Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 985306 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15840 on: May 19, 2021, 09:37:09 am »
Quote from: smutchin on May 19, 2021, 08:57:31 am
What I don't get is why Fernandes touching it would make any difference anyway. Sure it's all the same passage of play?

But yeah, it was a good finish by Cavani, to be fair.

Huh? If Fernandes touches it then of course it makes a difference, as Cavani is onside at that point. Every pass starts a new phase from an offside perspective.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15841 on: May 19, 2021, 10:49:09 am »
Quote from: clinical on May 18, 2021, 09:18:22 pm
Lee Mason told Fernandes he touched the ball to make sure he could give the goal. It's absolutely mad haha

This ref is on VAR all next season.

What the f**k ? That's mental altogether. They went out of their way to give him that goal against us now they're inventing him touching balls.
Actually I realise that sounds bad when I say it like that
Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,644
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15842 on: May 19, 2021, 10:50:16 am »
Quote from: Hazell on May 19, 2021, 09:06:35 am
Their planned protest against their ownership fizzling out because they had a freekick sums up their position about what they want perfectly.
They are pathetic and embarrassing in equal measures  :duh
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,957
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15843 on: May 19, 2021, 11:54:02 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May 19, 2021, 08:19:14 am
Just caught a clip of Ole giving a speech to the crowd after the match yesterday. Proper hide behind the cushion stuff.

No-one else gives speeches to the crowd at the end of the season do they?  He's only doing that because Ferguson did it but, crucially, Ferguson only did it when they'd won the league and they had a nice shiny pot to show off at the same time.  I don't remember him getting on the mic empty handed and saying "sorry...that was a bit shit wasn't it?"
Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15844 on: May 19, 2021, 01:08:13 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May 19, 2021, 09:37:09 am
Huh? If Fernandes touches it then of course it makes a difference, as Cavani is onside at that point. Every pass starts a new phase from an offside perspective.

Right, now you mention it, that does make sense.

It's just that I could have sworn there have been instances this season of goals being ruled out for offside several passes later... but I'm probably misremembering.

ETA: actually, I've just realised my mistake - I'm thinking of offside passes in the build-up to a goal (eg Mane for Henderson's goal vs Everton). But that's not the same thing as last night, obviously. I've got it now.
Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15845 on: May 19, 2021, 01:29:29 pm »
A snippet of an interview with Gary Neville interviewing Fergie.

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/ng0oj1/sir_alex_ferguson_on_liverpool_during_an/

Gary Neville(Q) : It felt like you were offended by the club being beaten by Liverpool at any level, and it made you angry. Was it a dislike, the rivalry? What made you feel that way?

SAF(A) : It's my respect to Liverpool. When I was the manager of St Mirren I went to Liverpool's training for a week. I saw the intensity of their training, the consistency they had. When I came to United and they'd been winning all the titles, I made that point.

When I was at Aberdeen - there are only two clubs you need to beat to win everything, Rangers and Celtic. At the time I came to United there was only one team you needed to beat to win the league - that's Liverpool.

That was my intention, that was what I put everything into producing a team that could beat them. Not necessarily beat them every game, but winning the leagues. I always said to the players, when we played Liverpool, if you don't turn up we're going to be beaten. We'd go there with our best team - Keane, Scholes, Giggs and David Beckham, the back four was right, the front players - and sometimes if we were off just a little bit, we lost. But we had a great record there, in terms of any other club. I knew if you beat Liverpool you're on the right path.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15846 on: Yesterday at 12:40:11 pm »
Could finish 2 points behind this lot. We've also conceded less goals than them in the league with our 7th and 8th choice centre backs playing at times.
Offline BigCDump

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 209
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15847 on: Yesterday at 01:16:18 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 19, 2021, 01:29:29 pm
A snippet of an interview with Gary Neville interviewing Fergie.

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/ng0oj1/sir_alex_ferguson_on_liverpool_during_an/

Gary Neville(Q) : It felt like you were offended by the club being beaten by Liverpool at any level, and it made you angry. Was it a dislike, the rivalry? What made you feel that way?

SAF(A) : It's my respect to Liverpool. When I was the manager of St Mirren I went to Liverpool's training for a week. I saw the intensity of their training, the consistency they had. When I came to United and they'd been winning all the titles, I made that point.

When I was at Aberdeen - there are only two clubs you need to beat to win everything, Rangers and Celtic. At the time I came to United there was only one team you needed to beat to win the league - that's Liverpool.

That was my intention, that was what I put everything into producing a team that could beat them. Not necessarily beat them every game, but winning the leagues. I always said to the players, when we played Liverpool, if you don't turn up we're going to be beaten. We'd go there with our best team - Keane, Scholes, Giggs and David Beckham, the back four was right, the front players - and sometimes if we were off just a little bit, we lost. But we had a great record there, in terms of any other club. I knew if you beat Liverpool you're on the right path.

Seriously, why does no one ask him about his regret as a CL manager for 20 years that he only managed two trophies? Any regrets about not matching, let alone overtaking, Paisley?
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,974
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15848 on: Yesterday at 01:55:46 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 12:40:11 pm
Could finish 2 points behind this lot. We've also conceded less goals than them in the league with our 7th and 8th choice centre backs playing at times.
Yeah but Maguire has been out for two games mate so you've got to take that into account.
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 27,970
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15849 on: Yesterday at 02:10:52 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 12:40:11 pm
Could finish 2 points behind this lot. We've also conceded less goals than them in the league with our 7th and 8th choice centre backs playing at times.

And they are a more defensive team than Liverpool are too. Their fans should be concerned, apart from the last couple weeks with Magure out, they have pretty much had a very settled defence and have been able to use what is their strongest back 4 all season. Their position flatters them, they are hugely reliant on Fernandes, in defence they are hugely reliant on Maguire, who suits their style of football, even if he isnt actually that great a player.   And their record against the other big clubs and Leicester, is poor, with just 2 wins.

Despite their league finish looking good on paper, it does in fact paper quite a lot of cracks.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,458
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15850 on: Yesterday at 03:03:52 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 01:16:18 pm
Seriously, why does no one ask him about his regret as a CL manager for 20 years that he only managed two trophies? Any regrets about not matching, let alone overtaking, Paisley?

Because he was so focused on beating us and winning the PL?

No idea, but he probably doesn't really have an answer
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,150
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15851 on: Yesterday at 03:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 01:55:46 pm
Yeah but Maguire has been out for two games mate so you've got to take that into account.

Quite a handicap really, having Maguire available for 35 games.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,725
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15852 on: Yesterday at 05:04:25 pm »
Still laughing at the state of their 16 year build up protest  ;D

It was basically a protest that they are shit and Liverpool have overtaken them as the most successful club in the country again. Why else would they just do it at our games. No other reason for it. The lady's doth protest too much I think.

How utterly embarrassing to be part of anyone that organised that mess.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 25,117
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15853 on: Yesterday at 06:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 03:03:52 pm
Because he was so focused on beating us and winning the PL?

No idea, but he probably doesn't really have an answer

You could see by how mental he went in that CL tie in his final season how he wanted to at least catch Bob - should just be satisfied he managed to do in 26 years what Bob and Brian Clough did on the bounce ;D
Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,647
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15854 on: Today at 03:49:46 am »
Quote from: slaphead on May 19, 2021, 10:49:09 am
What the f**k ? That's mental altogether. They went out of their way to give him that goal against us now they're inventing him touching balls.
Actually I realise that sounds bad when I say it like that

My thinking is that the ref/VAR didn't want to chalk off Cavani's spectacular shot, and since there was nothing riding on the game, they decided to let it go.
