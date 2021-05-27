« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1022625 times)

Offline Samie

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16600 on: Yesterday at 11:02:30 pm »
Chelsea are one European Cup behind this lot. Let that sink in mancs.  ;D  :wave
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16601 on: Yesterday at 11:03:00 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on May 27, 2021, 09:04:33 am
There's only 3 managers who have ever won the league with them. Those two, and some guy pre WWI - who left them to join City.

They're a cup side outside those two legends - which is why I thought they'd win this last night. But Ole was at the wheel...

Their fans thought that Ole was the next Ferguson. He's not even the next Tommy Docherty or Ron Atkinson - at least they won the odd cup. The next Dave Sexton, maybe?

Wilf McGuiness, Frank O'Farrel...
Offline Kekule

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16602 on: Yesterday at 11:03:18 pm »
Chelsea look more likely to get to 4 before United do, as well.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16603 on: Yesterday at 11:05:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:02:30 pm
Chelsea are one European Cup behind this lot. Let that sink in mancs.  ;D  :wave
;D
Offline BigCDump

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16604 on: Yesterday at 11:48:05 pm »
And that was after 25 years of the best manager they ever had and will ever get. Utd were 1 CL trophy behind Nottingham Forest for the first 13 odd years of Ferguson's reign. Then they were equal with Nottingham forest for 22 odd years of his leadership.  :lmao

Ferguson was almost the Scottish Pep.
Offline tonysleft

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16605 on: Today at 12:52:38 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:52:29 pm
all the talk about that goal and the one Berbatov scored against us the following week was arguably better than it.
[/quote
The berbatov one was months before, an amazing goal but imo rooneys was more spectacular looking
Online BarryCrocker

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16606 on: Today at 03:15:10 am »
From Instagram:

2020: José Mourinho loans Juan Foyth to Villarreal as Spurs manager.
2021: Juan Foyth helps Villarreal defeat Man United in UEL Final.

Agent Foyth, your mission is complete.
Online a little break

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16607 on: Today at 03:23:56 am »
Ive just seen a fella I know who follows this shower taunting City with a picture of the Hard Shoulder Shitter and Gollum with the European Cup saying "unlucky lads it's not for everyone" as if this is the week for boasting for them. Fucking idiots.
