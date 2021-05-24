« previous next »
United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
May 24, 2021, 07:08:48 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on May 24, 2021, 05:10:09 pm
I'm not convinced of a win against villarreal without Maguire. The drop off from him is huge. think if we win it'll be after extra time

No PGMOL officials either. Your not the same without them in the middle for you, all those penalties dry up.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
May 24, 2021, 07:23:48 pm
Did they get the Golden Whistle again for most penalties?
It's all good.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
May 24, 2021, 08:27:16 pm
Ah, Shaw in a slimmed down contract season running through the fog in his full on zebra costume, reaching two-way heights nobody seen since Jose Holebas went down with the Watford ship.

This is the stuff memories are made of. THIS is why our league is so popular world wide-the redemptive catharsis of quantitatively mediocre but relatively substantial out performance by some fat lazy cheque stealer is always just an agents cattle prod away.

Tear to my eye, that.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
May 24, 2021, 08:36:05 pm
Shaw definitely looked quality during the first half of the season but his performances have slowly tailed off, while Robertson has come back into form in the final third of the season.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
May 24, 2021, 08:39:03 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on May 24, 2021, 05:10:09 pm
I'm not convinced of a win against villarreal without Maguire. The drop off from him is huge. think if we win it'll be after extra time

Mate, an injured defender is just an excuse, not good enough. Bad champions from the league you won first week of January. And don't even think of brining it up if two more of your 1st choice defenders get injured for the full season either. Excuses excuses.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
May 24, 2021, 09:16:55 pm
Quote from: a little break on May 24, 2021, 08:39:03 pm
Mate, an injured defender is just an excuse, not good enough. Bad champions from the league you won first week of January. And don't even think of brining it up if two more of your 1st choice defenders get injured for the full season either. Excuses excuses.

Their back 4, that conceded 4 and should have been more against us, cost £150 million, our back 4 was 3 academy lads and an £8million left back. Throw in a 21 yr old on loan from Schalke and that's the defence that won 8 and drew 2 of our last 10, so they can get to fuck claiming missing Maguire is the be all and end all.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
May 24, 2021, 09:20:14 pm
Just head Oleh say that when he was at Molde he always played Championship manager and football manager and was always Man Utd. He had a lot of free time apparently and was very good at it. He is a wally.
I wonder if the likes of Klopp, Guardiola, Tuchel and Rodgers have the time to play too
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
May 24, 2021, 09:35:16 pm
2 Gary Neville tweets, within a minute of each other, and people actually give credence to what this cretin says about stuff like Super League  ::)

"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
May 24, 2021, 09:38:30 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 24, 2021, 09:35:16 pm
2 Gary Neville tweets, within a minute of each other, and people actually give credence to what this cretin says about stuff like Super League  ::)



They just don't seem to have that winning mentality to be honest. Wouldn't be surprised if they still didn't win.

Remember when they thought they were going to romp the league after signing Ibrahimovic, Pogba and Mkitharyan? They finished 6th.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
May 24, 2021, 09:41:38 pm
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
May 24, 2021, 09:43:17 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 24, 2021, 09:35:16 pm
2 Gary Neville tweets, within a minute of each other, and people actually give credence to what this cretin says about stuff like Super League  ::)



So take half the telly money, that 2 clubs between them bring in for the entire 20 clubs, and then somehow spend £300 million on 3 players? He's a fucking cockwomble
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
May 24, 2021, 09:46:39 pm
Pretty much took the words out of my mouth there Rob. Throw in a million or so a week on wages for the 3 of them too. Why do people have this belief that he has the games best interest at heart and wants whats best. Does he f**k
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
May 24, 2021, 09:47:25 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 24, 2021, 09:35:16 pm
2 Gary Neville tweets, within a minute of each other, and people actually give credence to what this cretin says about stuff like Super League  ::)



To be honest, Neville isn't very bright ...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
May 24, 2021, 09:55:22 pm
Quote from: slaphead on May 24, 2021, 09:46:39 pm
Pretty much took the words out of my mouth there Rob. Throw in a million or so a week on wages for the 3 of them too. Why do people have this belief that he has the games best interest at heart and wants whats best. Does he f**k

exactly!

Encouraging their fans to protest for the good of the club and the good of football apparently. All he wants is for them to be able to compete with Abu Dhabi.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
May 24, 2021, 10:32:27 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 24, 2021, 09:41:38 pm


I love that picture.. be afraid.. be very afraid  ;D

And herrers looks like he just shit himself and is afraid anyone Will notice
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 05:40:04 am
Quote from: PaulF on May 24, 2021, 06:42:38 pm
More that expectations were so low. He was a decent defender before he went there and went off the rails to the chippy.
Food for thought?
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 07:33:53 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 24, 2021, 09:35:16 pm
2 Gary Neville tweets, within a minute of each other, and people actually give credence to what this cretin says about stuff like Super League  ::)



He's thick in the head.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 07:42:23 am
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 07:47:17 am
I'm too scared to blow it up fully but Nevilles profile picture looks so smug. He is the epitome of the modern worlds public figures. A liar and a hypocrite. Bollocks to him.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 07:55:20 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 07:47:17 am
I'm too scared to blow it up fully but Nevilles profile picture looks so smug. He is the epitome of the modern worlds public figures. A liar and a hypocrite. Bollocks to him.
You know the bit in that Kane interview, the if the ssshairman wantsh to shell me for a hundred million or whatever.... and Neville goes I think the first number is a two... and then sycophantically starts pissing himself at some unknown joke he thinks hes just cracked whilst breaking the fourth wall? Has there ever been a more genuinely cringeworthy moment on Sky Sports tv? Im struggling to think of one.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 08:01:29 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 07:33:53 am
He's thick in the head.

