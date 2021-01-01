« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 954442 times)

Online ianrush

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15200 on: Today at 08:41:00 pm »
Just shows how far they have fallen.
Online Red_Rich

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15201 on: Today at 08:41:10 pm »
Christ on a bike, if that's their back-up team, they're winning nothing of note any time soon.  I thought they were supposed to have a deep squad?  City and Chelsea squads are better than that and next year, after 2 or 3 signings, so will ours.
Online didi shamone

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15202 on: Today at 08:42:18 pm »
Told all the lads in work to lump on Leicester today and no one agreed with my reasoning.
At least I got on at 7/4.  Haven't had a bet in about a year but when it's thrown at you...
 Still wanted United to win but there's no point being delusion.
Online CHOPPER

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15203 on: Today at 08:43:15 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 08:41:10 pm
Christ on a bike, if that's their back-up team, they're winning nothing of note any time soon.  I thought they were supposed to have a deep squad?  City and Chelsea squads are better than that and next year, after 2 or 3 signings, so will ours.

They're doing what they are doing, as they are resting players for us, the team they are obsessed with, their cup final, their nemesis, their last thought at night and the first thought in the morning, its always about us. They're obsessed. Take it all as a compliment.

Online JRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15204 on: Today at 08:44:08 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 08:41:10 pm
Christ on a bike, if that's their back-up team, they're winning nothing of note any time soon.  I thought they were supposed to have a deep squad?  City and Chelsea squads are better than that and next year, after 2 or 3 signings, so will ours.
It wasnt, they could easily have played a much stronger team than that. They just didnt want to.
Online Red_Rich

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15205 on: Today at 08:48:13 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:44:08 pm
It wasnt, they could easily have played a much stronger team than that. They just didnt want to.

My point is that they are squad players but they are shit.  A few injuries to their 'first choice' next season and they'll be mid-table.
