It was a really odd performance from them.



Why did rashford not start on the left?



How did they have so little control in midfield?



How did they have a goalie who cost them two goals?



How could their star player be so poor at marking?



Why did they not target our non league standard centre back more?



Why did they let us run through them?



I reckon the answer to all those questions mostly comes down to their clueless manager. Did you see his post-match interview? He looked like a lost little boy wanting to know where his mummy was. Had absolutely no idea what had just happened. Clearly didn't have the foggiest why his team had failed so dismally.To be fair to United, they do have a number of half-decent players, and that's the only reason they've done OK in the league and EL this season (although as Keane pointed out last night, they're only in the EL final because they got dumped out of the CL early). As soon as they find themselves in a situation where tactical nous is required, like last night, they flounder. I thought Fred was improving until a year or so ago, but he seems to be going backwards now. McTominay likewise.[ETA: cross-posted with rob1966 who put it so much more succinctly...