing surgery? If so, why on earth was he at the Euros? I'd be fuming if that was one of ours.
Yeah there were articles months ago that he needed surgery but was putting it off.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/03/05/marcus-rashford-shoulder-surgery-manchester-united/

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/rashford-injury-free-manchester-united-20300792



« Last Edit: July 13, 2021, 10:45:49 pm by Chris~ »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,887
  • Dutch Class
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17127 on: July 13, 2021, 10:45:00 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on July  7, 2021, 09:48:14 am
When is Maguires Greek retrial for assault and bribery listed for again?

Unlikely to be heard this year due to a backlog in cases; remaining over his head for now like the Sword of Damocles
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/05/harry-maguire-free-to-focus-on-united-and-euros-with-greek-hearing-delayed
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,086
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17128 on: July 13, 2021, 10:49:28 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on July  3, 2021, 11:24:06 am
I can't find it, the twitter account it was originally posted on has been suspended, as soon as I heard the Take on me intro I knew what was coming, fucking brilliant

Edit: found it, get that volume cranked up ;D

https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ej2257/highlights_of_harry_maguires_performance_vs/?ref=share&ref_source=embed&utm_content=title&utm_medium=post_embed&utm_name=c19b6bcf5e314de98e58b220e100863c&utm_source=embedly&utm_term=ej2257
:lmao
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,781
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17129 on: July 13, 2021, 11:08:58 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 13, 2021, 10:45:00 pm
Unlikely to be heard this year due to a backlog in cases; remaining over his head for now like the Sword of Damocles
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/05/harry-maguire-free-to-focus-on-united-and-euros-with-greek-hearing-delayed

For McGuire's dome, might need to be the plowshare of Damocles...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,280
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17130 on: July 14, 2021, 04:18:00 am »
Their captain has done an exclusive with the rag, which feels a bit weird but maybe the only way he can get out of answering questions about Albanian figments of imagination in an interview.
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,592
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17131 on: July 14, 2021, 07:11:43 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 13, 2021, 10:38:42 pm
So did United and England know about this injury likely needing surgery? If so, why on earth was he at the Euros? I'd be fuming if that was one of ours.

He's likely back late from playing at the Euros anyhow. Not AS late, granted. Can't imagine klopp keeping any of our lads off from playing in what was essentially a home tournament.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17132 on: July 14, 2021, 07:42:54 am »
Racism aside, i was quite happy seeing their boys missing penalties.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,536
  • A manc
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17133 on: July 14, 2021, 12:20:02 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 13, 2021, 10:38:42 pm
So did United and England know about this injury likely needing surgery? If so, why on earth was he at the Euros? I'd be fuming if that was one of ours.
he needed to go to the Euros and play 40 minutes
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,539
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17134 on: July 16, 2021, 03:04:28 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on July 14, 2021, 12:20:02 pm
he needed to go to the Euros and play 40 minutes

Bit like me going to a brothel every 4 years for 40 mins.  Unfortunately I don't get paid or injured (apart from bruising and and whiplash)
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,328
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17135 on: Yesterday at 07:50:49 am »
Looks like United are closing in on Varane.

Good signing, obviously.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17136 on: Yesterday at 08:09:00 am »
Varane, oh-oh...
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,367
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17137 on: Yesterday at 09:10:49 am »
#Glazersout
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,281
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17138 on: Yesterday at 09:12:15 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:10:49 am
#Glazersout

What were they protesting about again? I've forgotten.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17139 on: Yesterday at 09:13:54 am »
Can see Conte ending up with them in the near future.
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,283
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17140 on: Yesterday at 09:16:33 am »
If they buy Trippier and an Ndidi type midfielder I think theyll be there or thereabouts next season. Not as good as ourselves or City but a lot closer. If they had a component manager who has a track record of winning trophies theyd be a lot more dangerous.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17141 on: Yesterday at 11:48:24 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 13, 2021, 10:23:31 pm
Rashford to undergo shoulder surgery which would rule him out of the next 2-3 months of football

There is a joke to be made that he sustained it holding up the entire country against horrible racists and c*nts in government but from a football point if view it's a big loss to them going into a new season

would still get more penalties than the whole of the league next season despite playing for 2-3 months less footie.

the varane deal seems so unlike them..pretty much value for money considering arsenal getting ben white for almost the same amount.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:54:05 am by xbugawugax »
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,545
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17142 on: Yesterday at 11:56:08 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 11:48:24 am
would still get more penalties that the whole of the league next season despite playing for 2-3 months less footie.

the varane deal seems so unlike them..pretty much value for money considering arsenal getting ben white for almost the same amount.

Not comparable though as one has 1 year left on his deal, making it anything but value.

But it doesnt matter, it is a signing that makes them better. Next i presume they turn their sights to a defensive midfielder which is their biggest need.

They will likely spend £200 mill this summer, huge pressure on Solskjaer. I do seem to remember him saying they wouldnt be able to spend loads too  :D
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17143 on: Yesterday at 12:12:50 pm »
On the subject of their riots, it was mainly scousers not mancs doing the rioting 👍
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,714
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17144 on: Yesterday at 12:28:13 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:12:50 pm
On the subject of their riots, it was mainly scousers not mancs doing the rioting 👍

Haha yep, scousers famously like to sing songs denigrating themselves and their city.

