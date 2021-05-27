Last Wednesday night reminds me, of where's that always take De Gea with you banner, from when we played them in the EL a few years ago?



Found it.











First time I ever went to Old Trafford was in the Europa a few years ago when Coutinho scored just before half time and effectively won it for us. Great night, but before the game I couldnt believe that the flags they show before every game on tv, that photo, are the only ones in the entire stadium and the camera just zooms into that little section before kick off every time, which by the way, looks incredibley generic and club sponsored.