United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 10:27:57 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:26:51 am
Good to see that the coverage of the protests last night are so comprehensive.

All I've seen is that 2 people were arrested for throwing flares, nothing about the coach protest.

And what about last week, surely people who got into the ground and caused damage are being done for it? There's been nothing.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 10:28:33 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:24:46 am
What did Souness say?


Same as Seedorf.

Just repeated what hed said the other day I think. About how much United had spent. Keane was fairly scathing about how far away they were as well which was fun to listen to.

He was saying how small Henderson looked in Mos one on one. I was smiling the whole way through!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 10:29:59 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:28:33 am
Same as Seedorf.

Just repeated what hed said the other day I think. About how much United had spent. Keane was fairly scathing about how far away they were as well which was fun to listen to.

He was saying how small Henderson looked in Mos one on one. I was smiling the whole way through!

:thumbup

Henderson's positioning was awful, is he really meant to be better than De Gea?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 10:30:29 am
Wednesday after playing the reserves against Leicester:
 Not arsed about Ole throwing the league, well be there or thereabouts next year anyway. It wont be long

Friday after their first choice, minus one player, gets spanked by a makeshift Liverpool:
Bollocks. Were miles off arent we?

 :lmao
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 10:32:21 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:10:59 am
The funny thing about the cry arsing around Utd missing Maguire is even better when you think that the two centre halves they had on the pitch were a £65m pairing, both of whom are better than Maguire.
Bailly better than Maguire? :o :o :o :shocked
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 10:32:54 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:15:00 am
They're fucking shit. They are where they are due to Fernandes running extremely hot this season
He's running unsustainably hot. He has 13 Penalty goals of his 27 this season, so 14 none-penalty goals, but a non pen xG of 7.2. So he's literally scoring double what he should be. That's not him being so good that he rips up the model, it's him running at a level he cannot sustain. No one could. He'll revert to the norm within the next 6 months. I can actually imagine his numbers taking a huge dip if they signed Harry Kane and he took those pens away from him.

His entire xG, including penalties (which have a 84% success rate generally across all players) is 14.8, yet he has 27 goals. Phenomenal numbers from him, but seriously he's running hotter than I think just about anyone in Europe. He's also 27 at the start of next season - peak age in his position, so he's not all of a sudden going to get loads better. In one way it's impressive that he's managed 18 months that are such a statistical anomaly. I think he's a flat track bully and a stats padder myself, who's a talented midfielder but far from a special player.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 10:36:21 am
#GlazersIn4Life
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 10:37:13 am
Even if we don't finish top4, it won't be because of them
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 10:39:50 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:29:59 am
:thumbup

Henderson's positioning was awful, is he really meant to be better than De Gea?

You get the impression it's Pickford syndrome, you see a keeper make a ton of saves because they were at a crap club and ignore everything else, in reality they are just an average keeper
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 10:40:01 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:32:54 am
He's running unsustainably hot.

Bar the goal which was an O.G. by Nat he did fuck all last night.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 10:44:26 am
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 10:40:01 am
Bar the goal which was an O.G. by Nat he did fuck all last night.

Erm excuse me! I'll have you know he rolled around and could quite possibly win an Oscar....did fuck all...pfft
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 10:45:28 am
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 10:40:01 am
Bar the goal which was an O.G. by Nat he did fuck all last night.
That's kind of the point. Not even sure his shot was going in or that Ali didn't have it covered, yet he's just been given a +1 to his goals tally when it was quite clearly an OG. Stuff like that inflates his stats and makes him look a lot better than he is.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 10:47:56 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:45:28 am
That's kind of the point. Not even sure his shot was going in or that Ali didn't have it covered, yet he's just been given a +1 to his goals tally when it was quite clearly an OG. Stuff like that inflates his stats and makes him look a lot better than he is.

