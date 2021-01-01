Winners think both games are equally important



That's the thing - what is the point in playing the strongest possible team against Leicester, if the players are then knackered and can't play versus Liverpool?If they beat Leicester and lose to Liverpool then they still lose the title anyway.And losing the title to one rival by fielding a weakened team against your other big rival, while simultaneously giving them a big boost in their chase for Champions League qualification, is hardly likely to go down well with an already angry fan baseAs Liverpool fans we may not like it, but if you look at it objectively some players have to be rested at some point, and unless people seriously expect Solskjaer to throw them game against us, resting them versus Leicester makes much more sense.