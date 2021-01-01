Goodness me, there's some bedwetting in here



Henderson to De Gea is not a downgrade, and Harry Maguire did his ankle ligaments, so we're talking in reality 8 outfield changes. Liverpool made 7 changes against Fulham and lost the game (Mane, Fabinho, Trent, Thiago etc all on the bench) - could have hugely affected the relegation picture. City made 9 changes last weekend and lost to Chelsea, again impacting the top 4. But everyone's crying about United who have just played 48 hours previous and have another game 48 hours later



And there's the presumption that a full-strength United team would have fared any better against Leicester yesterday 48 hours after playing Aston Villa. A full strength side that has drawn 2-2 and lost 3-1 to them already this season.



Liverpool went from 13th December to 10th April without winning at home. Big bad Ole, eh.



8 years. When youve gone another 8 or so years without winning the league you might look back and feel a bit aggrieved that Solskjaer could have made 4 or 5 changes to each team over the last week and still won each game, rather than playing a full strength team, then the reserves, then a full strength team again. Its incredible that youd go that long without even being involved in a title race and then when you get a bit of a sniff your manager pisses what slight chance he has up the wall, and you all clap along with him because, what? Arrogance that you believe it wont be another few years before youre involved again? Such hubris.Liverpool havent been good enough for top 4. Its not last nights result that means that we wont be in the Champions League next year. Its just amusing that youre happy to think its down to you rather than being annoyed that your team bottled a proper title challenge in January and February then finally chucked the towel in because the fixtures got a bit tough at the end.Also its highly amusing that youre laughing at Liverpool potentially being in the Europa League next season when in two weeks time youll all be on the edge of your seats praying that United wont fuck it up in this years final.