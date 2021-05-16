« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 389 390 391 392 393 [394]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 979400 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15720 on: May 16, 2021, 06:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on May 16, 2021, 06:00:41 pm
Why are you stunned? You're shite.

If you weren't given every decision going, most seasons you'd be fighting relegation


Just fucking why man,why ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,250
  • J.F.T.96
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15721 on: Yesterday at 06:39:40 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on May 16, 2021, 04:10:58 pm
If he took up the best position since 69 would it make the slightest bit of difference?

I think not. There is no good position to take facing a breakaway against a top striker, the striker can adjust easily to anything the goalie tries.

so thats my point. Style points simply dont count in this situation.

also Scholes is a petulant dick, thats also my point.



We don't know. I'm not saying if he'd have stood in a better position he'd have saved it. But he'd have a better chance than practically saying to Salah "stick it far post mate. I'm not getting to it"

Salah would probably still have scored, but make it difficult for him.

We'd slaughter Mignolet for that position.
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,383
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15722 on: Yesterday at 11:30:37 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 06:39:40 am
We don't know. I'm not saying if he'd have stood in a better position he'd have saved it. But he'd have a better chance than practically saying to Salah "stick it far post mate. I'm not getting to it"

Salah would probably still have scored, but make it difficult for him.

We'd slaughter Mignolet for that position.

when I first saw Salah running in, I couldn't believe how much room Henderson was giving him, I thought what kind of masterplan was this, what trickery was in hand......turns out it was shit positioning.....truly shit.

Even my manc mates couldn't get their head around what he doing
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,868
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15723 on: Yesterday at 11:36:29 am »
Henderson is a Liverpool player. That's why he dinna make any attempt to stop Mo from scoring.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,749
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15724 on: Yesterday at 12:37:35 pm »
So Kane yesterday gets a breakaway, but he was under fairly heavy pressure from behind, and as he got closer to the net the goalie chose the exact right moment to advance just as the defender came in from the side for the ball and just as kane took his last touch before shooting.

Kane held the defender off chose his angle and easily shot it in the net. Goal.

i agree that Henderson didnt cover himself in glory in the save attempt, its quite basic to try and cut down the angle. He did a passable tree imitation instead. My point is you still cant blame him for allowing the goal because no matter what he does, unless the striker makes a mistake hes almost certain to score. Blaming him for poor technique might be perfectly valid but its still the color of the lipstick on the pig that's being talked about. Its the logic extension where the the argument gets shaky..."If only he had done x differently it would have changed the outcome".  Very very unlikely.

Therefore my point that Scholes is petulant prick remains valid.  ;D You'll be hard put to talk me out of it
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,984
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15725 on: Yesterday at 12:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 12:37:35 pm
So Kane yesterday gets a breakaway, but he was under fairly heavy pressure from behind, and as he got closer to the net the goalie chose the exact right moment to advance just as the defender came in from the side for the ball and just as kane took his last touch before shooting.

Kane held the defender off chose his angle and easily shot it in the net. Goal.

i agree that Henderson didnt cover himself in glory in the save attempt, its quite basic to try and cut down the angle. He did a passable tree imitation instead. My point is you still cant blame him for allowing the goal because no matter what he does, unless the striker makes a mistake hes almost certain to score. Blaming him for poor technique might be perfectly valid but its still the color of the lipstick on the pig that's being talked about. Its the logic extension where the the argument gets shaky..."If only he had done x differently it would have changed the outcome".  Very very unlikely.

Therefore my point that Scholes is petulant prick remains valid.  ;D You'll be hard put to talk me out of it


That point is true regardless  ;D

You are spot on in what you say, the top class players "usually" put it away, but from a keepers perspective, its criminal to make it so easy for him. We saw it with West Broms goal yesterday that backs up what you say, Ali was positioned spot on, but the quality of the finish meant he wasn't getting near it, however, a slight mistake from the forward and he gets his hand to it. That is what Henderson got wrong, him didn't make it any harder for Mo, he gave him leeway to not have to be as exact with his finish as he would have to be. Its likely to end up as a goal, but at least you don't look like a useless twat  ;)
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,383
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15726 on: Yesterday at 01:01:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:44:22 pm
That point is true regardless  ;D

You are spot on in what you say, the top class players "usually" put it away, but from a keepers perspective, its criminal to make it so easy for him. We saw it with West Broms goal yesterday that backs up what you say, Ali was positioned spot on, but the quality of the finish meant he wasn't getting near it, however, a slight mistake from the forward and he gets his hand to it. That is what Henderson got wrong, him didn't make it any harder for Mo, he gave him leeway to not have to be as exact with his finish as he would have to be. Its likely to end up as a goal, but at least you don't look like a useless twat  ;)

Salah didn't need to aim for the bottom corner, he virtually had a third of the goal to go at.  Even stepping 2 yards further forward and he makes Salah work harder for  the goal. 
Logged

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15727 on: Yesterday at 01:12:41 pm »
How the fuck are these c*nts second though? 
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,984
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15728 on: Yesterday at 01:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 01:12:41 pm
How the fuck are these c*nts second though? 

