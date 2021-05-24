Kane is a bad match for United.
For 2 reasons..
a. They already have enough divers . That is not a pressing area of need in the team. Having diver Kane would just stunt the growth, limit the opportunity for young maverick divers like Greenwood. Gotta give young divers a chance. Heck, look at old divers like Young, now title winners in Italy.
b. If diver Kane wins pelanties galore, but Bruno Fernandes does not take them, then it would severely limit the goal output of genius Bruno. It may even totally halve or worse Bruno's contribution. Why would United sign a player that makes Bruno worse, takes away his most lethal weapon, potentially?
That's why Kane to United is a non starter.