BREAKING NEWS: BRUNO FERNANDES SET TO STAR IN SCREAM 5 ​Thursday was fright night for BrunoManchester United star Bruno Fernandes is set to appear in the fifth offering of the slasher series Scream, according to Rotten Tomatoes.The 26-year-old will star alongside Courtney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell and many more of the franchises original actors.Its understood movie producers approached the Portuguese international following his critically-acclaimed performance during Uniteds 4-2 defeat against Liverpool last night.Radio Silence, the group making the film, told the Paddy Power News:Brunos screams at Old Trafford last night were on a par with Janet Leigh in Psycho or Shelley Duvall in The Shining.Those bone-chilling shrieks picked up by the pitch-side microphones reminded us of Drew Barrymores howl in the original Scream.Bruno was so overcome with emotion when we asked him to be in the movie that he dropped to the ground and rolled around yelling with joy.Meanwhile, shit-footballer turned shit-actor Vinnie Jones believes Fernandes has what it takes to be a success in Hollywood.One minute hes writhing around the floor like hes trodden on a bear trap and the next hes sprinting into the box like Usain Bolt to get on the end of a cross.ITS OSCAR-WORTHY.If he keeps honing his craft and lands the right roles, he could end up making a lot of shit direct-to-DVD films like me and Stan Collymore.However, one person not so keen on the Portugueses foray into the film industry is Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Ole Gunnar SolskjaerIf Bruno insists on making this movie then he wont be getting his tea tonight, the Norwegian told IMDb.No one goes to the cinema anymore, do they? Netflix is where its at. Have you seen Lilyhammer? Great show. Lots of Norwegian humour. Cant believe they only made 3 seasons.In other news, the Pundits Union have confirmed that any spectacular goals scored as of next season will be renamed a Bruno as opposed to a screamer.