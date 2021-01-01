« previous next »
Dim Glas

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17000 on: Today at 12:29:37 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:17:27 pm
My guess is he's playing the long game on the basis that Solskjaer won't be there too long, but then there's also a fairly decent chance that anyone replacing him also isn't going to be much use considering their track record.

But then Dortmund have been pretty shit too with managers, so he's not exactly in a stable environment now either.

Its easy to say though isn't it. Its a pretty short career and he might not get similar offers next summer, he might get a bad injury, he might have a shit season. Who knows. Its certainly not the most ambitious move but then.....no-one else wanted him.

he also wanted to leave last summer, and when it didnt happen, he and Dortmunds sporting director Michael Zorc basically had an agreement hed be allowed to go this summer, that theyd get it sorted.

He wants to play back in the prem, Man Utd are a huge draw regardless of current form and yes, hell know he will outlast Solksjaer. 

And as always in these situations, the available clubs are limited, only 3 could afford him, one he likely had no interest in going back to, the other have their focus firmly on Haaland, and already have very good wide forward options. So he had a choice of one.
BigCDump

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17001 on: Today at 12:32:26 pm
So the argument Utd fans like to use against us all the time can now be used against them:

Utd finished second last season. They just signed a player for close to £100m with agents fees and salary. If they don't come within a point or two of winning the league at the very least it's a failure.

That's a feck load more diving in the penalty area needed then.
tonysleft

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17002 on: Today at 12:36:36 pm
Ole will have to put up a minimum of 90 points next season if he gets Varane as well as Sancho. He probably has to do that anyway to get a new deal and not be let go at the end of next season, which is what I think will happen as its too suitable and handy for the Glazers to let him go next summer and put out a load of press about the new manager coming and finding a "revitalised" squad
Drinks Sangria

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17003 on: Today at 01:04:29 pm
Man Utd will not exceed 82 points next season.
Zee_26

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17004 on: Today at 01:33:52 pm
Us and Man City have definitely skewed expectations on the number of points required to challenge for the title. I can't see Man Utd getting 90 points whatsoever. They had an incredible away record last year with no fans in the stadium which would be difficult to replicate again next season. And on top of that, they had an incredible amount of luck in a lot of their games too which won't be reproduced.
rob1966

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17005 on: Today at 01:54:04 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 12:13:59 pm
The gap is widening boys 8)

Agree mate


I think we can make it 40pts between us and you lot next season :D
Red Berry

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17006 on: Today at 01:56:26 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 01:33:52 pm
Us and Man City have definitely skewed expectations on the number of points required to challenge for the title. I can't see Man Utd getting 90 points whatsoever. They had an incredible away record last year with no fans in the stadium which would be difficult to replicate again next season. And on top of that, they had an incredible amount of luck in a lot of their games too which won't be reproduced.

Don't bet on it. They've had two seasons of ridiculously soft penalties going their way. My money's on a third.
JovaJova

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17007 on: Today at 02:02:39 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:56:26 pm
Don't bet on it. They've had two seasons of ridiculously soft penalties going their way. My money's on a third.

They already have the third actually. Topped the penalties awarded league in 2018/2019 season as well.
Red Berry

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17008 on: Today at 02:16:12 pm
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 02:02:39 pm
They already have the third actually. Topped the penalties awarded league in 2018/2019 season as well.

I think we can safely say it's a thing at this point. Strange how it started when we became a legitimate title contender.
fucking appalled

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17009 on: Today at 02:20:54 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:16:12 pm
I think we can safely say it's a thing at this point. Strange how it started when we became a legitimate title contender.

What, United getting a disproportionate amount of penalties? :D I guess if you go back to 1990 then yeah that makes sense.