It was going wide, at best it curled a bit, hits the post and goes for a goal kick. Never in a million years is it anything but an OG
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 10:49:43 am
Feels like he's been dreadful for months and often covers it with a pen or something. And what's with this pretending to be injured stuff at least 10 times a game? Diving as shit as it is you understand as it's to get pens and free kicks but I'm not sure what the point of laying on the floor holding your ankle for 2 minutes is when you haven't even been touched. Can anyone enlighten me? It fucks them over more than the opposition.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 10:51:33 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:03:52 am
just watched the match again.Good God, Fred is disastrous. They should've signed Fredi Bobic instead.

Or Fred West
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 10:58:12 am
I think these twats have lost as many at home as us this season, we just chose to have all of ours in one block booking.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 11:00:32 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:58:12 am
I think these twats have lost as many at home as us this season, we just chose to have all of ours in one block booking.

Yep. identical home records believe it or not mate. P18 W9 D3 L6
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 11:01:03 am
It was a really odd performance from them.

Why did rashford not start on the left?

How did they have so little control in midfield?

How did they have a goalie who cost them two goals?

How could their star player be so poor at marking?

Why did they not target our non league standard centre back more?

Why did they let us run through them?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 11:02:08 am
Ole the PE teacher needs to sit in the corner with a lamp shade on his head, the bell end.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 11:09:03 am
Has anybody seen ManEunuchian today   ???
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 11:11:11 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 10:51:33 am
Or Fred West
He would've earnt a lot of penalties.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 11:13:08 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:15:00 am


They're fucking shit. They are where they are due to Fernandes running extremely hot this season

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 11:14:23 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 10:51:33 am
Or Fred West

Play him up front. Lad knows how to bury them in the back of the net.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 11:18:35 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:01:03 am
It was a really odd performance from them.

Why did rashford not start on the left?

How did they have so little control in midfield?

How did they have a goalie who cost them two goals?

How could their star player be so poor at marking?

Why did they not target our non league standard centre back more?

Why did they let us run through them?
Hmm. Is the answer to all those 'cos Solskjaer is a shite coach and Woodward is a worse DoF'?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 11:20:07 am
McFred midfield two are shockingly bad, both are stealing a living.

Pogba is the most overrated player I've seen in my entire lifetime, that Amazon documentary his fat ogre agent has organised will be hilarious viewing, cannot wait for that.

We'll finish 15 points clear of them next season easily.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 11:20:33 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:01:03 am
It was a really odd performance from them.

Why did rashford not start on the left?

How did they have so little control in midfield?

How did they have a goalie who cost them two goals?

How could their star player be so poor at marking?

Why did they not target our non league standard centre back more?

Why did they let us run through them?


Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 11:20:41 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:01:03 am
It was a really odd performance from them.

Why did rashford not start on the left?

How did they have so little control in midfield?

How did they have a goalie who cost them two goals?

How could their star player be so poor at marking?

Why did they not target our non league standard centre back more?

Why did they let us run through them?

I reckon the answer to all those questions mostly comes down to their clueless manager. Did you see his post-match interview? He looked like a lost little boy wanting to know where his mummy was. Had absolutely no idea what had just happened. Clearly didn't have the foggiest why his team had failed so dismally.

To be fair to United, they do have a number of half-decent players, and that's the only reason they've done OK in the league and EL this season (although as Keane pointed out last night, they're only in the EL final because they got dumped out of the CL early). As soon as they find themselves in a situation where tactical nous is required, like last night, they flounder. I thought Fred was improving until a year or so ago, but he seems to be going backwards now. McTominay likewise.

[ETA: cross-posted with rob1966 who put it so much more succinctly... :lmao ]
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 11:22:46 am
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 11:24:41 am
How is Fred a Brazilian?  ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 11:25:21 am
There is no reason to downplay Bruno Fernandes. His goal tally this season, even without the penalties, is impressive. Hes an excellent passer and he was the only player who looked good for them during the Winter. Will be interesting to see if he can keep playing at that level next season.
