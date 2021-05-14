« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 972283 times)

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15640 on: Yesterday at 07:07:37 pm »

Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 03:13:18 pm
Solksjaer talked about how important it was that they were making progress a few weeks ago:

       Year       
       Pts       
        GF       
        GA       
2018
81
68
28
2019
66
65
54
2020
66
66
36
2021
70
70
42

So with 2 games remaining they can at best finish with 5 fewer points than Mourinho's last full season while conceding at least 50% more goals and only scoring at best 10% more goals.

I mean, it may be progress compared to the two previous seasons, but you don't even have to go back as far as Ferguson to find a time when they were clearly a better side.  And then you only have to look at the Leicester game and the state of their defence last night to see how thin their squad depth is and how lucky they have been this season not to have had more injuries.


I can see some parallels with the 15/16 season when Arsenal came second to Leicester.
They finished on 71 points, and the following season they increased that tally by four, but finished 5th.
It wasn't that they done brilliantly in 15/16, it was just that United, City, Chelsea and Liverpool had all been below-par.

Next season I expect Chelsea and Liverpool to both do better - I can't see any reason to expect United to improve.
They'll be linked with a load of "names" again, and they might even sign one this time, but that's not going to solve their problems in defence/midfield. All it will take is a few less penalties and they'll be struggling to get 4th.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15641 on: Yesterday at 07:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 05:02:40 pm
Lets just be clear about something:

There is NO position any goalie can take up that is going to help him against Mo Salah on a clear breakaway from midfield, coming in defender free on a slight angle on his favored left foot. The nets 24 feet wide people. The goalies only hope is that Mo makes a mistake.

Paul Scholes just sour grapes it preferring to diminish the goaltending than build up the scorer and ive seen about 7 different people repeat that gospel now.

Well, Henderson might have tried different things but highly unlikely any of them would have worked.

 

He could have charged out when Mo took his final touch to narrow the angle.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15642 on: Yesterday at 08:03:05 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 04:29:34 pm
Is Dean Henderson a secret Liverpool fan cos his positioning for the fourth goal was shocking🤣🤣🤣
only thing i could think of worse was if he ran to the opposite corner flag once Salah started dribbling.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15643 on: Yesterday at 08:06:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:48:08 pm
He could have charged out when Mo took his final touch to narrow the angle.

He was as shite as Mignolet was against Chelsea. A lot, well everything, is made of the slip, but that useless get stood there like one of Lewis's as Ba ran at him. Any keeper worth his salt charges the attacker once in the box, making himself as big as possible, to narrow the angle as much as possible, not leave a huge gap to aim for.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15644 on: Yesterday at 08:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 03:13:18 pm
Solksjaer talked about how important it was that they were making progress a few weeks ago:

       Year       
       Pts       
        GF       
        GA       
2018
81
68
28
2019
66
65
54
2020
66
66
36
2021
70
70
42

So with 2 games remaining they can at best finish with 5 fewer points than Mourinho's last full season while conceding at least 50% more goals and only scoring at best 10% more goals.

I mean, it may be progress compared to the two previous seasons, but you don't even have to go back as far as Ferguson to find a time when they were clearly a better side.  And then you only have to look at the Leicester game and the state of their defence last night to see how thin their squad depth is and how lucky they have been this season not to have had more injuries.

Don't forget about that "GF" column - how many of those last season were penalties?  How many this season? Almost a third?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15645 on: Yesterday at 08:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 03:46:19 pm
Deserves a mention in here..

https://streamable.com/y34hwv

That is incredible, I was on hotmic so had it on mute, I've never heard anything so ridiculous in my life. Love the way he pauses for breath and then starts up again like a toddler being ignored. ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15646 on: Yesterday at 08:29:45 pm »
https://news.paddypower.com/football/2021/05/14/breaking-news-bruno-fernandes-set-to-star-in-scream-5/

BREAKING NEWS: BRUNO FERNANDES SET TO STAR IN SCREAM 5 ​
Thursday was fright night for Bruno

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is set to appear in the fifth offering of the slasher series Scream, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The 26-year-old will star alongside Courtney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell and many more of the franchises original actors.

Its understood movie producers approached the Portuguese international following his critically-acclaimed performance during Uniteds 4-2 defeat against Liverpool last night.

Radio Silence, the group making the film, told the Paddy Power News:

Brunos screams at Old Trafford last night were on a par with Janet Leigh in Psycho or Shelley Duvall in The Shining.

Those bone-chilling shrieks picked up by the pitch-side microphones reminded us of Drew Barrymores howl in the original Scream.

Bruno was so overcome with emotion when we asked him to be in the movie that he dropped to the ground and rolled around yelling with joy.

Meanwhile, shit-footballer turned shit-actor Vinnie Jones believes Fernandes has what it takes to be a success in Hollywood.

