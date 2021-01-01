« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 417 418 419 420 421 [422]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1044672 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,630
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16840 on: Yesterday at 05:02:51 pm »
Quote from: WhoHe on Yesterday at 10:57:02 am
The last few pages are unreadable, people again wanting to earnestly discuss Utds woes, ambitions, players, tactics, strategy, playing style etc. all this in a light hearted piss-take thread that is meant as
 a laugh yet some cant help but want to show themselves as some sort of footballing guru, can you all fuck off to the appropriate thread which I have kindly linked to below.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335810.0

Mods I have received warning for less crap them some post on here, I come here for a laugh not to show off my football knowledge and my grave concern for the future on Man Utd. its really annoying.

Exactly, fuck off to the arse kissing thread :wave

Logged

Online Babel Time

  • "Gezza job!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16841 on: Yesterday at 05:06:40 pm »
Wow, people getting triggered by other people talking about football on a football sub-forum.

Fucking soft lot...
Logged
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June 14, 2010, 12:53:25 pm
...
Babel Time (n) Difference in time between supporters calling for player to come from the bench in a bid to change the game, and the time it takes the supporters to round on said substitute after he's come on and proved ineffectual. ...

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16842 on: Yesterday at 08:56:28 pm »
Was having a gander on RedCafe to read stuff on the Euros and came across a thread about World Class players.

Its absolutely laughable the consistent mentions of Pogba, Maguire, Shaw, Bruno.

A team who barely got  over 70 points, shit the bed consistently when faced with a defining big game in the PL and Europe.

Averaged a penalty over 270 minutes, and also have 30% of PL referees
residing in Greater Manchester and still could not muster a title challenge.

On what basis is Luke Fatty Shaw World Class, his entire PL career he,s mustered assists that he can count on one of his fat fingered hands.

Pogba who's the most overrated player I've ever seen,4 season in the PL I'm still to see wtf they brought him back for 89 million, the definition of a passenger player.

Maguire who has  no pace, heads everything due to having a massive slabhead, turns like a tugboat, wouldn't get in any top team in Europe with his average physical attributes.

Bruno, take away the umpteen penalties he gets that pad his goalscoring stats, does he still stand out.

Robertson and TAA barely get a mention unless they are compared to Shaw "who's better cos he's world class".
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:42:43 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,630
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16843 on: Yesterday at 09:39:24 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:56:28 pm
Was having a gander on RedCafe to read stuff on the Euros and came across a thread about World Class players.

Its absolutely laughable the consistent mentions of Pogba, Maguire, Shaw, Bruno.

A team who barely got  over 70 points, shit the bed consistently when faced with a defining big game in the PL and Europe.

Averaged a penalty over 270 minutes, and also have 30% of PL referees
residing in Greater Manchester and still could not muster a title challenge.

On what basis is Luke Fatty Shaw World Class, his entire PL career he,s mustered assists that he can count on one of his fat fingered hands.

Pogba who's the most overrated player I've ever seen,4 season in the PL I'm still to see wtf they brought him back for 89 million, the definition of a passenger player.

Maguire who has  no pace, heads everything due to having a massive slabhead, turns like a tugboat, wouldn't get in any top team in Europe with his average physical attributes.

Bruno, take away the umpteen penalties he gets that pad his goalscoring stats, does he still stand out.

Robertson and TAA barely get a mention unless they are compared to Shaw who's better cos he's"world class".

They do not have a single world class player, the dickheads. I'd say we have Alisson, Virg, Thiago and Mo as ours.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16844 on: Yesterday at 09:44:40 pm »
Yeah the Pogba one gets me every single time. He is one of the biggest myths in football if you ask me. I've asked 100  mancs this question and not one of them can answer it. Name 1 game since he has been there where he was fantastic from start to finish or ran a game. The best they can come up with the 2nd half against City about 25 years ago.
World class midfielders like Fabinho, Kante, De Buryne, Thiago, Veratti, Kimmich, Busquets and even excellent ones like Rice, Ndidi, Kroos and countless others, you don't have to look too far. Pogba ?  Keep looking.
P.S. I agree with the other fella, you can all fuck away off to the kiss arse page
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16845 on: Yesterday at 09:45:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:39:24 pm
They do not have a single world class player, the dickheads. I'd say we have Alisson, Virg, Thiago and Mo as ours.

I'd have Fabinho in there too Rob
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16846 on: Yesterday at 09:49:02 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:45:37 pm
I'd have Fabinho in there too Rob
Trent as well.

Title winning season he got 18-19 assists.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,001
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16847 on: Yesterday at 09:49:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:39:24 pm
They do not have a single world class player, the dickheads. I'd say we have Alisson, Virg, Thiago and Mo as ours.
You could arguably add Fabinho, Robertson and Trent onto that list.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16848 on: Yesterday at 09:50:38 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:49:02 pm
Trent as well.

