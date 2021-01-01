« previous next »
Propably because he's had a couple of good games in the euros,i'd say slabhead is a good player within his limitations but not one of the best and certainly not worth what they paid.

The thinking must be like they paid a 'world class' sum so they're trying hard to see that quality in him.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:17:46 am
Sancho...and the hype of going to United reminds me of..

Shevchenko, World Class striker. Scored 128 goals in 208 matches for AC Milan. Chelsea buy him for a record fee for the Premier League. They had just won the League for the second time in a row. But Roman wanted the CL. So he buys Sheva.

Everyone in the media had Chelsea walking the League at a cantor again and had them as favorites for the CL. Crespo, Drogba, Robben, Gudjohnsen, and Shevchenko. Riches up top. With Lampard ,Cole, Duff, Makelele, Essien in the middle. Of course brave heart Terry at the back with Carvalho or Galles. And Petr Cech in goal the clean sheet specialist.

Let's just say that team might be a tad better than what Man utd have. Oh and The Special Once in his prime as manager. Again, probably a better manager than OGS.

Chelsea didn't win the League . Nor the following year.

So Sancho is a shoe in to make United better. We've seen this before.

That seems like a fairly terrible shout as far as a comparison, you had an aging star coming from a much slower league to the pl, whereas Sancho is still improving despite his recent stats of the last couple of seasons and the bundesliga is far more similar to the PL.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:44:31 pm
If you want a laugh for a good  fifteen minutes check out the football forum at RedCafe and the thread "Who are the best 5 CBs in football".

And check how many shouts for the one dimensional turns like a tugboat slower than my Nan Slabhead.

He'd be 6th choice CB at our club behind VVD Konate, Matip Gomez And Phillips, he'd be laughably horrendous when his starting position would be in the opposition half with our highline.

Can anyone see him see him starting at the likes of City Chelsea Real Barca Juve Inter Bayern PSG.

How many countries in the knockouts of the Euros would he be starting at?

It's like they have to justify his laughable fee, they do the same with Pogba and claim he's one of the best Midfielders in the World when he is no where near.

https://www.redcafe.net/threads/who-are-the-top-5-centre-backs-in-the-world.463775/

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

There was probably a thread about top 5 defensive midfielders in the world where Fellaini made the cut on Redcafe. :lmao
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

A few posts downgrading VVD because he's injured and also because of the 7-2 villa game with our calamity #3 goalkeeper.

But they seem to forgot the same sunday afternoon Maguire was instrumental in letting Spurs score 6 against United.

Anyone remember one of the goals where Maguire was laughable at defending, Spurs first goal. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WCxaz4i_pmQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WCxaz4i_pmQ</a>
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

The best was Maguires shocker against Arsenal, the video set to some kid butchering AHAs Take on Me on recorder ;D

Cant find it myself but sure someone will repost it here
Watching those highlights in that game though, the first goal is hilarious, the crazy header back to his keeper that was so tame, Lindelof tried to fix the error, but Maguire grabs his arm MMA style drags him away from trying to clear it then ball rolls to a Spurs player to score, then the rest of the goals, he's no where any of the goals to defend, he's either to far up the pitch or he's been dragged out wide.

Seriously i wouldn't put him top 10 in the PL, he's not better than Gomez, Matip Konate, VVD, Soyuncu, Azpelicuta, Rudiger, Dias, Laporte, I'd put Konsa ahead of him as well.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:54:56 am
The ‘best’ was Maguire’s shocker against Arsenal, the video set to some kid butchering AHA’s Take on Me on recorder ;D

Can’t find it myself but sure someone will repost it here…

I can't find it, the twitter account it was originally posted on has been suspended, as soon as I heard the Take on me intro I knew what was coming, fucking brilliant

Edit: found it, get that volume cranked up ;D

https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ej2257/highlights_of_harry_maguires_performance_vs/?ref=share&ref_source=embed&utm_content=title&utm_medium=post_embed&utm_name=c19b6bcf5e314de98e58b220e100863c&utm_source=embedly&utm_term=ej2257
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 11:24:06 am
I can't find it, the twitter account it was originally posted on has been suspended, as soon as I heard the Take on me intro I knew what was coming, fucking brilliant

Edit: found it, get that volume cranked up ;D

https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ej2257/highlights_of_harry_maguires_performance_vs/?ref=share&ref_source=embed&utm_content=title&utm_medium=post_embed&utm_name=c19b6bcf5e314de98e58b220e100863c&utm_source=embedly&utm_term=ej2257

One of the best defenders in the world :lmao
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Top 5 in the world.


