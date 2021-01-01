« previous next »
United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:02:00 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:01:06 pm
Someone should have told this to Man City in 2012 ...
Exactly. We werent really contenders for the champions league at half time in Istanbul...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:02:58 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:01:06 pm
Someone should have told this to Man City in 2012 ...

And us in 1985/86
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:03:15 pm
Embarrassing from them. Hope their dickhead fans get Thursday called off and they get a points deduction
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:07:06 pm
3 first half injuries so they have to bring the other players on...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:08:14 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 05:58:03 pm
Does anyone seriously believe this? They were never serious title contenders. And there's no way City aren't going to pick up at least 3 points from their final three games. And don't give me that 'mathematically possible' bullshit, let's live in the real world.

Theyve dropped points at St James Park on 3 of the last 5 visits.

This isnt some phenomenal team were talking about here.
Today at 06:08:25 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 05:58:03 pm
Does anyone seriously believe this? They were never serious title contenders. And there's no way City aren't going to pick up at least 3 points from their final three games. And don't give me that 'mathematically possible' bullshit, let's live in the real world.

Us at their place is always going to be the bigger game. There is no way on earth they're catching City, so the league season is already effectively over for them, but there will always be pride at stake when they play us. That's not a compliment to us, it's not about 'living in their heads' (which is a shit trope anyway). Liverpool vs United is still by far the biggest rivalry in English football. It means as much to us as it does to them. And we would do exactly the same if the situation were reversed, so let's not be hypocrites about it. Plus I find it a bit odd to hear Liverpool fans debasing themselves to the extent of being desperate for United to do us a favour.

Besides, even if Leicester win tonight, that doesn't guarantee them a top 4 place - they still have to play Chelsea, don't forget. Can't see them winning that one. Spurs could potentially give them problems too. United effectively throwing tonight's game would just make it even sweeter if we did somehow manage to finish in the top 4.

If they win tonight and Thursday they are 4 points behind City, but you're right the chances of City under pressure and with a CL final on the horizon drawing two games and losing one is impossible.  ::)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:10:07 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 06:08:25 pm
If they win tonight and Thursday they are 4 points behind City, but you're right the chances of City under pressure and with a CL final on the horizon drawing two games and losing one is impossible.  ::)
There is a difference between impossible and improbable, a huge difference.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:13:27 pm
come on leicester twat them 5-0
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:14:43 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:10:07 pm
There is a difference between impossible and improbable, a huge difference.

No there isn't especially not in a season like this when all sorts of unexpected results are occurring. It's small time.
Today at 06:15:18 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:46:33 pm
Why?

Because the issue of what they do with their title means fuck all to us. Why should we care?

Why you are pissed off is because we need a favour from them and they have decided not to comply.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:16:57 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:14:43 pm
No there isn't especially not in a season like this when all sorts of unexpected results are occurring. It's small time.
I didn't say it's not small time, it is. But people use very liberally "impossible" to argue against "unlikely" or "improbable". That's my beef, those two terms have very different meaning and they can be both correct, as in this case.

Edit: meant "possible" and "unlikely" can be both correct.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:22:35 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:15:18 pm
Because the issue of what they do with their title means fuck all to us. Why should we care?

Why you are pissed off is because we need a favour from them and they have decided not to comply.
We care because they are effectively throwing the game which could put the final nail in our CL qualification. How you dont care is strange.
Its not them doing us a favour , its not deliberately playing as poor a team as they possibly could.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:26:30 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:22:35 pm
We care because they are effectively throwing the game which could put the final nail in our CL qualification. How you dont care is strange.
It's not that we don't care, it's the fact that it's out of our hands and we are having a hissy fit that they don't play along. It's their decision. If they want to hand City the title today, they can hand-deliver it if they wished. Totally their decision. We should not be the ones complaining about that, it should be their fans. Why are we not hearing their roar? Small time...
Today at 06:32:25 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:22:35 pm
We care because they are effectively throwing the game which could put the final nail in our CL qualification. How you dont care is strange.
Its not them doing us a favour , its not deliberately playing as poor a team as they possibly could.

