You know that when even the likes of Keys and Gray see the problem that the situation proper stinks:



https://twitter.com/beINSPORTS_EN/status/1392160107312689154?s=20



Feel dirty watching that. But if they can see it and we can see it, why are the club, yet again appearing to do nothing?If we have so little influence within the PL, isnt it about time we did something about it, because we seem to get shafted from all angles and our response appears to be to bend over a bit more.We let the media libel and slander our players. We let Neville create a false impression that we are to blame more than any other English club for the ESL farce completely unchallenged. We let certain ex players regularly shit on the club publicly and the let them work for us. We let PGMOL and by extension the PL preside over reffing that has directly cost us points.Im sick of football and what it has become, but a contributory factor is the complete lack of backbone shown by the club at regular intervals and the way they leave Klopp as their spokesman. Of course there may be things we dont see, but nothing I have read gives any indication that this is the case.