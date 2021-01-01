« previous next »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
You can go and fuck some as well. Twats, the lot of yers. 👍👍👍

Dont be like that. Gizza hug.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
When Fromola has a go at you for being a bit negative its time to take a step back. :D

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Did you see the look on Ole's face?😂😂😂 It really hurt them.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Unlike most Manchester United Fans, I cannot display the number of times that Liverpool have won the European Cup on one hand.

That's why I threw the game


Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
This shows the vast chasm mentality-wise between United (and by extension Ole) and City (Pep). You could even throw us (LFC) into the equation for the sake of comparison. In the 18/19 season we were so far ahead at Christmas, some pundits were saying we had the league sewn up and there was no way back for City. Some said City could do it because they'd done it before; they knew how to win leagues and they had the mentality of champions. And yes, they kept clawing back and hoping we would slip up, and we, in turn, kept drawing games we should've won. But the point is that Pep and his team never stopped believing until the end, and with a few favours from refs (like Kompany not getting sent off for a clear red card tackle in the pre-penultimate game), they did catch us, and they did win the league.

This weekend City lost to Chelsea and gave United the tiniest sliver of hope. And what did they do with it? Pulled their trousers down and took a big shit all over competitive integrity is what they did, pissing away the first real opportunity they've had in years to fight for the big prize. They seem to take it for granted that they'll be there or thereabouts again next season, but can they be so sure?

Another chance like this may never come in the next decade, especially with the scrutiny VAR and the PGMOL are likely to be under next season (plus the fact Howard Webb is now retired). Anyone who's been paying attention knows they are nowhere near Top 4 in the league without all the penalties they've been gifted since last May. It's only gonna get harder and harder to mask all the "favours" they tend to get.

Schedule be damned...United had a duty to fight until the end, engender some excitement for neutral fans by making a title race out of even the slimmest of chances. And they  blew it...Not through valiant yet thwarted effort but through sheer spite and cowardice.

And it just goes to show the state of the journalism in this country that they're not being called out for it, or that no one is questioning how their decision to field such a weakened starting 11 at this crucial stage of the season, when so much is at stake for everyone (including themselves), impacts on the integrity of the game. Instead, Sky and BT are celebrating a soulless victory by the league's richest team.

Our society is fucked from top to bottom, and what's going on with the football is symptomatic of dangerous levels of corruption among the powerful, and apathy among the rest of us. We all need to wake the fuck up.

Great post all the way through, but especially the last part. I've found myself so infuriated by the way football is covered lately. Even respected writers celebrating financial doping and sportswashing. It's total madness. Liverpool's success the last few years (and the sheer likeability of our manager and players) has made it just about palatable, but with our nightmarish season this time, I can't screen out the other stuff in the same way and it's unbearable.

And like you say, the state of football and the commentary/narrative of it being presented by the media is really symptomatic of so many other spheres of life. It's very troubling and people are just sleepwalking through so much.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Could we not think of a more appropriate title thread for this one now?

How about Citehs spineless lapdogs?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Throwing the game today will follow Ole round for the rest of his career.

It'll follow him as the night he fucked us over, they'll worship him even more.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
I love the fact that they are all wanking over a RAWK thread on their board after deliberatly losing the league to their City Rivals and thinking we're gutted

:)



Realistically we are away from 4th due to quite a few factors. We are likely to end up in a European competition they are wanking over, and if we don't then that would be great for where we are right now.


But they are delighting in literally handing Manchester City the title.

How far they have sunk. This is the United I remember from my childhood. Shithouse club. Shithouse fans.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
And they never quoted me once calling them inbred c*nts.

I'm genuinely hurt :(

https://www.redcafe.net/threads/rawk-goes-into-meltdown-20-21-edition.457264/page-103

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Were still going to make 4th and screw them and the refs they rode in on.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
We stick a few past this useless pile of overrated dogshit on Thursday and their wheels come off. We'll be so up for this now. They won't recover from that. Can't see them winning another game this season. Chelsea will pass them for 2nd and we'll still get 4th. Leicester still need 4 points from their last 2 games. Chelsea will do them twice as their big squad will all be playing for their places in CL plus they've got a decent manager in charge who understands you can't turn the gas off and on when you please. Villa Real will beat them in the Europa. We'll get 4th on goal difference. Can't see anything to worry about?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
A bit odd some responses.


Its not like they lost 7-0.

All we can do is win on Thursday night.  For them this was a dead rubber.  Thursday matters more to them.. I get that. 
Hopefully this time they wont have the same rat infestation problem, and the game will get played.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
In a world of changing online insults and acceptability, can I ask, after tonight, is devious cheating Nordic Goblin acceptable?

