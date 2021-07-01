Ole's managed this perfectly.



His ability to get along with everyone makes him almost unsackable.



He doesn't really fall out with players or blame them that much. None of them really down tools or anything like that.



He doesn't fall out with Woodward (and in turn the Glazers). Even when they make stupid decisions, he doesn't really take them to task or mind working for them.



He doesn't fall out with the press because it's filled with ex-United players (and Ferguson) who like him. He does all he can to play up Ferguson and the older United players, so they don't speak negatively about him.



In the end, he creates a narrative that he's done a great job and is a young talented manager who just needs backing to the tune of hundreds of millions, instead of an unqualified coach who has one of the most expensive squads in the world.



It's brilliant. It's what Lampard couldn't do. Chelsea management is obviously ruthless, and Lampard is hard to get along with. Easy to sack him.



Ole, on the other hand, is a master at PR.



In the past year, we've seen the likes of Tuchel, Pochettino, and now Conte and Zidane on the move, and Manchester United are content with Ole. Bear in mind, Jose Mourinho won a Europa League and got United to 82 points, which is far better than anything Ole has achieved. But the difference is, he falls out with everyone. Ole doesn't. All the influencers and decision-makers at United love him, so his job will remain safe. They'll just say: "He needs Sancho/Rice/Torres, etc!" I mean, if you're going to spend hundreds of millions in transfers, why not just hire coaches that win stuff? I mean, challenging for the title with one of the most expensive squads ever assembled is hardly some earth-shattering achievement. Why not actually hire a proven manager to oversee such a squad?



One word: Ole.