You are talking about the title and how its small time of them to give up on that. Its fair enough to be pissed off that they are playing, or having to play a shitty side. But the whole thing about them having to be embarrassed because they are throwing away the title is odd.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:34:50 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:10:07 pm
There is a difference between impossible and improbable, a huge difference.

Exactly. I didn't say impossible... but would anyone here bet against City right now?

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:36:20 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:32:25 pm
You are talking about the title and how its small time of them to give up on that. Its fair enough to be pissed off that they are playing, or having to play a shitty side. But the whole thing about them having to be embarrassed because they are throwing away the title is odd.
They are throwing away their chance of winning the title. How you dont see that is odd. They beat Leicester and us then they are only 4 points behind city. City are away at newcastle and dont have a good record there. Then anything can happen. Im guessing you gave up at half time in Istanbul.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:37:28 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:22:35 pm
We care because they are effectively throwing the game which could put the final nail in our CL qualification.

It won't be the final nail though - Leicester still have to play Chelsea and Spurs... people are still talking about United having a slim chance of winning the league, but us getting fourth place is more plausible.

We still have to win all our remaining games as well to achieve that, but that was pretty much the case anyway, regardless of tonight's game. And we're just as likely to put the final nail in the coffin ourselves by doing something stupid like losing to Burnley.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:37:51 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:26:30 pm
It's not that we don't care, it's the fact that it's out of our hands and we are having a hissy fit that they don't play along. It's their decision. If they want to hand City the title today, they can hand-deliver it if they wished. Totally their decision. We should not be the ones complaining about that, it should be their fans. Why are we not hearing their roar? Small time...
But its not their decision! They have a duty to the PL and the other 19 teams to always play the strongest possible team they can. They most definitely have not done that tonight. It is disgraceful!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:38:37 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 06:34:50 pm
Exactly. I didn't say impossible... but would anyone here bet against City right now?



I'll win £600 if they bottle it, got 100/1 on the Mancs about 3 weeks ago.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:38:38 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 06:37:28 pm
It won't be the final nail though - Leicester still have to play Chelsea and Spurs... people are still talking about United having a slim chance of winning the league, but us getting fourth place is more plausible.

We still have to win all our remaining games as well to achieve that, but that was pretty much the case anyway, regardless of tonight's game. And we're just as likely to put the final nail in the coffin ourselves by doing something stupid like losing to Burnley.
I said it could be . If Leicester win today then united beat us then it is over.
Today at 06:39:48 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:37:51 pm
But its not their decision! They have a duty to the PL and the other 19 teams to always play the strongest possible team they can. They most definitely have not done that tonight. It is disgraceful!

They have a duty to the PL? Somebody tell Rafa all those years ago.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:42:03 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:39:48 pm
They have a duty to the PL? Somebody tell Rafa all those years ago.
Whatever, your views on this seem quite strange.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:42:13 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:39:48 pm
They have a duty to the PL? Somebody tell Rafa all those years ago.

Colin Wanker did. Repeatedly. :D

Teams reserve the right to do what they want. Im not so much pissed off with United for picking this team tonight (although I think a better manager would have found a way to balance it better), just with the circumstances that have made this happen going unpunished. Weve been dealt a raw deal through no fault of our own (our form up to this point is irrelevant in that).
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:42:28 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:39:48 pm
They have a duty to the PL? Somebody tell Rafa all those years ago.

Colin did ;D

Rafa got a pass from us for doing that because we had the CL, if we had a mathematical chance of the league, he wouldn't have.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:43:43 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:38:37 pm
I'll win £600 if they bottle it, got 100/1 on the Mancs about 3 weeks ago.