Loads of luck, empty stadiums and a huge amount of help from referees.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,942
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15729 on: Yesterday at 01:43:53 pm »
Solskjaer blaming the losses last week on the protests.  He didnt want to use it as an excuse apparently, but then they lost two games in a row at home so has decided hed best point the finger elsewhere.

If they were proper protests than it shouldnt go down well, if it was just an excuse for a few fans to act the twat (as we all suspect) then Solskjaers comments will be defended. We shall see.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57143621
Logged

Offline Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,763
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15730 on: Yesterday at 01:45:42 pm »
Hope it affects them enough to play as shit v Villarreal.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,896
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15731 on: Yesterday at 01:48:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:15:33 pm
Loads of luck, empty stadiums and a huge amount of help from referees.

No major injury issues either. That might go partly in the luck category!

Only first team regulars whove missed any significant time in the league are Martial and Pogba (although Pogba only missed about 8 games, so not sure if that is considered a significant time).
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,984
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15732 on: Yesterday at 01:50:41 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:48:37 pm
No major injury issues either. That might go partly in the luck category!

Only first team regulars whove missed any significant time in the league are Martial and Pogba (although Pogba only missed about 8 games, so not sure if that is considered a significant time).

Bruno has been so so lucky, I mean fuck me, he gets hit so hard every game judging by the screams, they are lucky he can even walk. Must be made of steel.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,121
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15733 on: Yesterday at 02:07:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:50:41 pm
Bruno has been so so lucky, I mean fuck me, he gets hit so hard every game judging by the screams, they are lucky he can even walk. Must be made of steel.
I'll bet VVD is looking forward to playing against him. Though I'd rather we could let Souness have a go at him.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,505
  • A manc
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15734 on: Yesterday at 02:11:34 pm »
The fucking goalkeeper? Unbelievable
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,267
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15735 on: Yesterday at 02:14:29 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:11:34 pm
The fucking goalkeeper? Unbelievable

Would Henderson have gone up in similar circumstances to yesterday or would he have stayed rooted to his own goalline?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,450
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15736 on: Yesterday at 02:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 02:14:29 pm
Would Henderson have gone up in similar circumstances to yesterday or would he have stayed rooted to his own goalline?

He would have positioned himself next to Trent for the short corner
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,845
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15737 on: Yesterday at 03:08:24 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 01:43:53 pm
Solskjaer blaming the losses last week on the protests.  He didnt want to use it as an excuse apparently, but then they lost two games in a row at home so has decided hed best point the finger elsewhere.

If they were proper protests than it shouldnt go down well, if it was just an excuse for a few fans to act the twat (as we all suspect) then Solskjaers comments will be defended. We shall see.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57143621

Fantastic quote:
Quote
I didn't want to use it as an excuse because we lost two games, but surely it's reason behind the performance



Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,896
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15738 on: Yesterday at 03:16:15 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 03:08:24 pm
Fantastic quote:

It really is a cracking quote that  ;D

Thing is, surely the protest was more of a disturbance for Liverpool, being the visiting team, and having to find some wonderful stealth means to even get to the stadium, using decoy busses and the like.

He has had it so easy this season, just no adversity apart form a shit protest. Imagine Solskjaer having to navigate a season without a single senior central defender, with his midfield completely ripped apart from injury and having to fill in defensively, let alone tough off the field stuff to deal with too.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,331
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15739 on: Yesterday at 03:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 01:12:41 pm
How the fuck are these c*nts second though?


Because ickle Oleh is brilliant manager, taking them on an upward trajectory back to glory. Remember, it took Ferguson a while to get all the pieces lined up and firing, and he was already an experienced manager. Another 5 years and Oleh will be riding a tidal wave of trophies there.

They just need to trust him. And keep on trusting him.

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,302
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15740 on: Yesterday at 04:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 15, 2021, 04:31:57 pm
It'll certainly be comedy to see Emery dick with their season

Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,505
  • A manc
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15741 on: Yesterday at 04:32:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 02:14:29 pm
Would Henderson have gone up in similar circumstances to yesterday or would he have stayed rooted to his own goalline?
I think he fucked it for the fourth with his final position on that shot, but Owen has a point that in that position 9 times out of 10 Salah puts it away no matter who's in goal. even if he's in the right position he probably gets dinked at the near post again or rounded
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,622
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15742 on: Yesterday at 04:48:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:44:22 pm
That point is true regardless  ;D

You are spot on in what you say, the top class players "usually" put it away, but from a keepers perspective, its criminal to make it so easy for him. We saw it with West Broms goal yesterday that backs up what you say, Ali was positioned spot on, but the quality of the finish meant he wasn't getting near it, however, a slight mistake from the forward and he gets his hand to it. That is what Henderson got wrong, him didn't make it any harder for Mo, he gave him leeway to not have to be as exact with his finish as he would have to be. Its likely to end up as a goal, but at least you don't look like a useless twat  ;)
As someone who played in goal, I'd say you're spot on with your analysis.
Henderson made it too easy for Mo.
So easy in fact that everyone (including non-goalies) recognised it and are talking about it.
I was actually shocked seeing Henderson's position.
It can only be one of two things. Either he had a brain fart and forgot where his posts were. Or he's involved in a bit of in-game betting.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,607
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15743 on: Yesterday at 04:51:29 pm »
You defo can't put the goal down to him, but it was still pretty shit keeping and more evidence that he's not particularly good
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,327
  • JFT 96
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15744 on: Yesterday at 05:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 01:43:53 pm
Solskjaer blaming the losses last week on the protests.  He didnt want to use it as an excuse apparently, but then they lost two games in a row at home so has decided hed best point the finger elsewhere.

