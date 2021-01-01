There's some things I can't quite get. You have people like Keane and Neville, telling everyone Man Utd are the biggest club in the world. If that true how can they have Oleh as manager ? It's one or the other, both them things don't compute at all.

You can't turn on the radio or TV today without the question being asked about whether or not Solskjaer is the right man for Utd. That wouldn't even have been a question had they won. They are now a reactionary fan base and it's absolutely beautiful. Their whole opinions are decided by 1 good or bad result. Not only have they gone full Everton, but they've gone full Arsenal too. It's a pantomime. Bluearses