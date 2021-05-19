A snippet of an interview with Gary Neville interviewing Fergie.Gary Neville(Q) : It felt like you were offended by the club being beaten by Liverpool at any level, and it made you angry. Was it a dislike, the rivalry? What made you feel that way?SAF(A) : It's my respect to Liverpool. When I was the manager of St Mirren I went to Liverpool's training for a week. I saw the intensity of their training, the consistency they had. When I came to United and they'd been winning all the titles, I made that point.When I was at Aberdeen - there are only two clubs you need to beat to win everything, Rangers and Celtic. At the time I came to United there was only one team you needed to beat to win the league - that's Liverpool.That was my intention, that was what I put everything into producing a team that could beat them. Not necessarily beat them every game, but winning the leagues. I always said to the players, when we played Liverpool, if you don't turn up we're going to be beaten. We'd go there with our best team - Keane, Scholes, Giggs and David Beckham, the back four was right, the front players - and sometimes if we were off just a little bit, we lost. But we had a great record there, in terms of any other club. I knew if you beat Liverpool you're on the right path.