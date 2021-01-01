Saying they "had to rest" all those players doesn't make sense unless they decided to give up on the league. Where's the logic? Loose to Leicester and the league is gone... Sure you have a fresher squad for Thursday, but you also rendered that match pointless from a competitive perspective (as in competing to win titles, not just for bragging rights. And if you're more concerned about bragging rights...well...then you're Everton...). Of course City were most likely winning it anyway, but this close to the end of the season, if you're within range you take the shot! Otherwise what's the point? Even Leicester/West-Ham/Villa/Rotherfuckingham would have gone all in at this stage!!!!! It's literally as as pointless as being in Who wants to be a millionaire and then refusing to answer a question because you're afraid to get the wrong answer on the next one. Once you're out, you're out.... First is first, second is nowhere. They choose nowhere!



I'd be embarrassed if we did that, and don't come here talking about some FA/League cup match, or Rafa. Look at the line up Rafa put out in that match. It was sound and in any case we didn't throw away a chance at the league.



I've been trying to imagine what sort of team I think we'd put out under similar circumstances; I think it might look something like this (obvs in a scenario where we actually had a fit squad and could choose who to start)...



Allison



Trent - Matip/Gomez - VVD - Tsmikas (Milner?)

(I think we'd rest one of the fullbacks, so Tsmikas or Neco would play. Then we'd partner VVD with whichever CD that wasn't first choice at the time. Assuming VVD was injured as Maquire apparently is now maybe it'd be Matip/Gomez plus Fab/Williams/Phillips)



Milner - Curtis - Naby/Fab/Ox/Hendo (Assuming Wijnaldum was rested since he's playing constantly and that Fab+Thiago were first choice for the other matches)



Jota - Shaq/Ox - Firmino/Mane/Salah (To me it seems that Klopp often will rotate one of the fab 3 in matches like this and assuming he would start all three against United two days later I'd think with Jota being more or less one their level he'd play one of the 3 + Jota...



So... Alisson- Trent - Gomez - Fab - Tsmikas - Milner - Curtis - Naby - Jota - Ox - Mane... Not our strongest 11, but more than capable of getting a result against Leicester at home, and certainly not anything like Tuanzebe, Mata, Diallo and Elanga (whoever TF that is) etc.



They showed their true colours last night... not that we didn't know all along that it was... yellow...





















