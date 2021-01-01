I had no idea we were so close to winning the league if we just beat Leicester!
Could have done the coveted league and league double, after your league triumph in January.
Ah well, 8 years isn't a long time in the grand scheme of things is it? More important things than a chance of winning a title aren't there
Nah, our two won the League
They did
In terms of our 4th most successful manager we've got the likes of Klopp, Fagan, Rafa, Ged and Watson to choose from.
Uniteds? Ron Atkinson. With 2 FA Cups and a Charity Shield.