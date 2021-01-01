My guess is he's playing the long game on the basis that Solskjaer won't be there too long, but then there's also a fairly decent chance that anyone replacing him also isn't going to be much use considering their track record.



But then Dortmund have been pretty shit too with managers, so he's not exactly in a stable environment now either.



Its easy to say though isn't it. Its a pretty short career and he might not get similar offers next summer, he might get a bad injury, he might have a shit season. Who knows. Its certainly not the most ambitious move but then.....no-one else wanted him.



he also wanted to leave last summer, and when it didnt happen, he and Dortmunds sporting director Michael Zorc basically had an agreement hed be allowed to go this summer, that theyd get it sorted.He wants to play back in the prem, Man Utd are a huge draw regardless of current form and yes, hell know he will outlast Solksjaer.And as always in these situations, the available clubs are limited, only 3 could afford him, one he likely had no interest in going back to, the other have their focus firmly on Haaland, and already have very good wide forward options. So he had a choice of one.