His head is a good candidate for the phrase: "On the left there's nothing right. On the right there's nothing left".
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 08:38:29 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:42:23 am
Halve not half.
Could be either. Depends on exactly what he means to say
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 11:15:02 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:55:20 am
You know the bit in that Kane interview, the if the ssshairman wantsh to shell me for a hundred million or whatever.... and Neville goes I think the first number is a two... and then sycophantically starts pissing himself at some unknown joke he thinks hes just cracked whilst breaking the fourth wall? Has there ever been a more genuinely cringeworthy moment on Sky Sports tv? Im struggling to think of one.

De Gea, De Bruyne, De-rby

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 01:49:57 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:55:20 am
Has there ever been a more genuinely cringeworthy moment on Sky Sports tv? Im struggling to think of one.

I die a little inside every time Tyler wails "And it's Liiiiive" before Kick off.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 03:45:58 pm
Quote from: him_15 on May 24, 2021, 09:04:28 am
Whoever gets Kane will definitely challenge for the title.

of course. imagine him, rashford, greenwood, pogba and bruno flopping like olympic diving competition all over the pitch

they will win the penalties won trophy for seasons.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 04:08:26 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 03:45:58 pm
of course. imagine him, rashford, greenwood, pogba and bruno flopping like olympic diving competition all over the pitch

they will win the penalties won trophy for seasons.
You know how we have a specialist throw in coach. I wonder if they have coaches from the olympic diving team, acting coaches and maybe someone from the farming community to work on squealing.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 04:21:01 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 03:45:58 pm
of course. imagine him, rashford, greenwood, pogba and bruno flopping like olympic diving competition all over the pitch

they will win the penalties won trophy for seasons.

Be some craic they get Grealish too would be off the scale
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 04:22:40 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 03:45:58 pm
of course. imagine him, rashford, greenwood, pogba and bruno flopping like olympic diving competition all over the pitch

they will win the penalties won trophy for seasons.

Refs would start awarding pens for dives anywhere on the pitch to Man Utd.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 04:27:27 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 24, 2021, 09:55:22 pm
exactly!

Encouraging their fans to protest for the good of the club and the good of football apparently. All he wants is for them to be able to compete with Abu Dhabi.


The twat lives in a fantasy world.  He was playing FM the other day live on Sky TV selling off Martial, Lingard and James to Spurs in part exchange for Kane.

Now he's adding Varane AND Sancho!  Where does he think that club are getting the £300m funds from to pay for those?

You're right, it's exactly why he wants the Glazers out.  To allow a Saudi prince to march in and spunk half a billion on upgrades.  And they STILL wouldn't be good enough to win a title.  Not while the Hobbit is still there.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 04:58:44 pm
They may have some of the best medical staff in the country, they may have expert advice and opinions and may have data that would blow you away but I like Ole's approach better
"Harry is just going to jog up and down the sideline I reckon," he said. "He'll probably try to join in a little bit but other than that we're looking quite good."
hahah that bizarre. Sounds like Maguire is  a kid who is watching his dad play Sunday morning. Just run up and down the sideline
It would be comical if he just got carried away and went crashing into a tackle
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 05:05:18 pm
Their petty bullshit is insane. "Oh what a team finishing 3rd with the 2nd highest wage bill" Where do they get this shit from?
How many injures does there need to be in a side for it not to be a shit excuse and just a reality of why a side does not perform as well as could be expected?

It is just unfortunate the forwards had such poor form in a season when our entire defense was decimated by injuries. If Mane had the form of the last few seasons we probably win 4 more games but still finish a decent 2nd. 
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 11:49:16 pm
Roll up, roll up - it's time for Ole bingo!

Which of these stock standard Utd cliches did he come out?

A.   Barcelona 99
B.   Sir Matt Busby
C.   Best Club In The World
D.   All of the above

Why, the answer is D of course!

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/25/solskjaer-puts-europa-league-final-faith-in-good-manchester-united-omens
We are Liverpool!

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 01:51:20 am
Kane is a bad match for United.
For 2 reasons..
a. They already have enough divers . That is not a pressing area of need in the team. Having diver Kane would just stunt the growth,  limit the opportunity for young maverick divers like Greenwood. Gotta give young divers a chance. Heck, look at old divers like Young, now title winners in Italy.
b. If diver Kane wins pelanties galore,  but Bruno Fernandes does not take them, then it would severely limit the goal output of genius Bruno. It may even totally halve or worse Bruno's contribution.  Why would United sign a player that makes Bruno worse, takes away his most lethal weapon, potentially?

That's why Kane to United is a non starter.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly
