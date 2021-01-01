Christ on a bike, if that's their back-up team, they're winning nothing of note any time soon. I thought they were supposed to have a deep squad? City and Chelsea squads are better than that and next year, after 2 or 3 signings, so will ours.



They're doing what they are doing, as they are resting players for us, the team they are obsessed with, their cup final, their nemesis, their last thought at night and the first thought in the morning, its always about us. They're obsessed. Take it all as a compliment.