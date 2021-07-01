« previous next »
United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

vblfc

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16440 on: Today at 05:12:39 pm
Loved the way slabhead showed his captain-ship by essentially doing a losers John Terry -
Then realised he looked stupid and took his medal off immediately. Lovely.
:lmao :lmao :lmao
ScouserAtHeart

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16441 on: Today at 05:13:40 pm
Manchester United eye moves for Sancho, Rice, Kane and Pau Torres

Ole Gunnar Solskjær keen to strengthen squad
Jadon Sancho the most likely to arrive at Old Trafford

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/27/manchester-united-eye-moves-for-sancho-rice-kane-and-pau-torres
Bobinhood

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16442 on: Today at 05:20:53 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:58:23 pm
Splendid and tremendous.

He just can't be allowed to resign. It's a tragedy. Only if he can pull off a miracle and somehow appoint someone worse on an iron clad 10 year at 25 m a year first.

Dim Glas

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16443 on: Today at 05:24:01 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:13:40 pm
Manchester United eye moves for Sancho, Rice, Kane and Pau Torres

Ole Gunnar Solskjær keen to strengthen squad
Jadon Sancho the most likely to arrive at Old Trafford

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/27/manchester-united-eye-moves-for-sancho-rice-kane-and-pau-torres

Wherent they saying they would t be splashing loads of cash due to covid finances  ;D

So they are looking at 4 players whod set them back over 300m, yeah good luck with that.

I know they spend a shit ton of money, but that isnt happening.
Statto Red

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16444 on: Today at 05:26:15 pm
It's hilarious they've relied on there favourite sub penalties to get them to finish 2nd in the league, [they'd be nowhere near 4th if it wasn't for that], they then lose a final on penalties. :lmao
xbugawugax

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16445 on: Today at 05:26:24 pm
do their scouting department just go for flavour of the moment players?

with ole at the helm as well.

dont we all love uncle ed!
Macphisto80

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16446 on: Today at 05:31:49 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:13:40 pm
Manchester United eye moves for Sancho, Rice, Kane and Pau Torres

Ole Gunnar Solskjær keen to strengthen squad
Jadon Sancho the most likely to arrive at Old Trafford

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/27/manchester-united-eye-moves-for-sancho-rice-kane-and-pau-torres
This shit again.

They think that signing 'x' player, or whatever player is the most sought after in gold packs on Fifa is going to be the magic bullet that makes them good again. They can go out and buy whoever the fuck they think they're entitled to. They're still going to be shite.
MonsLibpool

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16447 on: Today at 05:35:15 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:13:40 pm
Manchester United eye moves for Sancho, Rice, Kane and Pau Torres

Ole Gunnar Solskjær keen to strengthen squad
Jadon Sancho the most likely to arrive at Old Trafford

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/27/manchester-united-eye-moves-for-sancho-rice-kane-and-pau-torres

Imagine being Kane watching them yesterday. Would you want to play for Ole?

Whoever goes there is going for the money.
Billy The Kid

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16448 on: Today at 05:38:01 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:13:40 pm
Manchester United eye moves for Sancho, Rice, Kane and Pau Torres

Ole Gunnar Solskjær keen to strengthen squad
Jadon Sancho the most likely to arrive at Old Trafford

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/27/manchester-united-eye-moves-for-sancho-rice-kane-and-pau-torres

That article is valuing Declan Rice at 100M

What the actual fuck like? ???
Jono69

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16449 on: Today at 05:40:01 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 05:38:01 pm
That article is valuing Declan Rice at 100M

What the actual fuck like? ???

Special price for Ed i imagine
TheTeflonJohn

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16450 on: Today at 05:40:23 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 04:39:35 pm

Another 3 years , Woodward is a Scouser in disguise  :lmao
PeterTheRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16451 on: Today at 05:40:48 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:13:40 pm
Manchester United eye moves for Sancho, Rice, Kane and Pau Torres

Ole Gunnar Solskjær keen to strengthen squad
Jadon Sancho the most likely to arrive at Old Trafford

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/27/manchester-united-eye-moves-for-sancho-rice-kane-and-pau-torres

They won't be able to afford all 4 players, and I doubt that Torres would go there anyway. Personally, I wouldn't mind them spending a fortune on Kane and Sancho ...
Macphisto80

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16452 on: Today at 05:40:50 pm
Contrast our transfers to theirs. Outside of VVD, there hasn't been one obvious candidate. Imagine the reaction of their fanbase if they'd went in for Jota or Robertson. They even thought Fred was a cracker and laughed when we signed Fabinho.
sinnermichael

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16453 on: Today at 05:42:51 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:13:40 pm
Manchester United eye moves for Sancho, Rice, Kane and Pau Torres

Ole Gunnar Solskjær keen to strengthen squad
Jadon Sancho the most likely to arrive at Old Trafford

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/27/manchester-united-eye-moves-for-sancho-rice-kane-and-pau-torres

They could sign Haaland, Mbappe and Neymar and still win sod all with Ole as manager.
Dave McCoy

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16454 on: Today at 05:46:12 pm
The biggest transfer they could make is a change in manager to Conte or Zidane but instead they'll keep the Gollum around.  Amazing.  He basically played for PK's for the last 45 minutes yesterday with a superior team.  Long may it continue.
Ziltoid

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16455 on: Today at 05:47:46 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 04:39:35 pm


I do miss the Gregorys Girl pics.
Yorkykopite

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16456 on: Today at 05:47:58 pm
They suffer from Over-Hyped Young Player Syndrome (OHYPS) and have done for many years now. It's a Manchester United speciality.

