Even the manager taking the medal off immediately.  No wonder the rest of them were equally arrogant and did the same.  Total lack of respect and grace in defeat.  No-one is asking them to like the fact they lost, but they can be grown ups about it, not tantruming toddlers.

For comparison heres our manager and captain, along with other several players, still wearing their runner up medals whilst applauding the support in Kiev.



Didnt do them any harm in the long run.
The difference is like night and day. Imagine being a Manc and buying into all that arrogance and stroppiness...
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:14:53 am
someone needs to delete the 'ritten by Carl' part

I just thought it was rhyming slang
Even the manager taking the medal off immediately.  No wonder the rest of them were equally arrogant and did the same.  Total lack of respect and grace in defeat.  No-one is asking them to like the fact they lost, but they can be grown ups about it, not tantruming toddlers.

For comparison heres our manager and captain, along with other several players, still wearing their runner up medals whilst applauding the support in Kiev.



Didnt do them any harm in the long run.

Its actually amazing, and it stems from Solskjaer just trying to rip off an approach that worked for Slurgie decades ago. Albeit without the gravitas or ability to pull it off.
Talk about  timing, this gets released today  :lmao



Is this real?  ;D
One of the biggest myths in football is 'The United Way' as if they're some kind of beholders of attacking football and never deviate from it. A few examples:

1996 FA Cup final - plan a and b - mark Mcmanaman and Fowler out the game, sit back and make it a dog of a match
1999 Champions League final - utterly outplayed and destroyed by Bayern who didn't finish them off. Scab it at the end with two corners.
2009 and 2011 Champions League finals - utterly outplayed by Barcelona, barely got a kick
2016 Europa League final. Ajax have all the play, United pick them off on the break
2021 Europa League final. Ole sits back all extra time and plays for penalties
Every game against Wenger's Arsenal in the early 2000's - couldn't beat them by playing football so resorting to kicking lumps out of them and turning into Wimbledon
Every trip to Anfield in the last 20 years - sit back deep and try and scab a goal on the break

Yet the media myth is that they're the purist's team, committed to attacking football, all because Ferguson would throw the kitchen sink at it last 10 minutes if they were getting beat.
But Ole said he has won many trophies with them on football manager, how come it didn't translate?!
More good news. Rashford says they believe in ole.
One of the biggest myths in football is 'The United Way' as if they're some kind of beholders of attacking football and never deviate from it. A few examples:

1996 FA Cup final - plan a and b - mark Mcmanaman and Fowler out the game, sit back and make it a dog of a match
1999 Champions League final - utterly outplayed and destroyed by Bayern who didn't finish them off. Scab it at the end with two corners.
2009 and 2011 Champions League finals - utterly outplayed by Barcelona, barely got a kick
2016 Europa League final. Ajax have all the play, United pick them off on the break
2021 Europa League final. Ole sits back all extra time and plays for penalties
Every game against Wenger's Arsenal in the early 2000's - couldn't beat them by playing football so resorting to kicking lumps out of them and turning into Wimbledon
Every trip to Anfield in the last 20 years - sit back deep and try and scab a goal on the break

Yet the media myth is that they're the purist's team, committed to attacking football, all because Ferguson would throw the kitchen sink at it last 10 minutes if they were getting beat.

To be fair, I can tell how young you are from that. Matt Busby's European Cup winning team, with Best and Charlton, is what people are thinking back to when they see it as some kind of pedigree.
Anyone able to link me to Gary Nevilles thoughts on this? He was so adamant about the super league clubs needing to be punished, I assume hes delighted with Villarreal qualifying for the Champions League and bloodying one these criminal clubs noses
More good news. Rashford says they believe in ole.

Genuinely amazing if they do.

Talks in cliches.