If they were proper protests than it shouldnt go down well, if it was just an excuse for a few fans to act the twat (as we all suspect) then Solskjaers comments will be defended. We shall see.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57143621


Here was me thinking they lost the first one because they played their reserves against Leicester. He then moans that they couldn't play with the required intensity whilst completely ignoring the fact that he played two different starting 11's in those two games.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,267
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15745 on: Yesterday at 05:45:05 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 04:32:48 pm
I think he fucked it for the fourth with his final position on that shot, but Owen has a point that in that position 9 times out of 10 Salah puts it away no matter who's in goal. even if he's in the right position he probably gets dinked at the near post again or rounded

Yeah, like others would have said, Salah would probably still have scored it, it's just that Henderson made it far easier than he should have.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 905
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15746 on: Yesterday at 08:02:26 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 01:43:53 pm
Solskjaer blaming the losses last week on the protests.  He didnt want to use it as an excuse apparently, but then they lost two games in a row at home so has decided hed best point the finger elsewhere.

If they were proper protests than it shouldnt go down well, if it was just an excuse for a few fans to act the twat (as we all suspect) then Solskjaers comments will be defended. We shall see.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57143621


They're on Redcafe saying we're only in with a shout for top 4 because we luckily met them in the middle of their congested week.

Not a hint of irony or self awareness amongst them regarding the fact that they themselves caused it all.

The fucking dicks.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15747 on: Yesterday at 09:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on May 16, 2021, 06:00:41 pm
Why are you stunned? You're shite.

If you weren't given every decision going, most seasons you'd be fighting relegation

Made me spit out my tea
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,631
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15748 on: Yesterday at 09:38:55 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 08:02:26 pm


They're on Redcafe saying we're only in with a shout for top 4 because we luckily met them in the middle of their congested week.

Not a hint of irony or self awareness amongst them regarding the fact that they themselves caused it all.

The fucking dicks.
That's what inbreeding does for you.
They could count on the fingers of one hand how we've screwed them 6 times apparently
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,350
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15749 on: Yesterday at 10:23:19 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 01:12:41 pm
How the fuck are these c*nts second though?
Rhymes with

"Toads of Amenities"
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,432
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15750 on: Yesterday at 10:29:42 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 08:02:26 pm


They're on Redcafe saying we're only in with a shout for top 4 because we luckily met them in the middle of their congested week.

Not a hint of irony or self awareness amongst them regarding the fact that they themselves caused it all.

The fucking dicks.
You know what, I'm not even going to get mad about this. It's funny.

Just imagine their mirth if we hadn't got a result against them after they handed Leicester an easy win. The soft c*nts are gutted it didn't work out as planned.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,790
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15751 on: Yesterday at 11:39:13 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 08:02:26 pm


They're on Redcafe saying we're only in with a shout for top 4 because we luckily met them in the middle of their congested week.

Not a hint of irony or self awareness amongst them regarding the fact that they themselves caused it all.

The fucking dicks.
Too busy 'saving football' to bother with actual reality.

Self-awareness has never been their strong point. Their entire club and fanbase have spectacularly shot themselves in the foot in recent weeks.

I love it.  :D
Logged
YMB

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15752 on: Today at 05:14:02 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 09:38:55 pm
That's what inbreeding does for you.
They could count on the fingers of one hand how we've screwed them 6 times apparently

:lmao
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15753 on: Today at 07:16:39 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 08:02:26 pm


They're on Redcafe saying we're only in with a shout for top 4 because we luckily met them in the middle of their congested week.

Not a hint of irony or self awareness amongst them regarding the fact that they themselves caused it all.

The fucking dicks.

Whilst also overlooking the fact that 10 of the players who started against Liverpool didnt start against Leicester in that congested week
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,950
  • Bam!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15754 on: Today at 08:10:19 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 01:43:53 pm
Solskjaer blaming the losses last week on the protests.  He didnt want to use it as an excuse apparently, but then they lost two games in a row at home so has decided hed best point the finger elsewhere.



Read this and thought, that's got to be some weird paraphrasing...

Quote
"I didn't want to use it as an excuse because we lost two games, but surely it's reason behind the performances," he said.

Oh no, that's exactly what he said.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15755 on: Today at 08:22:27 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:10:19 am
Read this and thought, that's got to be some weird paraphrasing...

Oh no, that's exactly what he said.
Maybe its more to do with Ole throwing away possibly his only ever chance to win the title just to stop Liverpool getting CL ,and the players were not happy about it.
Or maybe Liverpool are just better than united , which is why we played them off the pitch.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 389 390 391 392 393 [394]   Go Up
« previous next »
 