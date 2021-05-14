« previous next »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15640 on: Today at 07:07:37 pm

Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 03:13:18 pm
Solksjaer talked about how important it was that they were making progress a few weeks ago:

       Year       
       Pts       
        GF       
        GA       
2018
81
68
28
2019
66
65
54
2020
66
66
36
2021
70
70
42

So with 2 games remaining they can at best finish with 5 fewer points than Mourinho's last full season while conceding at least 50% more goals and only scoring at best 10% more goals.

I mean, it may be progress compared to the two previous seasons, but you don't even have to go back as far as Ferguson to find a time when they were clearly a better side.  And then you only have to look at the Leicester game and the state of their defence last night to see how thin their squad depth is and how lucky they have been this season not to have had more injuries.


I can see some parallels with the 15/16 season when Arsenal came second to Leicester.
They finished on 71 points, and the following season they increased that tally by four, but finished 5th.
It wasn't that they done brilliantly in 15/16, it was just that United, City, Chelsea and Liverpool had all been below-par.

Next season I expect Chelsea and Liverpool to both do better - I can't see any reason to expect United to improve.
They'll be linked with a load of "names" again, and they might even sign one this time, but that's not going to solve their problems in defence/midfield. All it will take is a few less penalties and they'll be struggling to get 4th.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15641 on: Today at 07:48:08 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:02:40 pm
Lets just be clear about something:

There is NO position any goalie can take up that is going to help him against Mo Salah on a clear breakaway from midfield, coming in defender free on a slight angle on his favored left foot. The nets 24 feet wide people. The goalies only hope is that Mo makes a mistake.

Paul Scholes just sour grapes it preferring to diminish the goaltending than build up the scorer and ive seen about 7 different people repeat that gospel now.

Well, Henderson might have tried different things but highly unlikely any of them would have worked.

 

He could have charged out when Mo took his final touch to narrow the angle.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15642 on: Today at 08:03:05 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:29:34 pm
Is Dean Henderson a secret Liverpool fan cos his positioning for the fourth goal was shocking🤣🤣🤣
only thing i could think of worse was if he ran to the opposite corner flag once Salah started dribbling.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15643 on: Today at 08:06:16 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:48:08 pm
He could have charged out when Mo took his final touch to narrow the angle.

He was as shite as Mignolet was against Chelsea. A lot, well everything, is made of the slip, but that useless get stood there like one of Lewis's as Ba ran at him. Any keeper worth his salt charges the attacker once in the box, making himself as big as possible, to narrow the angle as much as possible, not leave a huge gap to aim for.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15644 on: Today at 08:11:40 pm
So with 2 games remaining they can at best finish with 5 fewer points than Mourinho's last full season while conceding at least 50% more goals and only scoring at best 10% more goals.

I mean, it may be progress compared to the two previous seasons, but you don't even have to go back as far as Ferguson to find a time when they were clearly a better side.  And then you only have to look at the Leicester game and the state of their defence last night to see how thin their squad depth is and how lucky they have been this season not to have had more injuries.

Don't forget about that "GF" column - how many of those last season were penalties?  How many this season? Almost a third?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15645 on: Today at 08:20:05 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 03:46:19 pm
Deserves a mention in here..

https://streamable.com/y34hwv

That is incredible, I was on hotmic so had it on mute, I've never heard anything so ridiculous in my life. Love the way he pauses for breath and then starts up again like a toddler being ignored. ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15646 on: Today at 08:29:45 pm
https://news.paddypower.com/football/2021/05/14/breaking-news-bruno-fernandes-set-to-star-in-scream-5/

BREAKING NEWS: BRUNO FERNANDES SET TO STAR IN SCREAM 5 ​
Thursday was fright night for Bruno

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is set to appear in the fifth offering of the slasher series Scream, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The 26-year-old will star alongside Courtney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell and many more of the franchises original actors.

Its understood movie producers approached the Portuguese international following his critically-acclaimed performance during Uniteds 4-2 defeat against Liverpool last night.

Radio Silence, the group making the film, told the Paddy Power News:

Brunos screams at Old Trafford last night were on a par with Janet Leigh in Psycho or Shelley Duvall in The Shining.

Those bone-chilling shrieks picked up by the pitch-side microphones reminded us of Drew Barrymores howl in the original Scream.

Bruno was so overcome with emotion when we asked him to be in the movie that he dropped to the ground and rolled around yelling with joy.

Meanwhile, shit-footballer turned shit-actor Vinnie Jones believes Fernandes has what it takes to be a success in Hollywood.

One minute hes writhing around the floor like hes trodden on a bear trap and the next hes sprinting into the box like Usain Bolt to get on the end of a cross.

ITS OSCAR-WORTHY.
If he keeps honing his craft and lands the right roles, he could end up making a lot of shit direct-to-DVD films like me and Stan Collymore.

However, one person not so keen on the Portugueses foray into the film industry is Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
If Bruno insists on making this movie then he wont be getting his tea tonight, the Norwegian told IMDb.

No one goes to the cinema anymore, do they? Netflix is where its at. Have you seen Lilyhammer? Great show. Lots of Norwegian humour. Cant believe they only made 3 seasons.

In other news, the Pundits Union have confirmed that any spectacular goals scored as of next season will be renamed a Bruno as opposed to a screamer.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15647 on: Today at 08:33:16 pm
:lmao

So fucking true...