One minute hes writhing around the floor like hes trodden on a bear trap and the next hes sprinting into the box like Usain Bolt to get on the end of a cross.

ITS OSCAR-WORTHY.
If he keeps honing his craft and lands the right roles, he could end up making a lot of shit direct-to-DVD films like me and Stan Collymore.

However, one person not so keen on the Portugueses foray into the film industry is Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
If Bruno insists on making this movie then he wont be getting his tea tonight, the Norwegian told IMDb.

No one goes to the cinema anymore, do they? Netflix is where its at. Have you seen Lilyhammer? Great show. Lots of Norwegian humour. Cant believe they only made 3 seasons.

In other news, the Pundits Union have confirmed that any spectacular goals scored as of next season will be renamed a Bruno as opposed to a screamer.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15647 on: Yesterday at 08:33:16 pm »
:lmao

So fucking true...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15648 on: Yesterday at 08:38:42 pm »
Would be funny if city lost all their remaining games after oles antics this week
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15649 on: Yesterday at 08:40:43 pm »
They've banned some photographers from the ground because of some of the photos taken during last week's protest. Turning into North Korea at OT!

"Manchester United ban press photographers over anti-Glazer pitch protest pictures" https://www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/premier-league/manchester-united-ban-press-photographers-over-anti-glazer-pitch-protest-pictures/ar-BB1gKdWf
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15650 on: Yesterday at 08:41:29 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 08:38:42 pm
Would be funny if city lost all their remaining games after oles antics this week

Would be hilarious, City should do it on purpose for a laugh.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15651 on: Yesterday at 09:02:18 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 05:50:52 pm
what a time to dish out our worst performance of the season. that was even worse than spurs 6-1. awb was the only half decent one of them.

Tough luck losing your best centre back toe. Was the difference between the two teams...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15652 on: Yesterday at 09:11:59 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:40:43 pm
They've banned some photographers from the ground because of some of the photos taken during last week's protest. Turning into North Korea at OT!

"Manchester United ban press photographers over anti-Glazer pitch protest pictures" https://www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/premier-league/manchester-united-ban-press-photographers-over-anti-glazer-pitch-protest-pictures/ar-BB1gKdWf

Terrible stuff.

That lad taking a selfie whilst swinging on the crossbar is clearly fighting for the very fabric of the game and should be applauded for his moral stance.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15653 on: Yesterday at 09:58:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:11:59 pm
Terrible stuff.

That lad taking a selfie whilst swinging on the crossbar is clearly fighting for the very fabric of the game and should be applauded for his moral stance.

Him and the fella lobbing abuse and fireworks at Carragher and Souness. My favourite photo though was the tough looking lads standing outside the ground (think it was last night). They'd fit in well on that amazing thread that used to be here about the half price hooligans. Absolute state of them
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15654 on: Yesterday at 10:01:50 pm »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15655 on: Yesterday at 10:07:04 pm »
I've looked, and looked, and looked.
But nowhere can I find out who they want to come in and replace the Glazers.

Glazers out... Who in  ???
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15656 on: Yesterday at 10:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 10:07:04 pm
I've looked, and looked, and looked.
But nowhere can I find out who they want to come in and replace the Glazers.

Glazers out... Who in  ???

Whoever can outspend Man City's owners. I am sure they wouldn't mind Kim Jong-Un, if he can do that ...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15657 on: Yesterday at 10:13:19 pm »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15658 on: Yesterday at 10:18:25 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 10:07:04 pm
I've looked, and looked, and looked.
But nowhere can I find out who they want to come in and replace the Glazers.

Glazers out... Who in  ???
I've heard this ridiculous line so many times but it keeps coming.

Please refer me to the reports of our fans protesting against H&G while at the same time demanding that NESV replace them in 2010.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15659 on: Yesterday at 10:24:54 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:18:25 pm
I've heard this ridiculous line so many times but it keeps coming.

Please refer me to the reports of our fans protesting against H&G while at the same time demanding that NESV replace them in 2010.
What ridiculous line?
Please explain.

I'm asking who you want to replace the Glazers.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15660 on: Yesterday at 10:27:39 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 10:07:04 pm
I've looked, and looked, and looked.
But nowhere can I find out who they want to come in and replace the Glazers.

Glazers out... Who in  ???


Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15661 on: Yesterday at 10:27:56 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:59:13 pm
It's helped him having no crowds for most of his time in the PL as it's impossible to not hear it but during that little episode I said that one day he really will be seriously injured and everyone will just play on thinking he's play acting as usual.

See also Richarlison
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15662 on: Yesterday at 10:43:40 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:27:39 pm

*snip
Cheers mate  :)
So they want a Russian state owned gas company to take them over.
I would have thought they'd want someone like FSG so they could do things ethically.
Turns out they are whoring their arses out to the punter with the biggest wallet.
Gobshites.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15663 on: Yesterday at 10:44:55 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:18:25 pm
I've heard this ridiculous line so many times but it keeps coming.

