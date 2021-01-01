« previous next »
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15280 on: Today at 07:15:46 am »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 06:28:44 am
You know that when even the likes of Keys and Gray see the problem that the situation proper stinks:

 https://twitter.com/beINSPORTS_EN/status/1392160107312689154?s=20
Feel dirty watching that. But if they can see it and we can see it, why are the club, yet again appearing to do nothing?

If we have so little influence within the PL, isnt it about time we did something about it, because we seem to get shafted from all angles and our response appears to be to bend over a bit more.

We let the media libel and slander our players. We let Neville create a false impression that we are to blame more than any other English club for the ESL farce completely unchallenged. We let certain ex players regularly shit on the club publicly and the let them work for us. We let PGMOL and by extension the PL preside over reffing that has directly cost us points.

Im sick of football and what it has become, but a contributory factor is the complete lack of backbone shown by the club at regular intervals and the way they leave Klopp as their spokesman. Of course there may be things we dont see, but nothing I have read gives any indication that this is the case.
Online lamonti

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15281 on: Today at 07:18:39 am »
Shit house nothing club. Enjoy another decade of limbo c*nts.
Offline Kekule

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15282 on: Today at 07:32:02 am »
Are they lurking then?  :wave Well guess what lurkers? Youve woken up this morning and its still been 8 years since you won the league and 13 years since you won the European Cup.

Such a shame.  ;D

Online decosabute

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15283 on: Today at 07:53:23 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:32:02 am
Are they lurking then?  :wave Well guess what lurkers? Youve woken up this morning and its still been 8 years since you won the league and 13 years since you won the European Cup.

Such a shame.  ;D

And probably looking at 4th place at best next season. Good luck having no injuries again.
Offline McSquared

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15284 on: Today at 07:54:24 am »
Joke of a club. Chance to win the league vs bragging rights against liverpool and they chose the latter. What their fans dont realise is with that mentality theyll never win the league again.
Offline rob1966

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15285 on: Today at 07:55:21 am »
I had this really weird dream last night. Utd were still in with a, albeit slim, chance of winning the league. But due to their fans getting our game called off, their small time manager made 10 changes against Leicester, playing academy kids, to be strong for us while throwing away any remaining chance of winning the league. City were crowned Champions and Manc fans were happy about once again being the losers and nothings in their own city.

Must have been a dream, as a fanbase that had years of success under Ferguson and a manager who won the PL as a player there, wouldn't be that small time to actually allow that to happen surely?
Offline Red_Mist

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15286 on: Today at 07:56:41 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 07:15:46 am
Feel dirty watching that. But if they can see it and we can see it, why are the club, yet again appearing to do nothing?

If we have so little influence within the PL, isnt it about time we did something about it, because we seem to get shafted from all angles and our response appears to be to bend over a bit more.

We let the media libel and slander our players. We let Neville create a false impression that we are to blame more than any other English club for the ESL farce completely unchallenged. We let certain ex players regularly shit on the club publicly and the let them work for us. We let PGMOL and by extension the PL preside over reffing that has directly cost us points.

Im sick of football and what it has become, but a contributory factor is the complete lack of backbone shown by the club at regular intervals and the way they leave Klopp as their spokesman. Of course there may be things we dont see, but nothing I have read gives any indication that this is the case.
Liverpool get shafted by Man Utd and the PL and you blame.....yep.....Liverpool.

Have you not been paying attention? Every time we kick up a fuss it backfires and gets us nowhere or worse than where we were. So eventually they have no choice but to go along. Still, everything you mention is actually all Liverpools fault. You think all we need to show is backbone and suddenly the refs wont cost us points, Neville and his mates will go easy on us, and the FA will treat us fairly with fixtures? Really? You think so?

In the meantime, yeah fuck it, blame Liverpool for Man Utds protest and Oles team selection and the fixture rescheduling and shite refs and media bias. I woke up this morning thinking all Liverpools fault that. Im not our owners biggest fan at the moment, but Im not going to blame them for things that are out of their control. Seems more logical to blame Man Utd, the PL, the media and the refs for those grievances you listed.

And now Ive burnt my toast....fuckin Liverpool.
Online decosabute

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15287 on: Today at 07:58:34 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 07:15:46 am
Feel dirty watching that. But if they can see it and we can see it, why are the club, yet again appearing to do nothing?

If we have so little influence within the PL, isnt it about time we did something about it, because we seem to get shafted from all angles and our response appears to be to bend over a bit more.

We let the media libel and slander our players. We let Neville create a false impression that we are to blame more than any other English club for the ESL farce completely unchallenged. We let certain ex players regularly shit on the club publicly and the let them work for us. We let PGMOL and by extension the PL preside over reffing that has directly cost us points.

Im sick of football and what it has become, but a contributory factor is the complete lack of backbone shown by the club at regular intervals and the way they leave Klopp as their spokesman. Of course there may be things we dont see, but nothing I have read gives any indication that this is the case.

Totally agree. We've been a soft touch on the field in 2021 without the leaders in our team and the focus and intensity that the crowd adds. But more worrying lately is how soft a touch we are off the field too. Immediately bowed down to the PL to reschedule the game instead of seeking the 3 points by forfeit, or at the very least demanding a situation that would disadvantage United in a re-playing of the fixture. Now we'll sit there and say nothing while United absolutely throw a game to help our challenger for 4th place and then have everybody rested for Thursday.

