Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1023498 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16600 on: Yesterday at 11:02:30 pm »
Chelsea are one European Cup behind this lot. Let that sink in mancs.  ;D  :wave
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16601 on: Yesterday at 11:03:00 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on May 27, 2021, 09:04:33 am
There's only 3 managers who have ever won the league with them. Those two, and some guy pre WWI - who left them to join City.

They're a cup side outside those two legends - which is why I thought they'd win this last night. But Ole was at the wheel...

Their fans thought that Ole was the next Ferguson. He's not even the next Tommy Docherty or Ron Atkinson - at least they won the odd cup. The next Dave Sexton, maybe?

Wilf McGuiness, Frank O'Farrel...
Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16602 on: Yesterday at 11:03:18 pm »
Chelsea look more likely to get to 4 before United do, as well.
Offline MonsLibpool

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16603 on: Yesterday at 11:05:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:02:30 pm
Chelsea are one European Cup behind this lot. Let that sink in mancs.  ;D  :wave
;D
Online BigCDump

  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16604 on: Yesterday at 11:48:05 pm »
And that was after 25 years of the best manager they ever had and will ever get. Utd were 1 CL trophy behind Nottingham Forest for the first 13 odd years of Ferguson's reign. Then they were equal with Nottingham forest for 22 odd years of his leadership.  :lmao

Ferguson was almost the Scottish Pep.
Offline tonysleft

  • A manc
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16605 on: Today at 12:52:38 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:52:29 pm
all the talk about that goal and the one Berbatov scored against us the following week was arguably better than it.
[/quote
The berbatov one was months before, an amazing goal but imo rooneys was more spectacular looking
Online BarryCrocker

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16606 on: Today at 03:15:10 am »
From Instagram:

2020: José Mourinho loans Juan Foyth to Villarreal as Spurs manager.
2021: Juan Foyth helps Villarreal defeat Man United in UEL Final.

Agent Foyth, your mission is complete.
Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • YNWA
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16607 on: Today at 03:23:56 am »
Ive just seen a fella I know who follows this shower taunting City with a picture of the Hard Shoulder Shitter and Gollum with the European Cup saying "unlucky lads it's not for everyone" as if this is the week for boasting for them. Fucking idiots.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16608 on: Today at 07:05:34 am »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:23:56 am
Ive just seen a fella I know who follows this shower taunting City with a picture of the Hard Shoulder Shitter and Gollum with the European Cup saying "unlucky lads it's not for everyone" as if this is the week for boasting for them. Fucking idiots.

It's their reality now, win nothing and laugh at City.

Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 03:04:03 pm
Last Wednesday night reminds me, of where's that always take De Gea with you banner, from when we played them in the EL a few years ago?

Found it.



 ;D

You call that a flag night??????????

Offline markthescouser

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16609 on: Today at 07:47:33 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 03:04:03 pm
Last Wednesday night reminds me, of where's that always take De Gea with you banner, from when we played them in the EL a few years ago?

Found it.



 ;D
First time I ever went to Old Trafford was in the Europa a few years ago when Coutinho scored just before half time and effectively won it for us. Great night, but before the game I couldnt believe that the flags they show before every game on tv, that photo, are the only ones in the entire stadium and the camera just zooms into that little section before kick off every time, which by the way, looks incredibley generic and club sponsored.
Offline Oldmanmick

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16610 on: Today at 10:59:22 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:02:30 pm
Chelsea are one European Cup behind this lot. Let that sink in mancs.  ;D  :wave

13 years since their last European Cup success & 8 years since their last league title.

Time really does fly when you're enjoying yourself  ;D
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16611 on: Today at 11:13:18 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 10:59:22 am
13 years since their last European Cup success & 8 years since their last league title.

Time really does fly when you're enjoying yourself  ;D
I doubt they'll go thirty years between titles, but pretty sure they will go through more managers than we did. Though obviously they back their managers....
Online PeterTheRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16612 on: Today at 01:00:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:13:18 am
I doubt they'll go thirty years between titles, but pretty sure they will go through more managers than we did. Though obviously they back their managers....

With the FFP abandoned, and with us being a much better run club than Man Utd, the future looks pretty bleak for them ...