If we ever had incentive to beat them, it's now.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
And they never quoted me once calling them inbred c*nts.

I'm genuinely hurt :(

https://www.redcafe.net/threads/rawk-goes-into-meltdown-20-21-edition.457264/page-103
;D I find it weird they're saying Klopp would've done the same as Ole... Didn't Klopp play Mane, Salah, Trent and Jota in a meaningless Champions League match against that Danish side? Jota getting injured in that game when we were already injury-ravaged... It was one of the turning points of our season. There's me thinking Klopp was trying to get a result (even though we had already won the group and he didn't need to) for the sake of the integrity of the competition. He had nothing to gain from that, whereas United still had a chance to go for the league. Interesting comparison...

 What a deluded, myopic bunch of tools that lot are.  :no
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
OK, I know they are an oddball bunch of weirdos, but it's a massive stretch for them to believe they have deprived us of CL football when we quite clearly did that all by ourselves. Fuck them. Who cares about them? Liverpool FC have won every major trophy over the past few seasons because we fully deserved to. We fell short this season, and simply don't deserve to be in the CL next season. It's tough shit, so we dust ourselves off and kick on next season.

I certainly wouldn't expect that shower to provide us with snookers. We terrify the life out of the fuckers. Our success cuts through them like a red hot dagger through their miserable hearts. I couldn't care less what they do. I want and expect no favours from that lot. We do it on our own merit or we don't do it. We need nothing from them.

All that aside, their monumental decline since the Ferguson years is a sight to behold. They were always mentality midgets with vacuous heads and big mouths when I was growing up through the 70s and 80s, and Ferguson managed to drag them out of that for a time, but now he's gone they have reverted fully to type. Still Scouse-obsessed as always, but right back to that insecure, mental fragility. Seeing them lapping up a home defeat which ends their own slim title hopes and hands the trophy to their neighbours is the icing on a beautiful cake for me. Glowing proof of their rapid decline. Glowing proof of a weak, brittle mentality, and yet another glorious example of how everything they do and think revolves around LFC.  :wave

We are witnessing a desperate fanbase clutching at straws. A bunch of has-beens begging for a sheikh of their own because they are being left behind. A fanbase so lacking in self-respect that they are now on their knees in front of the neighbours they used to laugh at. Of course, they also have no self-awareness, so cannot see this at all.  ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
A bit odd some responses.


Its not like they lost 7-0.


That Leicester team in their current form would do well to get a draw at United at thus moment in time

Its not a case of wether its 7-0 or not. That result is completely synthetic to form because they played a weak team

They should receive a punishment
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
It's ridiculous to suggest that they threw it. Let's cut banter out for a moment.

We'd do the same in a similar position with 3 games in 6 days. They literally lost their captain in their last game, so, it's understandable that they didn't want to risk it. If they really wanted to throw it, they wouldn't have brought Cavani, Rashford and Bruno on. No team loses games on purpose on this level and their fans are actually disappointed for their challenge to end this way.

Also, I studied psychology and I can tell you that Ole was gutted based on his body language. Body language never lies.
If we don't qualify, it'll be because ultimately we weren't good enough.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
OK, I know they are an oddball bunch of weirdos, but it's a massive stretch for them to believe they have deprived us of CL football when we quite clearly did that all by ourselves. Fuck them. Who cares about them? Liverpool FC have won every major trophy over the past few seasons because we fully deserved to. We fell short this season, and simply don't deserve to be in the CL next season. It's tough shit, so we dust ourselves off and kick on next season.

I certainly wouldn't expect that shower to provide us with snookers. We terrify the life out of the fuckers. Our success cuts through them like a red hot dagger through their miserable hearts. I couldn't care less what they do. I want and expect no favours from that lot. We do it on our own merit or we don't do it. We need nothing from them.

All that aside, their monumental decline since the Ferguson years is a sight to behold. They were always mentality midgets with vacuous heads and big mouths when I was growing up through the 70s and 80s, and Ferguson managed to drag them out of that for a time, but now he's gone they have reverted fully to type. Still Scouse-obsessed as always, but right back to that insecure, mental fragility. Seeing them lapping up a home defeat which ends their own slim title hopes and hands the trophy to their neighbours is the icing on a beautiful cake for me. Glowing proof of their rapid decline. Glowing proof of a weak, brittle mentality, and yet another glorious example of how everything they do and think revolves around LFC.  :wave

We are witnessing a desperate fanbase clutching at straws. A bunch of has-beens begging for a sheikh of their own because they are being left behind. A fanbase so lacking in self-respect that they are now on their knees in front of the neighbours they used to laugh at. Of course, they also have no self-awareness, so cannot see this at all.  ;D

Perfect post!