Where has this fanciful notion appeared Debs?
Logged
Believer

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,607
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17145 on: Yesterday at 01:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 07:50:49 am
Looks like United are closing in on Varane.

Good signing, obviously.

Like signing Jimi Hendrix to play in the Dandy Warhols
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17146 on: Yesterday at 01:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 12:28:13 pm
Haha yep, scousers famously like to sing songs denigrating themselves and their city.

Where has this fanciful notion appeared Debs?

The farmer who we get our fruit & veg from every week is a manc and the Friday after there was an old scouse guy giving him grief for it and his response was "what you on about our lad said it was all your lot, he was there and all you could hear was Scouse accents!"

Bless 'em they can't even take the credit for their own riots 😂
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,791
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17147 on: Yesterday at 04:31:36 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:53:10 pm
The farmer who we get our fruit & veg from every week is a manc and the Friday after there was an old scouse guy giving him grief for it and his response was "what you on about our lad said it was all your lot, he was there and all you could hear was Scouse accents!"

Bless 'em they can't even take the credit for their own riots 😂
Why would Scousers be rioting undercover? And supporting Utd?

It was probably Utd. fans from Wigan, Blackpool and suchlike.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,551
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17148 on: Yesterday at 04:39:19 pm »
So Scousers went to get the match called off between United and LFC. When we were on a roll, wanted to beat them, and we do 4-2 when we play. No supporters allowed in the ground, yet Liverpool supporters went anyway because of the protest against the Glazers. Bonkers logic.

It was them that were worried and rightly so.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,024
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17149 on: Yesterday at 04:42:17 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:39:19 pm
So Scousers went to get the match called off between United and LFC. When we were on a roll, wanted to beat them, and we do 4-2 when we play. No supporters allowed in the ground, yet Liverpool supporters went anyway because of the protest against the Glazers. Bonkers logic.

It was them that were worried and rightly so.

Everton That.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17150 on: Yesterday at 04:43:42 pm »
It was probably none of the above but some manc twats trying to put the blame for breaking and entering onto pesky scousers.

You know it's always our fault!
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,328
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17151 on: Yesterday at 09:22:02 pm »
Funny how the Mancs, and English media actually, all think Maguire is absolute world class now.

Because he had a decent Euros.

Put it into perspective, though. He played Ukraine, Denmark, Czech Republic. Plus a shite, blunt, German side. Then lost to Italy.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,592
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17152 on: Yesterday at 09:33:03 pm »
He does seem to help to organise the defence fairly well. Bit makes too many individual errors for a top defender.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,295
  • YNWA
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17153 on: Yesterday at 11:59:17 pm »
85 million on Sancho, God knows how many more on Varane and likely Trippier. The #GlazersOut narrative won't be mentioned again until their first bad result. Their rioting getting a game called off will never be mentioned again.

So not surprising the "English media" think something mental like Harry Maguire is "world class".
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,451
  • Boss Tha
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17154 on: Today at 01:49:49 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 01:15:22 pm
Like signing Jimi Hendrix to play in the Dandy Warhols

Or Eddie Vedder to sing in The Las.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17155 on: Today at 02:06:20 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 11:59:17 pm
85 million on Sancho, God knows how many more on Varane and likely Trippier. The #GlazersOut narrative won't be mentioned again until their first bad result. Their rioting getting a game called off will never be mentioned again.

So not surprising the "English media" think something mental like Harry Maguire is "world class".
#Glazersout is their excuse for not winning.
Logged

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,540
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17156 on: Today at 02:53:08 am »
                 Henderson

Trippier - Varane - Maguire - Shaw

                 Camavinga
             Pogba - Fernandes

      Sancho - Cavani - Rashford

So essentially, is that what they're aiming for next season?

I think if they get all those above, they will definitely be an improved side, but by how much is anyone's guess. I think Varane would've been a sensational signing for ourselves so will be a bit annoying to see him there. I think he'll make up for Maguire's shortcomings quite well so it makes their defence quite solid. There front three looks promising but Sancho could still go either way and there's no guarantee of Cavani playing 2 a week along with Rashford's iffy form. After those three, they're relying on the likes of Greenwood, Martial and Diallo (possibly Lingard too) which doesn't sound overly intimidating.

Top 3 for them again in my opinion, I think they'll become a frustrating side to play against, especially if AWB comes into RCB to make it a back five at the expense of one of the midfielders. Realistically they're not getting anywhere near the title but who knows.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:05:31 am by El Denzel Pepito »
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17157 on: Today at 07:24:33 am »
So are they going to spend another 200mil this summer and complain afterwards for being shite?
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17158 on: Today at 09:36:45 am »
It's incredible the narrative they have built up in the media about them not having 2 pennies to rub together under the Glazers. They look like they could spend another 150m this summer and yet you'd swear they has Stoke City's budget.

They have a decent squad there now but as long as they have a piss poor manager i'm okay with that.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,024
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17159 on: Today at 08:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 09:36:45 am
It's incredible the narrative they have built up in the media about them not having 2 pennies to rub together under the Glazers. They look like they could spend another 150m this summer and yet you'd swear they has Stoke City's budget.

They have a decent squad there now but as long as they have a piss poor manager i'm okay with that.

You'd think they were Newcastle.  Maybe the Glazers and and Ashley could swap clubs, then he could really give them something to cry about.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 424 425 426 427 428 [429]   Go Up
« previous next »
 