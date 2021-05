Can't wait to see him throwing himself around in the Europa League final and getting fuck all. Karma is indeed a bitch. Come on Unai!



Same. But I want them to win a trophy this year - the 2nd place trophy. And win it by four points off City, who (I wish) would lose their remaining games playing kids while training for Chelsea. I hope they would think long and hard about the thrown game against Leicester for many years to come; what could it have been if they won both games...