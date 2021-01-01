One of the biggest myths in football is 'The United Way' as if they're some kind of beholders of attacking football and never deviate from it. A few examples:



1996 FA Cup final - plan a and b - mark Mcmanaman and Fowler out the game, sit back and make it a dog of a match

1999 Champions League final - utterly outplayed and destroyed by Bayern who didn't finish them off. Scab it at the end with two corners.

2009 and 2011 Champions League finals - utterly outplayed by Barcelona, barely got a kick

2016 Europa League final. Ajax have all the play, United pick them off on the break

2021 Europa League final. Ole sits back all extra time and plays for penalties

Every game against Wenger's Arsenal in the early 2000's - couldn't beat them by playing football so resorting to kicking lumps out of them and turning into Wimbledon

Every trip to Anfield in the last 20 years - sit back deep and try and scab a goal on the break



Yet the media myth is that they're the purist's team, committed to attacking football, all because Ferguson would throw the kitchen sink at it last 10 minutes if they were getting beat.