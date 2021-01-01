I honestly don't give a fuck what team they put out in relation to our game, I just think its fucking hysterical that they gave up the possibility of winning the league to, in their tiny little minds, "fuck the scousers season up". They literally handed the PL Trophy to City last night. Fucking mentality midgets that lot.



This in a nutshell sums it all up perfectly, they still had a chance to win the premier league title , albeit pretty slim but it was still achievable yet Ole decided to play the reserves and now you have mancs believing they have fucked up our champions league chances and so are feeling in a celebratory mood , whilst completely overlooking the fact they handed their noisy neighbours the title , mentality midgets is right.Im sure we can all remember Mos t-shirt against Barcelona and you know what sometimes miracles/strange things do happen in football as we proved in that semi final , but for that to happen you must Never give up unlike Man Utd yesterday evening