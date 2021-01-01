Ah here you're the man I need to answer my question on Pogba then fella. Not taking the piss like but it's a fair question my Man Utd supporting friends tend to ignore. Can you tell me 1 game where Pogba has been excellent start to finish, or ran a game. In a Man Utd shirt. Not France or Juve. As he's a centre mid its a fair enough question I reckon.



I've been absolutely the first person to ask this questions since Pogba went there in 2016 - he's been an absolute fraud (and even sometimes a liability) through most of that time. I even thought his performances in the world cup for France were massively overrated.However, I would say that in this past season, he's had some games here and there where he looked like a player, especially in mid season and vs Spurs in April. I don't think it was a coincidence that United's league challenge (and yes, I was shamefully one of the ones who actually thought they might win it in January) fell to pieces when he was out for a few weeks.Even at his best i still think he's a bit hit and miss though and doesn't dominate games. I also think some of it at least was playing for a move/new contract. He'll probably revert to phoning it in when they up his wages again.