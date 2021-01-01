« previous next »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:03:33 am
I dont think youve read the thread. Nobodys particularly surprised or moaning about United throwing the game. Ole said he was going to and he did. So thats that.

The main reaction has been pissing our sides that hed give up when there was still a chance you couldve put pressure on your closest rivals and neighbours. City fans mustve been laughing their heads off. We were as well to be honest if you read back.

Its hilarious that a manager would do that. He couldve managed the series of games so much better to give yourselves a chance. Instead he rolled over. Closest youll ever get nall ;D

That was the saving grace and I gave them stick yesterday. Best chance since SAF left and they were nowhere near. A bloke was arguing that they were in it until GW35 but their challenge fully complied with social-distancing guidelines as they always messed it up when they had a real chance to close the gap.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:11:41 am
That was the saving grace and I gave them stick yesterday. Best chance since SAF left and they were nowhere near. A bloke was arguing that they were in it until GW35 but their challenge fully complied with social-distancing guidelines as they always messed it up when they had a real chance to close the gap.
They still had a chance, however small. Instead he gave up. Unforgivable, sad and hilarious in equal measure ;D
Quote from: Suedehead on Today at 09:35:32 am
Goodness me, there's some bedwetting in here   :rollseyes

Henderson to De Gea is not a downgrade, and Harry Maguire did his ankle ligaments, so we're talking in reality 8 outfield changes. Liverpool made 7 changes against Fulham and lost the game (Mane, Fabinho, Trent, Thiago etc all on the bench) - could have hugely affected the relegation picture. City made 9 changes last weekend and lost to Chelsea, again impacting the top 4. But everyone's crying about United who have just played 48 hours previous and have another game 48 hours later  ;D ;D ;D

And there's the presumption that a full-strength United team would have fared any better against Leicester yesterday 48 hours after playing Aston Villa. A full strength side that has drawn 2-2 and lost 3-1 to them already this season.

Liverpool went from 13th December to 10th April without winning at home. Big bad Ole, eh.

8 years.  When youve gone another 8 or so years without winning the league you might look back and feel a bit aggrieved that Solskjaer could have made 4 or 5 changes to each team over the last week and still won each game, rather than playing a full strength team, then the reserves, then a full strength team again.  Its incredible that youd go that long without even being involved in a title race and then when you get a bit of a sniff your manager pisses what slight chance he has up the wall, and you all clap along with him because, what? Arrogance that you believe it wont be another few years before youre involved again? Such hubris.

Liverpool havent been good enough for top 4. Its not last nights result that means that we wont be in the Champions League next year.  Its just amusing that youre happy to think its down to you rather than being annoyed that your team bottled a proper title challenge in January and February then finally chucked the towel in because the fixtures got a bit tough at the end.

Also its highly amusing that youre laughing at Liverpool potentially being in the Europa League next season when in two weeks time youll all be on the edge of your seats praying that United wont fuck it up in this years final.
