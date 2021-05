As Sky keep pointing out, it isn't fair to expect Utd to perform well while missing a centre half/captain... I mean, we're so lucky we could play our two best centre half tonight. Made all the difference.



I’m getting all this second hand from here, but if that’s true this lot really are without shame.How they and their shit pundits can tell us not to use injuries as excuses and then come out with this is incredible.It’s like they don’t expectpeople to spot the obvious contradictions, either that or they just don’t care.We really are in an era where truth and objectivity don’t matter, just keep grinding out the propoganda confident that the unthinking will just lap it up and pass it on.