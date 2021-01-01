OK, I know they are an oddball bunch of weirdos, but it's a massive stretch for them to believe they have deprived us of CL football when we quite clearly did that all by ourselves. Fuck them. Who cares about them? Liverpool FC have won every major trophy over the past few seasons because we fully deserved to. We fell short this season, and simply don't deserve to be in the CL next season. It's tough shit, so we dust ourselves off and kick on next season.I certainly wouldn't expect that shower to provide us with snookers. We terrify the life out of the fuckers. Our success cuts through them like a red hot dagger through their miserable hearts. I couldn't care less what they do. I want and expect no favours from that lot. We do it on our own merit or we don't do it. We need nothing from them.All that aside, their monumental decline since the Ferguson years is a sight to behold. They were always mentality midgets with vacuous heads and big mouths when I was growing up through the 70s and 80s, and Ferguson managed to drag them out of that for a time, but now he's gone they have reverted fully to type. Still Scouse-obsessed as always, but right back to that insecure, mental fragility. Seeing them lapping up a home defeat which ends their own slim title hopes and hands the trophy to their neighbours is the icing on a beautiful cake for me. Glowing proof of their rapid decline. Glowing proof of a weak, brittle mentality, and yet another glorious example of how everything they do and think revolves around LFC.We are witnessing a desperate fanbase clutching at straws. A bunch of has-beens begging for a sheikh of their own because they are being left behind. A fanbase so lacking in self-respect that they are now on their knees in front of the neighbours they used to laugh at. Of course, they also have no self-awareness, so cannot see this at all.