Please refer me to the reports of our fans protesting against H&G while at the same time demanding that NESV replace them in 2010.

Just answer the question, youll get a lot more respect for being honest
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15664 on: Yesterday at 11:18:05 pm »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15665 on: Yesterday at 11:23:51 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:18:25 pm
I've heard this ridiculous line so many times but it keeps coming.

Please refer me to the reports of our fans protesting against H&G while at the same time demanding that NESV replace them in 2010.


'our fans'
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15666 on: Yesterday at 11:29:42 pm »
Quote from: markthescouser on Yesterday at 06:15:58 pm
Is it that arsenal one where there was a video from down the tunnel looking along the half way line and you see Mo sprint past, then 2 seconds later the whole arsenal defence? Whoever it was against, brilliant
Yeh that was the one. From the Inside Anfield for the game :)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15667 on: Yesterday at 11:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 10:43:40 pm
Cheers mate  :)
So they want a Russian state owned gas company to take them over.
I would have thought they'd want someone like FSG so they could do things ethically.
Turns out they are whoring their arses out to the punter with the biggest wallet.
Gobshites.
They simply do not care one iota who takes them over just so long as they are prepared to lavish obscene sums of money on them like Abu Dhabi do on their little neighbours.

They don't care about anyone else. They don't care about the game as a whole. They don't care about solidarity. All they care about is themselves and binning off the Glazers so they can get in someone else they perceive as more generous. They have no interest in ethics at all.

You know what? All that's fine if it's what they want, but just fuck right off dressing it up as a fight by the working class football fan against the greed of the big, bad wolf. Just be honest about it.

Of course, there are a few romantics believing they can turn the football clock back once more and reclaim the game, but they are living on Fantasy Island. Football sold out years ago, and it's all about the money now. I would bet my life that the overwhelming majority of those present at these shambolic protests would fall over themselves to welcome a state-owned company or a sheikh into their club. They are supposed to be the richest club in the world, but they know they are never going to win the title again and will only do well in Europe if it's in the Europa League. They know they cannot compete with the sportswash clubs, so they are bending over for a new beau, despite the fact they already have one who has no interest in leaving. Their shameless knicker-dropping in the last week or two has been an unedifying, embarrassing sight which has set the genuine quest for change in the game right back.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15668 on: Yesterday at 11:40:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:29:45 pm
https://news.paddypower.com/football/2021/05/14/breaking-news-bruno-fernandes-set-to-star-in-scream-5/

BREAKING NEWS: BRUNO FERNANDES SET TO STAR IN SCREAM 5 ​


See, this is funny.  But it also highlights the fact that everybody sees this shit, but it is being consistently ignored by the footballing authorities. That's bang out of order.  Players need carding for this kind of shit.  Ole is too weak the discipline the player himself, but he knows refs wont have the balls to do it for him either.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15669 on: Yesterday at 11:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:40:07 pm
See, this is funny.  But it also highlights the fact that everybody sees this shit, but it is being consistently ignored by the footballing authorities. That's bang out of order.  Players need carding for this kind of shit.  Ole is too weak the discipline the player himself, but he knows refs wont have the balls to do it for him either.
He probably encourages this kind of shithouse behaviour.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15670 on: Yesterday at 11:47:00 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:18:25 pm
I've heard this ridiculous line so many times but it keeps coming.

Please refer me to the reports of our fans protesting against H&G while at the same time demanding that NESV replace them in 2010.
:lmao

There's no comparison. While I think claims of 'days from bankruptcy' are somewhat overegged, we were nevertheless in a dire sitaution, the club virtually non-functioning, the owners not talking to each other and each trying to set the staff against each other, and few or no funds to operate properly or buy the players needed to compete, and an ever increasing probability of things getting much, much worse. Plus a team going nowhere with an escapee from a local bird sanctuary installed as manager.

Our actions were to get the owners to agree to sell, at a realistic price, a club they were destroying by their incompetence, knowing that various purchasers were available. At that stage there was no requirement for us to choose and put our support behind a preferred buyer.

What we have at Man Utd is a club that is finacially stable - bouyent even - commercially successful, a behemoth, with a billion or so spent on transfers in recent years with every likelihood that they will outspend everyone but their neighbours again, and a potential selling price that will be in the billions to reflect this.

If, given all this, the fans are demanding a sale then it's not unreasonable to ask who they expect will be able and willing to pay the required price and plough even more into the team than the current owners' billion. And whether the nature and identity of such potential buyers makes a mockery of their purported stance of dong this 'for the fans' and 'against greed' and all the rest of it.

The Glazers ownership might be unsavoury but that is not why Utd are not doing as well as the fans might like. So who would the fans prefer. And why?