A young player from the youth team breaks into the starting XI. Everyone gets excited. The hype starts. They start talking about "the next Beckham" or "the next Scholes" or even "the next Best". The player is fast-tracked into the England starting XI too. Got to be, hasn't he? He's playing for Manchester United.

The hype gets even more hysterical. The player becomes undroppable. Weaknesses in his play are overlooked. Average performances are turned into glorious ones and poor ones entirely ignored. The worse the team becomes the more the syndrome happens for the simple reason that it becomes easier to break into a useless first team full of OHYPs. Eventually, long after the damage from OHYPS has been done, the penny drops and the player is shifted on to Sunderland or Watford. Usually via Everton.

We all know these players. Wellbeck, Cleverley, Gibson, Januzaj, Frazier Campbell - all capped by their countries after breaking into the Man United team, all over-hyped, all the "future" of Man United.

And OHYPS continues to exert its magical hold on the club. Rashford, McTominay, Mason Greenwood. They all played last night. Quite what they played I'm not sure. It wasn't football. Not as we know it. None of them are bad players. But they're not of sufficient quality either. But they are fixtures in the Man United team. Why? OHYPS.

Long may it last. I hear Rhys Bennett is fantastic.
skipper757

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16457 on: Today at 05:48:19 pm
Ole's managed this perfectly.

His ability to get along with everyone makes him almost unsackable.

He doesn't really fall out with players or blame them that much.  None of them really down tools or anything like that.

He doesn't fall out with Woodward (and in turn the Glazers).  Even when they make stupid decisions, he doesn't really take them to task or mind working for them.

He doesn't fall out with the press because it's filled with ex-United players (and Ferguson) who like him.  He does all he can to play up Ferguson and the older United players, so they don't speak negatively about him.

In the end, he creates a narrative that he's done a great job and is a young talented manager who just needs backing to the tune of hundreds of millions, instead of an unqualified coach who has one of the most expensive squads in the world.

It's brilliant.  It's what Lampard couldn't do.  Chelsea management is obviously ruthless, and Lampard is hard to get along with.  Easy to sack him.

Ole, on the other hand, is a master at PR.

In the past year, we've seen the likes of Tuchel, Pochettino, and now Conte and Zidane on the move, and Manchester United are content with Ole.  Bear in mind, Jose Mourinho won a Europa League and got United to 82 points, which is far better than anything Ole has achieved.  But the difference is, he falls out with everyone.  Ole doesn't.  All the influencers and decision-makers at United love him, so his job will remain safe.  They'll just say:  "He needs Sancho/Rice/Torres, etc!"  I mean, if you're going to spend hundreds of millions in transfers, why not just hire coaches that win stuff?  I mean, challenging for the title with one of the most expensive squads ever assembled is hardly some earth-shattering achievement.  Why not actually hire a proven manager to oversee such a squad?

One word:  Ole.
RedSince86

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16458 on: Today at 05:52:04 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 05:40:50 pm
Contrast our transfers to theirs. Outside of VVD, there hasn't been one obvious candidate. Imagine the reaction of their fanbase if they'd went in for Jota or Robertson. They even thought Fred was a cracker and laughed when we signed Fabinho.
That story of them buying Fred is legendary. :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Alan B'Stard

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16459 on: Today at 06:52:04 pm
Did you know that Harry Macguire's only bit of silverware since he left Leicester has been a pair of handcuffs.
RedForeverTT

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16460 on: Today at 06:54:10 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:35:15 pm
Imagine being Kane watching them yesterday. Would you want to play for Ole?

Whoever goes there is going for the money.

Money can help him clear a lot of doubts. If he gets £500,000 per week like Sanchez (anyone remembers?) then who is he to reject?
Lycan

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16461 on: Today at 07:01:11 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:13:40 pm
Manchester United eye moves for Sancho, Rice, Kane and Pau Torres

Ole Gunnar Solskjær keen to strengthen squad
Jadon Sancho the most likely to arrive at Old Trafford

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/27/manchester-united-eye-moves-for-sancho-rice-kane-and-pau-torres

Ah, the old 'distract the fans with a positive rumour after a devasting defeat' routine.

Becoming more and more like Everton every day this lot. ;D
Lycan

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16462 on: Today at 07:07:12 pm
I'm not actually convinced Jadon Sancho is as good as he is being hyped up to be. And I'm even less convinced we're interested in signing him. But if he did sign for us, so many of their fan bases' souls would be absolutely crushed. ;D