You can get over 300/1 on them now
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:44:02 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:37:51 pm
But its not their decision! They have a duty to the PL and the other 19 teams to always play the strongest possible team they can. They most definitely have not done that tonight. It is disgraceful!

Do you hold all teams including LFC to this standard
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:54:43 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:42:03 pm
Whatever, your views on this seem quite strange.

This whole argument is strange. I agree that United effectively throwing their game tonight is a small-minded action. Maybe it's a sign that they known their place - and that they clearly don't have the self-belief required of champions. This shouldn't be a surprise when they have Ole in charge - he's a useless manager and has only got them to 2nd place by luck and money.

But I honestly don't think we should be criticising them for thinking their game against us is a bigger deal than their game against Leicester - we should probably be more annoyed if they didn't. And it feels really odd that people are getting indignant because United won't do us a favour  - like, when did they ever?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:57:09 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 06:54:43 pm
This whole argument is strange. I agree that United effectively throwing their game tonight is a small-minded action. Maybe it's a sign that they known their place - and that they clearly don't have the self-belief required of champions. This shouldn't be a surprise when they have Ole in charge - he's a useless manager and has only got them to 2nd place by luck and money.

But I honestly don't think we should be criticising them for thinking their game against us is a bigger deal than their game against Leicester - we should probably be more annoyed if they didn't. And it feels really odd that people are getting indignant because United won't do us a favour  - like, when did they ever?


Winners think both games are equally important  ;)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 06:59:35 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:38:37 pm
I'll win £600 if they bottle it, got 100/1 on the Mancs about 3 weeks ago.

A mate of mine is a serious gambler. And by serious, I mean he spends a lot of time studying the form etc. He pretty much only ever bets on favourites. The odds are shite but he puts on stakes of hundreds of pounds at a time. He loses a few but he's generally always in profit.

Having a flutter on City bottling the title from this position is a harmless bit of fun, like buying a lottery ticket.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 07:02:38 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 06:59:35 pm
A mate of mine is a serious gambler. And by serious, I mean he spends a lot of time studying the form etc. He pretty much only ever bets on favourites. The odds are shite but he puts on stakes of hundreds of pounds at a time. He loses a few but he's generally always in profit.

Having a flutter on City bottling the title from this position is a harmless bit of fun, like buying a lottery ticket.

That's what I did, had £6 left in my online account and lashed it on.

I've chatted to a fella who makes a nice living betting and he said the same, he makes his money by betting on sure things.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 07:12:40 pm

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:57:09 pm
Winners think both games are equally important  ;)


That's the thing - what is the point in playing the strongest possible team against Leicester, if the players are then knackered and can't play versus Liverpool?
If they beat Leicester and lose to Liverpool then they still lose the title anyway.
And losing the title to one rival by fielding a weakened team against your other big rival, while simultaneously giving them a big boost in their chase for Champions League qualification, is hardly likely to go down well with an already angry fan base

As Liverpool fans we may not like it, but if you look at it objectively some players have to be rested at some point, and unless people seriously expect Solskjaer to throw them game against us, resting them versus Leicester makes much more sense. 
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 07:14:40 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 07:12:40 pm

That's the thing - what is the point in playing the strongest possible team against Leicester, if the players are then knackered and can't play versus Liverpool?
If they beat Leicester and lose to Liverpool then they still lose the title anyway.
And losing the title to one rival by fielding a weakened team against your other big rival, while simultaneously giving them a big boost in their chase for Champions League qualification, is hardly likely to go down well with an already angry fan base

As Liverpool fans we may not like it, but if you look at it objectively some players have to be rested at some point, and unless people seriously expect Solskjaer to throw them game against us, resting them versus Leicester makes much more sense. 

He's given a debut to two lads no one has heard of. Whichever way anyone spins it he's thrown the towel in. It's perfect for the smarmy prick as he can blame the fixtures (caused by their own dickhead fans).

Unity is strength, in the bin