We need to wake the fuck up and realise that when other clubs play dirty, we need to as well.
Offline GreatEx

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15288 on: Today at 08:04:28 am »
People saying Man U have been Evertonised, please remember that Everton beat West Ham last time out. No, Man U have simply been ManU-nified... again.
Offline slaphead

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15289 on: Today at 08:04:41 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:58:34 am
Totally agree. We've been a soft touch on the field in 2021 without the leaders in our team and the focus and intensity that the crowd adds. But more worrying lately is how soft a touch we are off the field too. Immediately bowed down to the PL to reschedule the game instead of seeking the 3 points by forfeit, or at the very least demanding a situation that would disadvantage United in a re-playing of the fixture. Now we'll sit there and say nothing while United absolutely throw a game to help our challenger for 4th place and then have everybody rested for Thursday.

We need to wake the fuck up and realise that when other clubs play dirty, we need to as well.

We were never getting the 3 pts, as much to do with Sky's influence as the PL's. No way Sky will not show that game. Utd can play who they want, I really couldn't give a shit what they do or don't do. It's on us for not getting top 4 and no one else. We won the lot recently because we earned it and deserved it. We've had a bad season but letting Utd think that they are the reason for us not getting what we want isn't happening for me
Online decosabute

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15290 on: Today at 08:10:58 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 08:04:41 am
We were never getting the 3 pts, as much to do with Sky's influence as the PL's. No way Sky will not show that game. Utd can play who they want, I really couldn't give a shit what they do or don't do. It's on us for not getting top 4 and no one else. We won the lot recently because we earned it and deserved it. We've had a bad season but letting Utd think that they are the reason for us not getting what we want isn't happening for me

No we were probably never going to get the three points, but the point I'm making is that we don't even ask the question. We had a statement out within an hour of the game called off that talked about working to help United get it rescheduled. That sort of obsequiousness (great Simpsons word) shouldn't be happening.

And yeah, maybe it isn't all United's fault that we almost certainly won't get top 4 - we've simply not been good enough either. But watching us just allow these absolutely shithouse, small-time spiteful moves to go on without saying a word is hard to stomach. We always want to be the nice guys when our rivals are shitbags more often than not.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15291 on: Today at 08:19:50 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:42:20 pm
A bit odd some responses.

Its not like they lost 7-0.

All we can do is win on Thursday night.  For them this was a dead rubber.  Thursday matters more to them.. I get that. 
Hopefully this time they wont have the same rat infestation problem, and the game will get played.

That is the point. The fact this game was a dead rubber for them (when in reality they could have still won the title), and they have focused on their game against us, shows that the Evertonisation of Man Utd is complete ...
Online gerrardisgod

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15292 on: Today at 08:30:31 am »
Just when youve seen it all in a season, along comes Monkey Paws and Gray to talk sense  :o
Online PeterTheRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15293 on: Today at 08:31:28 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 12:27:32 am
Lads its not like Bruno passed it straight to Vardy :D

You just need to ask yourself, would have Ferguson conceded the title like this, while still having the chance to win it, and you will see that you are just another Everton with a bit more money now  ;D
Online Mister men

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15294 on: Today at 08:39:48 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:09:05 am
Its not often I completely agree with Keys and Gray but they are spot on! If united arent punished by the PL for last night and the protest then the PL are an absolute disgrace!

There's zero chance of punishment for them, zero.

Ole knew exactly what he was doing.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15295 on: Today at 08:50:27 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:56:41 am
Liverpool get shafted by Man Utd and the PL and you blame.....yep.....Liverpool.

Have you not been paying attention? Every time we kick up a fuss it backfires and gets us nowhere or worse than where we were. So eventually they have no choice but to go along. Still, everything you mention is actually all Liverpools fault. You think all we need to show is backbone and suddenly the refs wont cost us points, Neville and his mates will go easy on us, and the FA will treat us fairly with fixtures? Really? You think so?

In the meantime, yeah fuck it, blame Liverpool for Man Utds protest and Oles team selection and the fixture rescheduling and shite refs and media bias. I woke up this morning thinking all Liverpools fault that. Im not our owners biggest fan at the moment, but Im not going to blame them for things that are out of their control. Seems more logical to blame Man Utd, the PL, the media and the refs for those grievances you listed.

And now Ive burnt my toast....fuckin Liverpool.
I think you know that's not what I was saying. I clearly wasn't blaming Liverpool for those things, but carry on and polarise away.

What I am blaming Liverpool for is appearing to take everything lying down, for failing to learn lessons from all the times we are on the wrong side of the story, for letting people spout off about the club unopposed.

Do you think there may be a connection between our lack of response and the fact that the same thing keeps happening? We are easy to shaft because there's no push back. I bet there's clubs that media would love to have more of a go at, but they don't because it becomes more hassle than it's worth - a bit like negotiating a transfer with Levy. You want to go there but it's too much hassle so you go for the easier option.

I could be totally wrong and we are doing lots behind the scenes, which is why I qualified my post with "of course there may be things we don't see". But don't try and make out that I'm blaming Liverpool for the actions of the Utd fans and Ole's team selection.

Just think though, when the likes of Keys and Gray, who I'm pretty sure are not first in the queue to do the club any favours, are making a stronger case than anything that the club have put out it tells you everything.
Online Billy The Kid

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15296 on: Today at 08:57:51 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 08:39:48 am
There's zero chance of punishment for them, zero.

Ole knew exactly what he was doing.

Pardon my ignorance, what did they do that's punishable ?
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15297 on: Today at 09:00:14 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:57:51 am
Pardon my ignorance, what did they do that's punishable ?

They have let down the league and spoilt its integrity. Apparently.