Title winning season he got 18-19 assists.

Aye true. And Robbo for that matter . All depends on peoples definition of world class I suppose. But players like Shaw and Pogga. World class my arse.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,786
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16849 on: Yesterday at 09:52:54 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:56:28 pm
Was having a gander on RedCafe to read stuff on the Euros and came across a thread about World Class players.

Its absolutely laughable the consistent mentions of Pogba, Maguire, Shaw, Bruno.

A team who barely got  over 70 points, shit the bed consistently when faced with a defining big game in the PL and Europe.

Averaged a penalty over 270 minutes, and also have 30% of PL referees
residing in Greater Manchester and still could not muster a title challenge.

On what basis is Luke Fatty Shaw World Class, his entire PL career he,s mustered assists that he can count on one of his fat fingered hands.

Pogba who's the most overrated player I've ever seen,4 season in the PL I'm still to see wtf they brought him back for 89 million, the definition of a passenger player.

Maguire who has  no pace, heads everything due to having a massive slabhead, turns like a tugboat, wouldn't get in any top team in Europe with his average physical attributes.

Bruno, take away the umpteen penalties he gets that pad his goalscoring stats, does he still stand out.

Robertson and TAA barely get a mention unless they are compared to Shaw "who's better cos he's world class".

You made the big mistake of thinking their fans are knowledgeable. Same fans who abused Fergie back in the 80s, called his house with tons of abuse, same fans Fergie rightly said were shite years later, their own fucking legend manager. Same fans who after 16 years of preparation for a protest got a few thugs pissed on super skol and slashed a copper before then dropping any further protests. Same fans who decided to get... cant be arsed but you get the picture.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,630
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16850 on: Yesterday at 09:57:41 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:45:37 pm
I'd have Fabinho in there too Rob

Yeah, Fabinho would get in any side in the world too.

Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,437
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16851 on: Today at 01:01:14 am »
So Sancho..

Not as done a deal as might be made out. Lad on ESPN said Dortmund are going into this the same as last summer. They have put a deadline of July 23rd for anyone to meet their asking price. They have told Sancho he can go provided, same as last summer, a club meets their valuation.

He claimed Dortmund have not heard from Man utd about their valuation. He "thinks" Man utd still think Dortmund will cave on their demands. Last summer Dortmund held firm. This summer they still hold all the cards.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,295
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16852 on: Today at 02:29:22 am »
Lad on ESPN  ;D
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,539
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16853 on: Today at 02:51:00 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:29:22 am
Lad on ESPN  ;D

Might have been Nicol, even...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16854 on: Today at 06:07:46 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:39:24 pm
They do not have a single world class player, the dickheads. I'd say we have Alisson, Virg, Thiago and Mo as ours.

I reckon Alisson, Trent, Robbo, Virgil, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah and Mané are world class because there are few/no player better than them in their positions.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,140
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16855 on: Today at 08:57:55 am »
The question is: Why is it only United that Sancho is linked with? There are several clubs that surely have the financial clout and are a far more attractive proposition than this lot at present. How come no other big clubs seem seriously interested in Sancho?
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,257
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16856 on: Today at 09:02:30 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:57:55 am
The question is: Why is it only United that Sancho is linked with? There are several clubs that surely have the financial clout and are a far more attractive proposition than this lot at present. How come no other big clubs seem seriously interested in Sancho?

Well firstly he wants to play in the Premier so the only teams who can afford him are us, Man Utd, Chelsea and City. Chelsea are already stocked in that dept and they need a striker not more wingers, Unlikely he will go back to City so that leaves us and Utd. We won't spend £80m on 1 player unless we sell first so that leaves Man Utd.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,282
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16857 on: Today at 09:08:48 am »
He's coming here isn't is he? And this is all just part of a plan to wind up United fans.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16858 on: Today at 09:32:20 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:57:55 am
The question is: Why is it only United that Sancho is linked with? There are several clubs that surely have the financial clout and are a far more attractive proposition than this lot at present. How come no other big clubs seem seriously interested in Sancho?
Because the other clubs arent willing to pay £100m for a player that wont be a guaranteed starter.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,295
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16859 on: Today at 09:40:28 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 09:02:30 am
Well firstly he wants to play in the Premier so the only teams who can afford him are us, Man Utd, Chelsea and City. Chelsea are already stocked in that dept and they need a striker not more wingers, Unlikely he will go back to City so that leaves us and Utd. We won't spend £80m on 1 player unless we sell first so that leaves Man Utd.

They want a 100 mill, you can drop LFC out of the running!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 417 418 419 420 421 [422]   Go Up
« previous next »
 