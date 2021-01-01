Liverpool get shafted by Man Utd and the PL and you blame.....yep.....Liverpool.



Have you not been paying attention? Every time we kick up a fuss it backfires and gets us nowhere or worse than where we were. So eventually they have no choice but to go along. Still, everything you mention is actually all Liverpools fault. You think all we need to show is backbone and suddenly the refs wont cost us points, Neville and his mates will go easy on us, and the FA will treat us fairly with fixtures? Really? You think so?



In the meantime, yeah fuck it, blame Liverpool for Man Utds protest and Oles team selection and the fixture rescheduling and shite refs and media bias. I woke up this morning thinking all Liverpools fault that. Im not our owners biggest fan at the moment, but Im not going to blame them for things that are out of their control. Seems more logical to blame Man Utd, the PL, the media and the refs for those grievances you listed.



And now Ive burnt my toast....fuckin Liverpool.



I think you know that's not what I was saying. I clearly wasn't blaming Liverpool for those things, but carry on and polarise away.What I am blaming Liverpool for is appearing to take everything lying down, for failing to learn lessons from all the times we are on the wrong side of the story, for letting people spout off about the club unopposed.Do you think there may be a connection between our lack of response and the fact that the same thing keeps happening? We are easy to shaft because there's no push back. I bet there's clubs that media would love to have more of a go at, but they don't because it becomes more hassle than it's worth - a bit like negotiating a transfer with Levy. You want to go there but it's too much hassle so you go for the easier option.I could be totally wrong and we are doing lots behind the scenes, which is why I qualified my post with "of course there may be things we don't see". But don't try and make out that I'm blaming Liverpool for the actions of the Utd fans and Ole's team selection.Just think though, when the likes of Keys and Gray, who I'm pretty sure are not first in the queue to do the club any favours, are making a stronger case than anything that the club have put out it tells you everything.