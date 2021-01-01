Watching those highlights in that game though, the first goal is hilarious, the crazy header back to his keeper that was so tame, Lindelof tried to fix the error, but Maguire grabs his arm MMA style drags him away from trying to clear it then ball rolls to a Spurs player to score, then the rest of the goals, he's no where any of the goals to defend, he's either to far up the pitch or he's been dragged out wide.



Seriously i wouldn't put him top 10 in the PL, he's not better than Gomez, Matip Konate, VVD, Soyuncu, Azpelicuta, Rudiger, Dias, Laporte, I'd put Konsa ahead of him as well.