Also...Isn't it time they change their name to Manchester Everton, maybe get some dark blue kits for next season?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
OK, I know they are an oddball bunch of weirdos, but it's a massive stretch for them to believe they have deprived us of CL football when we quite clearly did that all by ourselves. Fuck them. Who cares about them? Liverpool FC have won every major trophy over the past few seasons because we fully deserved to. We fell short this season, and simply don't deserve to be in the CL next season. It's tough shit, so we dust ourselves off and kick on next season.

I certainly wouldn't expect that shower to provide us with snookers. We terrify the life out of the fuckers. Our success cuts through them like a red hot dagger through their miserable hearts. I couldn't care less what they do. I want and expect no favours from that lot. We do it on our own merit or we don't do it. We need nothing from them.

All that aside, their monumental decline since the Ferguson years is a sight to behold. They were always mentality midgets with vacuous heads and big mouths when I was growing up through the 70s and 80s, and Ferguson managed to drag them out of that for a time, but now he's gone they have reverted fully to type. Still Scouse-obsessed as always, but right back to that insecure, mental fragility. Seeing them lapping up a home defeat which ends their own slim title hopes and hands the trophy to their neighbours is the icing on a beautiful cake for me. Glowing proof of their rapid decline. Glowing proof of a weak, brittle mentality, and yet another glorious example of how everything they do and think revolves around LFC.  :wave

We are witnessing a desperate fanbase clutching at straws. A bunch of has-beens begging for a sheikh of their own because they are being left behind. A fanbase so lacking in self-respect that they are now on their knees in front of the neighbours they used to laugh at. Of course, they also have no self-awareness, so cannot see this at all.  ;D

My sentiments exactly. The heavens opened and pissed all over them tonight. Now, it was partly to give the scruffy c*nts a good wash but also the Gods relieving themselves over the Toilet
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
It's ridiculous to suggest that they threw it. Let's cut banter out for a moment.

We'd do the same in a similar position with 3 games in 6 days. They literally lost their captain in their last game, so, it's understandable that they didn't want to risk it. If they really wanted to throw it, they wouldn't have brought Cavani, Rashford and Bruno on. No team loses games on purpose on this level and their fans are actually disappointed for their challenge to end this way.

Also, I studied psychology and I can tell you that Ole was gutted based on his body language. Body language never lies.
If we don't qualify, it'll be because ultimately we weren't good enough.

How many players did they change?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Lads its not like Bruno passed it straight to Vardy :D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Funniest thing is Ole has just confirmed Utd are just not good enough to win the league. So next season three English teams will be fighting for the PL: City, Chelsea and Liverpool. With Everton and Utd continuing to tag team in letting City and Chelsea beat them while trying to stop Liverpool.

Pep v Tuchel v Klopp v Ole

Spot the lottery winner.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
How many players did they change?

If we were in the same position, would you want to risk the big boys(after they played 2 games in 3 days) and field a second string team against them?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Lads its not like Bruno passed it straight to Vardy :D

He'd have missed...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
If we were in the same position, would you want to risk the big boys(after they played 2 games in 3 days) and field a second string team against them?

I doubt we would have fielded 3 academy kids who have little to no experience.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
How many players did they change?

I'm not sure it's just that, they went full strength against Villa so they could have fresh players against us. Anyone else would have had a more balanced response. They have enough players to put out two decent teams, if a little weakened, they went full strength then reserves, not sure we would do quite the same. Let's see who plays at the weekend, although that does not matter now. 

Both Leicester and Chelsea can technically catch United, if we don't qualify, I hope that happens, which requires us beating and hopefully stuffing them, which matters most of all.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
It's ridiculous to suggest that they threw it. Let's cut banter out for a moment.

We'd do the same in a similar position with 3 games in 6 days. They literally lost their captain in their last game, so, it's understandable that they didn't want to risk it.

Sorry but keep hearing this argument that Klopp would do the same, absolute crock of shit. You think Klopp would throw the last chance at the league with nothing else to play for until a week or two? Chance to go 4 points behind city and put the shits up them with three to play?

Short memories too. Was just last year we had about 4 games in ten days, all league games when people were already saying we had won it, had a FA cup match against Everton smack bang in the middle, Klopp played basically a youth team, few locals kicking off that he put local rivalry second, most though happy he was putting the league first because thats what league winning managers do.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Sorry but keep hearing this argument that Klopp would do the same, absolute crock of shit. You think Klopp would throw the last chance at the league with nothing else to play for until a week or two? Chance to go 4 points behind city and put the shits up them with three to play?