I think we know...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15671 on: Yesterday at 11:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:30:07 pm
They simply do not care one iota who takes them over just so long as they are prepared to lavish obscene sums of money on them like Abu Dhabi do on their little neighbours.

They don't care about anyone else. They don't care about the game as a whole. They don't care about solidarity. All they care about is themselves and binning off the Glazers so they can get in someone else they perceive as more generous. They have no interest in ethics at all.

You know what? All that's fine if it's what they want, but just fuck right off dressing it up as a fight by the working class football fan against the greed of the big, bad wolf. Just be honest about it.

Of course, there are a few romantics believing they can turn the football clock back once more and reclaim the game, but they are living on Fantasy Island. Football sold out years ago, and it's all about the money now. I would bet my life that the overwhelming majority of those present at these shambolic protests would fall over themselves to welcome a state-owned company or a sheikh into their club. They are supposed to be the richest club in the world, but they know they are never going to win the title again and will only do well in Europe if it's in the Europa League. They know they cannot compete with the sportswash clubs, so they are bending over for a new beau, despite the fact they already have one who has no interest in leaving. Their shameless knicker-dropping in the last week or two has been an unedifying, embarrassing sight which has set the genuine quest for change in the game right back.
Can't argue with a word of that mate; very well put  :thumbup
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15672 on: Today at 12:16:13 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:47:00 pm
:lmao

There's no comparison. While I think claims of 'days from bankruptcy' are somewhat overegged, we were nevertheless in a dire sitaution, the club virtually non-functioning, the owners not talking to each other and each trying to set the staff against each other, and few or no funds to operate properly or buy the players needed to compete, and an ever increasing probability of things getting much, much worse. Plus a team going nowhere with an escapee from a local bird sanctuary installed as manager.

Our actions were to get the owners to agree to sell, at a realistic price, a club they were destroying by their incompetence, knowing that various purchasers were available. At that stage there was no requirement for us to choose and put our support behind a preferred buyer.

What we have at Man Utd is a club that is finacially stable - bouyent even - commercially successful, a behemoth, with a billion or so spent on transfers in recent years with every likelihood that they will outspend everyone but their neighbours again, and a potential selling price that will be in the billions to reflect this.

If, given all this, the fans are demanding a sale then it's not unreasonable to ask who they expect will be able and willing to pay the required price and plough even more into the team than the current owners' billion. And whether the nature and identity of such potential buyers makes a mockery of their purported stance of dong this 'for the fans' and 'against greed' and all the rest of it.

The Glazers ownership might be unsavoury but that is not why Utd are not doing as well as the fans might like. So who would the fans prefer. And why?

I think we know...

I think the bit in bold gives their game away. Apart from the few fantasists who think the clock can be turned back, everyone else knows full well that the only people rich enough to buy the likes of them and Liverpool these days are going to be massive corporations, dodgy gangsters or sovereign states. The soul has already been sold. It's just a case of which devil currently owns it. With United, they have just gone off the particular devil feeding off the soul they willingly sold, and would now prefer one that demands less flesh from them. Fair enough too, but dressing it up as a working class protest at greed in the game is laughable and deeply incongruent. Particularly as United are one of the most rapacious clubs on the planet. 

It genuinely has me laughing out loud at times, and scratching me head at others. A bit like recently with the ESL fiasco. After it collapsed I saw a video of Chelsea fans singing ''We've Got Our Chelsea Back.''  :lmao

Errr, no you haven't. You sold ''your Chelsea'' out long ago to an oligarch gangster. That fact is completely lost on them due to him buying them trophies. If a sheikh turned up at Old Trafford and ploughed billions into them then these idiots would be singing ''We've Got Our Man U Back'' too, without a hint of irony or awareness.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15673 on: Today at 12:30:46 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:18:25 pm
I've heard this ridiculous line so many times but it keeps coming.

Please refer me to the reports of our fans protesting against H&G while at the same time demanding that NESV replace them in 2010.

I remember the DIC being mentioned a lot back then, to be honest.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15674 on: Today at 05:08:15 am »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 12:30:46 am
I remember the DIC being mentioned a lot back then, to be honest.
It was many dick, "One DIC is better than two".

FWIW, fuck Amanda Stavley...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15675 on: Today at 07:10:17 am »
sralex is still running that club, its so fcking obvious.
Clearly Jose etc wouldnt take any orders from him, but Ole! No Ole happily bends over for his old boss, probably on a daily basis.

I put the turnaround theyve had under ole down to the additional influence that sralex has been able to have on the club.

Sitting there in the stands. Fck me he probably picks the team
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15676 on: Today at 07:12:22 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:46:20 pm
He probably encourages this kind of shithouse behaviour.


He doesnt know what the fck hes doing. On the phone to sralex every 5 minutes