Short memories too. Was just last year we had about 4 games in ten days, all league games when people were already saying we had won it, had a FA cup match against Everton smack bang in the middle, Klopp played basically a youth team, few locals kicking off that he put local rivalry second, most though happy he was putting the league first because thats what league winning managers do.

We were top and had a great chance of winning, so, playing a weakened team would have been daft.

These didn't stand a realistic chance of catching City. Are you saying that you'd voluntarily play a weakened team against them at Anfield with two games in three days(after their Europa League games)?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
We were top and had a great chance of winning, so, playing a weakened team would have been daft.

These didn't stand a realistic chance of catching City. Are you saying that you'd voluntarily play a weakened team against them at Anfield with two games in three days(after their Europa League games)?

My point was Klopp would not put local rivalry over the last chance at winning the league imo and didnt do that in the past.

At least they can stop kidding themselves they are going to win the league anymore. Always next year.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Saying they "had to rest" all those players doesn't make sense unless they decided to give up on the league. Where's the logic? Loose to Leicester and the league is gone... Sure you have a fresher squad for Thursday, but you also rendered that match pointless from a competitive perspective (as in competing to win titles, not just for bragging rights. And if you're more concerned about bragging rights...well...then you're Everton...). Of course City were most likely winning it anyway, but this close to the end of the season, if you're within range you take the shot! Otherwise what's the point? Even Leicester/West-Ham/Villa/Rotherfuckingham would have gone all in at this stage!!!!! It's literally as as pointless as being in Who wants to be a millionaire and then refusing to answer a question because you're afraid to get the wrong answer on the next one. Once you're out, you're out.... First is first, second is nowhere. They choose nowhere!

I'd be embarrassed if we did that, and don't come here talking about some FA/League cup match, or Rafa. Look at the line up Rafa put out in that match. It was sound and in any case we didn't throw away a chance at the league.

I've been trying to imagine what sort of team I think we'd put out under similar circumstances; I think it might look something like this (obvs in a scenario where we actually had a fit squad and could choose who to start)...

Allison

Trent - Matip/Gomez - VVD - Tsmikas (Milner?)
(I think we'd rest one of the fullbacks, so Tsmikas or Neco would play. Then we'd partner VVD with whichever CD that wasn't first choice at the time. Assuming VVD was injured as Maquire apparently is now maybe it'd be Matip/Gomez plus Fab/Williams/Phillips)

Milner - Curtis - Naby/Fab/Ox/Hendo   (Assuming Wijnaldum was rested since he's playing constantly and that Fab+Thiago were first choice for the other matches)

Jota - Shaq/Ox - Firmino/Mane/Salah  (To me it seems that Klopp often will rotate one of the fab 3 in matches like this and assuming he would start all three against United two days later I'd think with Jota being more or less one their level he'd play one of the 3 + Jota...

So... Alisson- Trent - Gomez - Fab - Tsmikas - Milner - Curtis - Naby - Jota - Ox - Mane...  Not our strongest 11, but more than capable of getting a result against Leicester at home, and certainly not anything like Tuanzebe, Mata, Diallo and Elanga (whoever TF that is) etc.

They showed their true colours last night... not that we didn't know all along that it was... yellow...










Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
The last time we beat Man Utd at OT in the League, Moyes was manager.

Time to take Davey's name off the list and replace with OGS on Thursday.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Seems to be lost on them City have just won another title, and they themselves haven't won the league in 8 years. Oh well...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Cannot get my head around posters defending Solskjær's approach and saying 'they had to do it and we'd have done the same.' Utter bullshit.

Of course with three games in six days he had to rotate, but Solskjaer had two options:

1) Rotate and manage minutes in all three games, meaning you put out a half-decent side in all three, thereby still giving yourself a chance in all games.

2) Going
Full strength - laughable reserve side with kids I'd never heard of - full strength.

With the league title still undecided (and having not won it for eight years), Solskjaer went with the latter, and in what was absolutely no coincidence either, happened to be playing the team Liverpool are fighting with for 4th place in the middle game. There were players like Cavani who hadn't played at the weekend that he could've started yesterday. He just chose not to. This wasn't something smart or something that a winner does or something simply forced by circumstances. It was Ole Gunnars Solskjaer absolutely Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-ing his head off. It was pure snide - a small-time move by a petty, small-time spoofer of a manager, playing up to the worse elements of United's fanbase, and confirming that they're not a serious big club anymore. People called it 'Evertonisation' yesterday - I'm not sure even Everton would've done this in the same situation.

Their own fans shouldn't even be defending it and should be annoyed at him for throwing that game. That our fans would defend it is absolutely mind-boggling.
